He chopped his way to a triple bogey on the 10th hole. He hit into the water on the par-5 16th and made bogey.

It was a wild finish at the TPC Summerlin made possible mainly by Na’s mistakes.

Kevin Na lost a three-shot lead on the back nine, saved his chances with a clutch par putt on the 17th hole, and won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas in a playoff Sunday when Patrick Cantlay three-putted the second extra hole.

He closed with a 1-under-par 70.

Cantlay lost his late lead with a tee shot in the water on the 17th, and he lost the playoff by missing a par putt from just under 6 feet.

LPGA — Cheyenne Knight won her first LPGA Tour title in what she figured would be her last event of a tough rookie season, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory before home support in Texas at the Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony.

Knight had missed the cut in half of her 18 starts on the LPGA Tour and assumed she would be going back to the qualifying series. Instead, he pulled ahead of Jaye Marie Green and made a key birdie on the 17th hole to stay in front at Old American Golf Club.

Along with a two-year exemption, the 22-year-old Knight is eligible for the Asia Swing and will reach the CME Globe Tour Championship next month.

Shrewsbury’s Brittany Altomare (67) and Green (69) finished two shots back.

European — In Madrid, Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open for a second consecutive year on Sunday, beating Seve Ballesteros’s record for the fastest Spaniard to reach five European Tour wins.

Golfing great Ballesteros needed 49 events to get 5 wins on the tour. The 24-year-old Rahm did so in 39 tournaments after shooting a 5-under 66 on the final round to finish 22 under and win by five strokes.

Rafa Cabrera Bello (66) was second, followed by another Spaniard, Samuel del Val (68), who was seven strokes back at the Club de Campo Villa.

Starting with a commanding five-shot lead, Rahm had an eagle and four birdies to go with one bogey on the final day.