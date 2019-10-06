At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|New England
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|—
|3
First half: 1, Atlanta, Nagbe, 2 (Gressel), 3rd minute; 2, New England, Penilla, 6, 8th.
Second half: 3, Atlanta, Martinez, 27 (Gressel), 49th; 4, Atlanta, Gressel, 6, 57th.
Yellow cards: Caicedo, New England, 20th; Zahibo, New England, 83rd.
Referee: Ismail Elfath. Assistant referees: Corey Parker, Chris Wattam, Sorin Stoica. Fourth official: Mark Allatin.
Lineups
New England: Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba (Juan Agudelo, 68th), Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury (Juan Caicedo, 81st), Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo (Diego Fagundez, 59th), Zahibo; Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil, Cristian Penilla.
Atlanta: Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Miles Robinson; Ezequiel Barco (Hector Villalba, 64th), Julian Gressel (Michael Parkhurst, 79th), Emerson Hyndman; Josef Martinez, Justin Meram (Florentin Pogba, 64th), Darlington Nagbe.
