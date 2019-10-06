fb-pixel
Division 1
TDFGXPPts.
Joshua Ramos, Andover90156
Mason Hatfield, Lexington80252
Jake Davis, Franklin70042
Jaden Clervaux, Everett60137
Tyrese Baptiste, Everett60036
Kareem Coleman, Methuen60036
Alex Berrouet, Acton-Boxborough60036
Ayden Pereira, Central Catholic60036
Darius LeClair, Catholic Memorial60036
James Guy, St. John's Prep60036

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Thomas Gasbarro, Franklin11

Matt Maiona, Weymouth10

Andrew Landry, Newton North9

Barrett Pratt, Catholic Memorial7

Will Lederman, Needham7

Jack Beverly, Framingham6

Ayden Pereira, Central Catholic6

Nate Sullivan, Acton-Boxborough5

Jacob Tamayo, Lawrence5

Duke Doherty, Everett5

TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

Jake Davis, Franklin7

Nick Ofodile, Needham5

Isaias Richards, Lawrence4

Daniel Lopes, Catholic Memorial3

Andrew Keane, Framingham3

Jack Nally, Franklin3

Tyrese Baptiste, Everett3

Jakob Rivers, Lowell3

Trey Ciulla-Hall, Brockton3

Division 2
TDFGXPPts.
Will Hunter, Masconomet70144
Michael DeBolt, Mansfield431043
Jason Hall, Durfee60239
Tyriq Brock, Cambridge60036

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Matt Maiona, Wellesley10

James Murphy, Reading10

Ashur Carriha, Cambridge10

Riley O’Connell, Lincoln-Sudbury8

Will Lederman, Natick7

Robbie Jarest, King Philip5

TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

Tyriq Brock, Cambridge6

Nick Ofodile, Natick5

Anthony Perez, Wellesley5

Patrick Harrigan, Reading4

Teddy Komjathy, Wellesley3

Advertisement

Alex Behling, King Philip3

Colin Duross, Reading3

Dylan McLaughlin, Woburn3

Michael Kennedy, Westford3

Division 3
TDFGXPPts.
Christopher Ais, Stoughton90156
Kalvin So, Lynn Classical90156
Will Prouty, Duxbury90054
Shane Aylward, Tewksbury90054
Tyler Callahan, Arlington90054
Tyler DeMattio, North Attleborough71551
Christian Gemelli, Concord-Carlisle501243
Tahj Purter, Lynn English70143
Rich Canova, Danvers70042

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Danny Gisonno, Lynn Classical7

Will Prouty, Duxbury7

Nolan Houlihan, Billerica6

Colby Pires, Milford6

Will Jarvis, Walpole5

Brady Olsen, Bishop Feehan5

TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

Tahj Purter, Lynn English5

Colby Cyrus, Billerica5

Colby Gardner, Whitman-Hanson5

Jeff Hill, Lynn Classical3

Christopher Ais, Stoughton3

Sean Kelley, Malden Catholic3

Drew von Klock, Walpole3

Carter Scudo, Milford3

Division 4
TDFGXPPts.
Tim Cronin, Marblehead90054
Jack Keller, North Reading80048
Jaison Tucker, Wayland80048
Khyle Pena, Burlington70246
Joe Llanos, Revere70042
Chris Cusolito, Melrose70042
Miles Perry, Nauset70042

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Brian Heffernan, North Reading12

Josh Robertson, Marblehead8

Ben Lofstrom, Silver Lake8

Jake Pfaff, Westwood8

Robby Bernardin, Hopkinton6

Chase Vaughn, Milton6

TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

Jack Keller, North Reading4

Matt Luciano, North Reading4

Mark James, Westwood3

Jake LaFerrara, Silver Lake3

Sean Waters, Silver Lake3

Dominic Silvestro, Dracut3

Division 5
TDFGXPPts.
Mark Pawlina, Dennis-Yarmouth90054
Brendan Jones, Bedford90054
Zack Palmer, Swampscott80048
Walker Bartkiewicz, Newburyport521046
Kyle Connolly, Falmouth70246
Jack Noonan, Weston70042
Connor Lehman, Weston60341
Kyle Odoy, Triton60238

