‘‘We couldn’t get back to the 15, why would I sign up for that?’’ said Tomlin, whose team won the overtime toss and opted to kick, giving Baltimore a chance to win the game with a touchdown, and without the Steelers touching the ball. ‘‘I put the defense on the field in an effort to fight for field position and put the onus on them.’’

Tucker drilled four field goals in Baltimore’s 26-23 victory, including a 48-yarder in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime and a 46-yarder in the extra period — both into the tricky winds at the open end of Heinz Field. But it was his kickoffs, consistently dropped near the goal line to force Pittsburgh to return them instead of kneeling for a touchback, that motivated Tomlin.

Justin Tucker was so good for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin was willing to lose without giving his offense a chance to win.

Three of Tucker’s six kickoffs in the game were touchbacks, giving Pittsburgh the ball on the 25, and a fourth went into the end zone, but was run out. That drive, however, and their two others all started between their own 11- and 15-yard line thanks largely to Tucker.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wasn’t caught off guard by the overtime decision.

‘‘Give Tomlin a lot of credit, he knows this place better than anyone,’’ Harbaugh said. ‘‘I think we probably know it the second best because we play here so much.’’

And, for the record, Tomlin’s strategy worked. Pittsburgh forced a punt and took over at its 34-yard line; Marlon Humphrey punched the ball from JuJu Smith-Schuster’s possession on its second play, Tucker ultimately hitting the winner, his 41st successful field goal in 43 attempts against the Steelers in his career.

Slow go for Gordon

Melvin Gordon was held to 31 yards rushing in his first game back after a holdout, unable to muster much for the Los Angeles Chargers as they lost at home, 20-13, to previously winless Denver.

Gordon had 38 scrimmage yards in his first game back after a 64-day holdout due to a contract dispute. The Chargers got him involved quickly with a 5-yard screen pass on their first play, but two of his other three catches went for no gain. The longest of his 12 rushing attempts went 7 yards.

Gordon reported back on Sept. 26 and was activated prior to last week’s game at Miami but did not play.

The Chargers came into the game averaging 103.5 rushing yards but were held to 35. The Broncos allowed 225 yards to Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette a week ago and had the third-worst run defense.

Fellow running back Austin Ekeler had just three carries, but added 15 receptions for 86 yards.

Down the depth chart

Alerady without Saquon Barkley, the New York Giants lost his replacement at running back. Wayne Gallman was knocked out of the 28-10 loss to Minnesota with a concussion. Gallman apparently was hurt at the end of an 11-yard run in the first quarter.

Rookie Jon Hilliman, the Rutgers rookie who spent the first three weeks on the practice squad, replaced him, gaining 20 yards on nine carries. The Giants came into the game with three running backs, Gallman and Hilliman joined by Eli Penny, who had been used as a blocker.

Barkley sustained a high sprain to his right ankle on Sept. 15. He practiced on a limited basis on Friday, but was ruled out.

Bits and pieces

■ Denver’s De’Vante Bausby was strapped to a backboard and taken off the field on a cart in the second quarter of Denver’s win against the Chargers, though coach Vic Fangio said “everything is good up to this point” with the cornerback, who was expected to fly home with the team pending an MRI. Bausby was hurt when he collided with Denver teammate Alexander Johnson on a tackle. The third-year NFL pro signed in April.

■ Tampa Bay starting cornerback Carlton Davis was ejected Sunday in New Orleans because of a heavy, blind hit to the helmet of tight end Jared Cook. Davis was assessed a 15-yard personal foul for the play, then ejected.

■ Dallas coach Jason Garrett was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct near the end of the third quarter of his team’s loss to Green Bay, when he slammed the challenge flag in front of side judge Scott Edwards. Edwards ruled Dallas receiver Amari Cooper out of bounds when the receiver got both feet in on a catch. The call was reversed on replay, but the Cowboys started first-and-25 because of the penalty — one of 20 accepted in the game.

■ Carolina inducted four former players into the Hall of Honor at halftime — quarterback Jake Delhomme, wide receiver Steve Smith, tight end Wesley Walls, and offensive tackle Jordan Gross.