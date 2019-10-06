For what it's worth, Mike Nugent is now practicing kickoffs to returners Brandon Bolden, Phillip Dorsett and others. Would still expect Jake Bailey to handle those chores during the game. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 6, 2019

Noon: Multiple folks saying this. Going to be interesting on how this is going to sound on television.

Several DC media people have said that the parking lots are dominated by Patriots fans and that this may be the biggest visiting fan takeover that they’ve had at FedEx Field. And that’s saying something for this place — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 6, 2019

11:52 a.m.: The Patriots would love to see Nugent get a few kicks under his belt and get off to a good start with New England. Sounds like the occasional wind gust is making things in the 40-plus yard range a little dicey.

11:45 a.m.: Said this to someone on Friday, but it bears repeating: For the Patriots, games against Washington haven’t traditionally offered a lot on paper, but they’re almost always eventful. In 2003, the Patriots lost to the Redskins in Week 4, then didn’t lose again for more than a full year. In 2007, New England curbstomped Washington, 52-7, the game that was the peak of Belichick’s Shock & Awe campaign against the rest of the league. A preseason contest in 2009 saw Albert Haynesworth fall on Tom Brady’s shoulder, creating an injury that dogged the quarterback the whole year. And 2011 saw the famous Brady-Bill O’Brien sideline shouting match, as well as one of the most spectacular receptions of Rob Gronkowski’s career. Going to be fun to see what this year brings. Maybe the last game of Jay Gruden ‘s career as head coach of the Redskins?

11:30 a.m.: Cody Kessler, Pat Chung. Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, Nate Ebner, Korey Cunningham and Byron Cowart are the inactives for the Patriots today. Have to day I’m a little stunned that Harris is a no-go for New England -- with no Burkhead, you’d think the Pats could use the depth at running back. Not a great sign for the rookie, at least in this case. Julian Edelman and Dont’a Hightower are active, a good sign for the Pats. No huge surprises otherwise, however.

11:28 a.m.: Big line.

Betting lines and totals for NFL Week 5: https://t.co/iVrktR7BrK pic.twitter.com/ELrdmFOiuu — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) October 6, 2019

11:25 a.m.: The bulk of the inactives should be fairly easy to predict today, as we know Rex Burkhead. Nate Ebner and Patrick Chung have all already been announced as out. We’ll see what sort of updates we’ll get at the bottom of the hour, but the guess is Damien Harris will be active, as well as Jordan Richards. The thinking here? Health needs to be managed throughout this stretch, as the Patriots face a short week next week to prepare for the Giants. But we will see.

11:05 a.m.: Welcome to football! Keep it here all day for the latest updates on Patriots-Redskins. Looks like weather isn’t going to be an issue today. The inactives will be along shortly, but in the meantime, here’s a quick pregame reading list to get you up-to-date on Patriots-Redskins.

