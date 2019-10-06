|TD
|FG
|XP
|Pts.
|Joshua Ramos, Andover
|9
|0
|1
|56
|Mason Hatfield, Lexington
|8
|0
|2
|52
|Jake Davis, Franklin
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Jaden Clervaux, Everett
|6
|0
|1
|37
|Tyrese Baptiste, Everett
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Kareem Coleman, Methuen
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Alex Berrouet, Acton-Boxborough
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Ayden Pereira, Central Catholic
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Darius LeClair, Catholic Memorial
|6
|0
|0
|36
|James Guy, St. John's Prep
|6
|0
|0
|36
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Thomas Gasbarro, Franklin11
Matt Maiona, Weymouth10
Andrew Landry, Newton North9
Barrett Pratt, Catholic Memorial7
Will Lederman, Needham7
Jack Beverly, Framingham6
Ayden Pereira, Central Catholic6
Nate Sullivan, Acton-Boxborough5
Jacob Tamayo, Lawrence5
Duke Doherty, Everett5
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
Jake Davis, Franklin7
Nick Ofodile, Needham5
Isaias Richards, Lawrence4
Daniel Lopes, Catholic Memorial3
Andrew Keane, Framingham3
Jack Nally, Franklin3
Tyrese Baptiste, Everett3
Jakob Rivers, Lowell3
Trey Ciulla-Hall, Brockton3
|TD
|FG
|XP
|Pts.
|Will Hunter, Masconomet
|7
|0
|1
|44
|Michael DeBolt, Mansfield
|4
|3
|10
|43
|Jason Hall, Durfee
|6
|0
|2
|39
|Tyriq Brock, Cambridge
|6
|0
|0
|36
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Matt Maiona, Wellesley10
James Murphy, Reading10
Ashur Carriha, Cambridge10
Riley O’Connell, Lincoln-Sudbury8
Will Lederman, Natick7
Robbie Jarest, King Philip5
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
Tyriq Brock, Cambridge6
Nick Ofodile, Natick5
Anthony Perez, Wellesley5
Patrick Harrigan, Reading4
Teddy Komjathy, Wellesley3
Alex Behling, King Philip3
Colin Duross, Reading3
Dylan McLaughlin, Woburn3
Michael Kennedy, Westford3
|TD
|FG
|XP
|Pts.
|Christopher Ais, Stoughton
|9
|0
|1
|56
|Kalvin So, Lynn Classical
|9
|0
|1
|56
|Will Prouty, Duxbury
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Shane Aylward, Tewksbury
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Tyler Callahan, Arlington
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Tyler DeMattio, North Attleborough
|7
|1
|5
|51
|Christian Gemelli, Concord-Carlisle
|5
|0
|12
|43
|Tahj Purter, Lynn English
|7
|0
|1
|43
|Rich Canova, Danvers
|7
|0
|0
|42
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Danny Gisonno, Lynn Classical7
Will Prouty, Duxbury7
Nolan Houlihan, Billerica6
Colby Pires, Milford6
Will Jarvis, Walpole5
Brady Olsen, Bishop Feehan5
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
Tahj Purter, Lynn English5
Colby Cyrus, Billerica5
Colby Gardner, Whitman-Hanson5
Jeff Hill, Lynn Classical3
Christopher Ais, Stoughton3
Sean Kelley, Malden Catholic3
Drew von Klock, Walpole3
Carter Scudo, Milford3
|TD
|FG
|XP
|Pts.
|Tim Cronin, Marblehead
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Jack Keller, North Reading
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Jaison Tucker, Wayland
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Khyle Pena, Burlington
|7
|0
|2
|46
|Joe Llanos, Revere
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Chris Cusolito, Melrose
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Miles Perry, Nauset
|7
|0
|0
|42
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Brian Heffernan, North Reading12
Josh Robertson, Marblehead8
Ben Lofstrom, Silver Lake8
Jake Pfaff, Westwood8
Robby Bernardin, Hopkinton6
Chase Vaughn, Milton6
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
Jack Keller, North Reading4
Matt Luciano, North Reading4
Mark James, Westwood3
Jake LaFerrara, Silver Lake3
Sean Waters, Silver Lake3
Dominic Silvestro, Dracut3
|TD
|FG
|XP
|Pts.
