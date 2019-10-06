A week after scoring a season-low 10 points in a loss to Carolina, Watson and Houston’s offense bounced back on a day he was 28 of 33, and became the first player to top 400 yards passing against the Falcons since Week 16 of 2012.

Deshaun Watson threw for a career-high 426 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdown passes, including three to Will Fuller, to lead the Texans to a 53-32 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Houston.

Advertisement

Houston’s beleaguered offensive line didn’t allow a sack after giving up 18 through the first four games.

It was Watson’s first meeting with the Falcons after the Georgia native worked as a ball boy for the team all four years of high school. Watson shared a moment with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the field before the game. Blank started the program at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hall County that allowed Watson the opportunity to work for the Falcons as a teenager.

Atlanta cut the lead to eight points with about 11½ minutes to go before Watson’s second TD pass to Fells pushed the lead to 40-25 about five minutes later.

The Falcons cut the lead to one score again with 3½ minutes left when Ryan threw a 29-yard pass to Calvin Ridley to get them within 40-32. But Watson and Fuller struck again, with Fuller grabbing a 44-yard touchdown reception to make it 47-32 with about two minutes remaining.

The Texans added another score when Tashaun Gipson returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown in the final minute.

Matt Ryan had 330 yards passing with three touchdowns and one interception for the Falcons (1-4), who lost their third straight game, potentially putting head coach Dan Quinn in danger. Quinn is also Atlanta’s defensive coordinator.

Advertisement

Bills 14, Titans 7 — Josh Allen threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns despite only being cleared from the concussion protocol on Saturday, as Buffalo (4-1) won a defensive showdown in Nashville, Tenn., for its first three-game win streak away from home since 2004. Jordan Phillips had a career-high three sacks, all in the first half, as Buffalo sacked Marcus Mariota five times even with three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan back from his four-game suspension for performance enhancers. The Titans (2-3) sacked Allen four times only to lose their third in four games on a day replacement kicker Cairo Santos missed three field goals and had a fourth blocked.

Cardinals 26, Bengals 23 — Rookie Kyler Murray ran for a touchdown and led Arizona (1-3-1) on a final-two-minute drive, Kliff Kingsbury winning for the first time when Zane Gonzalez hit a 31-yard field goal on the final play in Cincinnati. Murray saved the Cardinals after a late defensive collapse, a 23-9 lead fully erased when Andy Dalton threw a pair of touchdown passes that tied it with 2 minutes to go. The Heisman Trophy winner completed a 24-yard pass to David Johnson and scrambled 24 yards to get in range for Gonzalez’s fourth field goal. Murray ran for a career-high 93 yards, and completed 20 of 32 passes for 253 yards without an interception. Cincinnati, under first-year coach Zac Taylor, is 0-5 for the first time since 2008.

Advertisement

Vikings 28, Giants 10 — Kirk Cousins threw two touchdowns to Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook ran for 132 yards, and Minnesota (3-2) made life miserable for Daniel Jones, sacking him four times in East Rutherford, N.J., and ending his career-opening two-game win streak. A week after scoring just 6 points against the Bears, the Vikings gained 490 yards on offense and took a knee inside the New York 5 to end the game. Their defense held New York (2-3) to 211, plus chipped in with a safety. Cousins completed 22 of 27 for a season-high 306 yards, his offense scoring on four of six first-half possessions, while Jones finished 21 of 38 for 182 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Raiders 24, Bears 21 — In the first of four games this season in London, Josh Jacobs scored his second touchdown with a leap from the 2-yard line with 1:57 to play, capping a 97-yard drive that helped Oakland (3-2) rally after blowing a 17-0 halftime lead. To do it, the Raiders needed a replay review to overturn a fumble on a successful fake punt on the game-winning drive, and then intercepted Chicago backup Chase Daniel with 1:14 to go to seal the victory. Facing Khalil Mack for the first time since trading him to Chicago (3-2), the star edge rusher’s only big play came when he recovered a botched pitch by Derek Carr that sparked Chicago’s third-quarter comeback. The Bears turned that turnover into a 1-yard run by David Montgomery and got two TD passes from Daniel to Allen Robinson to take a 21-17 lead.

Advertisement

Panthers 34, Jaguars 27 — Christian McCaffrey tied a career high with 237 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns, Brian Burns returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown and had a strip-sack of Gardner Minshew in the fourth quarter, and Carolina (3-2) survived when its defense thwarted Jacksonville’s final two drives for a tying touchdown. It was the fourth time this season McCaffrey, who left with five minutes remaining after cramping up, has recorded at least 175 yards from scrimmage. His 84-yard TD run a minute into the third quarter set a franchise record and proved the winning score. Gardner Minshew finished 26 of 45 for 374 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for the Jaguars (2-3).

Eagles 31, Jets 6 — Nate Gerry returned an interception for a score, Orlando Scandrick took a strip-sack the distance and Philadelphia (3-2) smothered New York’s third-string quarterback Luke Falk. Carson Wentz was ordinary for the host Eagles, throwing for just 189 yards and a touchdown, but Falk threw two interceptions and was sacked nine times before leaving late in the game and being replaced by David Fales, who was re-signed by the Jets on Friday. Falk replaced Trevor Siemian — Darnold’s original backup — after he sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. The Jets (0-4) only snapped the shutout after Corey Clement muffed a punt and Trenton Cannon recovered at the Eagles 19, leading to just their second offensive touchdown this season and first since Week 1.