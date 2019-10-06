Despite a goal by captain Carli Lloyd , the US women’s national team was held to a 1-1 draw with South Korea on Sunday in Chicago in the final game for retiring coach Jill Ellis . Lloyd’s goal tied the game in the 37th minute, matching the score by South Korea’s Ji So-yun three minutes earlier. The draw, which gave the US team an 18-1-3 record under the 53-year-old Ellis this year, came in front of 33,027 fans at Soldier Field, the third-largest crowd on the American team’s post-World Cup victory tour. Lloyd appeared to score the go-ahead goal in the 93rd minute but was ruled offside on her shot from 8 yards out. In the final minute of stoppage, Mallory Pugh had a point-blank chance but backup goalkeeper Kim Minjung got enough of her shot to deflect it off the crossbar. Ji opened the scoring in the 34th minute with an 18-yard shot that sailed just inside the left post, inches from the outstretched hands of American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher . The United States tied the match three minutes later, with Lloyd heading Megan Rapinoe’s long pass over the head of goalkeeper Kang Ga-ae . The American team returns to action against Sweden on Nov. 7 in Columbus, Ohio. The coach for that match has not been announced.

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tried to defuse the rapidly growing fallout over his deleted tweet that showed support for Hong Kong anti-government protesters, saying he did not intend to offend any of the team’s Chinese fans or sponsors. A short time after Morey posted that statement, the NBA said it was ‘‘regrettable’’ that the deleted tweet offended many in China. And all that followed several companies in China, including some of the NBA’s major business partners there, lashing out over Morey’s original tweet.The uproar started when Morey tweeted an image that read ‘‘Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong,’’ referring to the four-month old protest movement that has upturned the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. That led to Houston owner Tilman Fertitta turning to Twitter to say that Morey does not speak for the Rockets, and sparking an outcry that included the Chinese Basketball Association — whose president is Yao Ming, the former Rockets star center — saying it was suspending its relationship with the team. Other criticism came from Tencent, a major media partner of the NBA in China with a streaming deal that is worth $1.5 billion over the next five years, and Chinese state television — both of which said they would not be showing Rockets games. ‘‘I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China,’’ Morey tweeted early Monday from Japan, where Houston is playing this week. ‘‘I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives.’’ . . . Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has left his post as coach of Greek club Olympiakos two months after announcing he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In a statement on the club website, the 60-year-old Blatt said that ‘‘after a long and respectful discussion between the owners and myself, our two parties have decided it’s in the best interest of both sides to part ways.’’ Blatt announced in August he had been diagnosed with MS, which attacks the central nervous system, a few months earlier. He has coached Olympiakos since June 2018. Blatt, who grew up in Framingham, was appointed coach of Cleveland in June 2014 and took the team to the NBA finals in his first season, losing to the Golden State Warriors. He was fired partway through the 2015-16 season, in which Cleveland won the NBA championship for the first time under coach Tyronn Lue.

College football

Ohio State, Georgia tied at No. 3

Alabama and Clemson held the top two spots in the Top 25 poll after a bye week off for both, but Ohio State tied Georgia at No. 3 with 1,393 points each, while Florida surged three spots to No. 7 after a big victory over Auburn. Georgia got three first-place votes and Ohio State, which was fourth last week, received 10 first-place votes. The last time there was a tie in the top three was Sept. 20, 2015, when TCU and Mississippi shared third . . . Kansas coach Les Miles fired offensive coordinator Les Koenning halfway through their first season and promoted Brent Dearmon to the same position. The Jayhawks, who fell to 2-4 with a 45-20 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, are averaging just over 22 points per game.

Miscellany

American take home record haul

American Nia Ali put an exclamation point on the world championships in Doha, Qatar, that any mother could love, adding her name to the list of title-winning moms at this meet by pulling an upset in the 100-meter hurdles. Ali finished in a personal-best time 12.34. The US 4x400 relay team, led by hurdlers Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin, blew out the field for a 2.97-second win, giving the Americans a meet-record 14 golds . . . Novak Djokovic capped his dominant run at the Japan Open in Tokyo with a straight-sets win over Australian qualifier John Millman to capture his fourth title of the year. The 32-year-old Serb, who did not drop a set in his five singles matches at Ariake Colosseum, needed just 69 minutes for the 6-3, 6-2 win . . . Naomi Osaka bounced back from a set down to top-seeded Ash Barty, cruising through the final two sets to defeat the top-seeded Australian, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, at the China Open in Beijing. In the men’s final, top-seeded Dominic Thiem beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 . . . The New Jersey Devils signed 26-year-old defenseman Joe Morrow and waived him, hoping to send him to their AHL franchise in Binghamton. General manager Ray Shero said Morrow signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 at the AHL level. Morrow spent last season with the Jets, scoring one goal and six assists in 41 games. He has played in 162 games for Winnipeg, Montreal, and Boston . . . Gennadiy Golovkin held on Saturday night to regain one of his old middleweight titles, edging Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a unanimous decision to take the IBF championship at Madison Square Garden. Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) knocked down Derevyanchenko in the first round, then opened a cut near his right eye in the second.