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Greg Cormier, Bedford10

Peter Cleary, Pentucket8

Matt Arvanitis, Holliston8

Mark Pawlina, Dennis-Yarmouth8

Graham Inzana, Swampscott7

Matt Sciblio, Scituate5

Clayton Marengi, Lynnfield5

Brennan Cook, Watertown5

TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

Brendan Jones, Bedford8

Jake Etter, Pentucket5

Zack Palmer, Swampscott4

Geoffrey Jamiel, Dennis-Yarmouth4

Keegan O’Keefe, Pentucket3

Will Dolan, Watertown3

Mitch Gimblett, Holliston3

Bakari Mitchell, Lynnfield3

Division 6
TDFGXPPts.
David Cifuentes, Bishop Fenwick1111585
Dante Vasquez, Rockland90156
DeShawn Chase, Stoneham70144
Thomas McSweeney, Rockland70042
Jovan Marrero, Cardinal Spellman60342
Shane Graham, East Bridgewater70042
Kevin Hughes, Apponequet60138
Mike Gizzi, Austin Prep60036
Dylan Timmons, Shawsheen60036
Camden Brezinski, Old Rochester60036
Sheldon Clark, Gr. New Bedford60036
Joe Rivers, Bishop Fenwick60036

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Ethan Almeida, Greater New Bedford7

Dom Cavanagh, Ashland6

Ian Coffey, Hamilton-Wenham5

TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

Justin Bruhm, Ipswich4

Camden Brezinski, Old Rochester3

Hunter Wardwell, Rockland3

Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham3

Sheldon Clark, Greater New Bedford3

Jose Davila, Arlington Catholic3

Advertisement

Kevin Russell, Ashland3

Division 7
TDFGXPPts.
Mark Pawlina, Monomoy90054
Shamil Diaz, Greater Lawrence70144
Jose Soba, Nashoba Valley Tech70144
Matt Galley, Georgetown70042
Nathan Clarke, Seekonk70042
Matt Armata, Georgetown70042
Danny Silva, Case60240
Kerlen Jeanty, OBryant60240

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Stephen MacDonald, Georgetown15

J.T. Moran, Seekonk13

Mark Pawlina, Monomoy8

Jared Lynds, Bristol-Plymouth7

Jose Soba, Nashoba Valley Tech6

TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

Matt Galley, Georgetown7

Nathan Clarke, Seekonk7

Anthony Fratelli, Bristol-Plymouth5

Jack Lucido, Georgetown4

Chris Schenck, Nashoba Valley Tech3

Tyler Alden, Nashoba Valley Tech3

Jamari Ellerbe-Cundiff, Southeastern3

Division 8
TDFGXPPts.
Jamarii Robinson, Randolph110168
Gilly Jalo, Wareham90258
Kevin Gibbons, Blue Hills70552
Julius Gillard, Tech Boston60546
Thomas Stanton, Old Colony70144
Gabriel Perez, Lynn Tech70042
Derrick Revolus, Randolph70042
Haidar Bdaiwi, Lynn Tech60642
Brian McClain, South Shore 60138

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Julius Gillard, Tech Boston6

Tyler Saunders, Tri-County5

TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

Dylan Habiland, Cape Cod Tech3

Essau Jackson, Tech Boston3

ISL
TDFGXPPts.
Sammy Malignaggi, BB&N50030
Cam Reirden, Belmont Hill50030
Tony Muse, Lawrence Academy40024
Sam Monaghan, Tabor40024
Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy40024
Jack Schneider, Thayer40024

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Jake Wilcox, Milton Academy8

Luke Bobo, Belmont Hill5

Reid Tolley, Tabor5

TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

Cam Reirden, Belmont Hill4

Sam Monaghan, Tabor4

Mitch Gonsar, Milton Academy3