|Mark Pawlina, Dennis-Yarmouth
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Brendan Jones, Bedford
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Zack Palmer, Swampscott
|8
|0
|0
|48
|Walker Bartkiewicz, Newburyport
|5
|2
|10
|46
|Kyle Connolly, Falmouth
|7
|0
|2
|46
|Jack Noonan, Weston
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Connor Lehman, Weston
|6
|0
|3
|41
|Kyle Odoy, Triton
|6
|0
|2
|38
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Greg Cormier, Bedford10
Peter Cleary, Pentucket8
Matt Arvanitis, Holliston8
Mark Pawlina, Dennis-Yarmouth8
Graham Inzana, Swampscott7
Matt Sciblio, Scituate5
Clayton Marengi, Lynnfield5
Brennan Cook, Watertown5
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
Brendan Jones, Bedford8
Jake Etter, Pentucket5
Zack Palmer, Swampscott4
Geoffrey Jamiel, Dennis-Yarmouth4
Keegan O’Keefe, Pentucket3
Will Dolan, Watertown3
Mitch Gimblett, Holliston3
Bakari Mitchell, Lynnfield3
|TD
|FG
|XP
|Pts.
|David Cifuentes, Bishop Fenwick
|11
|1
|15
|85
|Dante Vasquez, Rockland
|9
|0
|1
|56
|DeShawn Chase, Stoneham
|7
|0
|1
|44
|Thomas McSweeney, Rockland
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Jovan Marrero, Cardinal Spellman
|6
|0
|3
|42
|Shane Graham, East Bridgewater
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Kevin Hughes, Apponequet
|6
|0
|1
|38
|Mike Gizzi, Austin Prep
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Dylan Timmons, Shawsheen
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Camden Brezinski, Old Rochester
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Sheldon Clark, Gr. New Bedford
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Joe Rivers, Bishop Fenwick
|6
|0
|0
|36
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Ethan Almeida, Greater New Bedford7
Dom Cavanagh, Ashland6
Ian Coffey, Hamilton-Wenham5
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
Justin Bruhm, Ipswich4
Camden Brezinski, Old Rochester3
Hunter Wardwell, Rockland3
Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham3
Sheldon Clark, Greater New Bedford3
Jose Davila, Arlington Catholic3
Kevin Russell, Ashland3
|TD
|FG
|XP
|Pts.
|Mark Pawlina, Monomoy
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Shamil Diaz, Greater Lawrence
|7
|0
|1
|44
|Jose Soba, Nashoba Valley Tech
|7
|0
|1
|44
|Matt Galley, Georgetown
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Nathan Clarke, Seekonk
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Matt Armata, Georgetown
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Danny Silva, Case
|6
|0
|2
|40
|Kerlen Jeanty, OBryant
|6
|0
|2
|40
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Stephen MacDonald, Georgetown15
J.T. Moran, Seekonk13
Mark Pawlina, Monomoy8
Jared Lynds, Bristol-Plymouth7
Jose Soba, Nashoba Valley Tech6
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
Matt Galley, Georgetown7
Nathan Clarke, Seekonk7
Anthony Fratelli, Bristol-Plymouth5
Jack Lucido, Georgetown4
Chris Schenck, Nashoba Valley Tech3
Tyler Alden, Nashoba Valley Tech3
Jamari Ellerbe-Cundiff, Southeastern3
|TD
|FG
|XP
|Pts.
|Jamarii Robinson, Randolph
|11
|0
|1
|68
|Gilly Jalo, Wareham
|9
|0
|2
|58
|Kevin Gibbons, Blue Hills
|7
|0
|5
|52
|Julius Gillard, Tech Boston
|6
|0
|5
|46
|Thomas Stanton, Old Colony
|7
|0
|1
|44
|Gabriel Perez, Lynn Tech
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Derrick Revolus, Randolph
|7
|0
|0
|42
|Haidar Bdaiwi, Lynn Tech
|6
|0
|6
|42
|Brian McClain, South Shore
|6
|0
|1
|38
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Julius Gillard, Tech Boston6
Tyler Saunders, Tri-County5
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
Dylan Habiland, Cape Cod Tech3
Essau Jackson, Tech Boston3
|TD
|FG
|XP
|Pts.
|Sammy Malignaggi, BB&N
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Cam Reirden, Belmont Hill
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Tony Muse, Lawrence Academy
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Sam Monaghan, Tabor
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Jack Schneider, Thayer
|4
|0
|0
|24
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
Jake Wilcox, Milton Academy8
Luke Bobo, Belmont Hill5
Reid Tolley, Tabor5
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
Cam Reirden, Belmont Hill4
Sam Monaghan, Tabor4
Mitch Gonsar, Milton Academy3