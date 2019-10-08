Strasburg will get the ball for visiting wild card Washington, and Walker Buehler will be on the mound for league-best LA on Wednesday night in the finale of the best-of-five series.

This sort of setting and stakes — Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the outcome of the NL Division Series on the line — is exactly why the Washington Nationals protected the pitcher they drafted No. 1 overall all those years ago.

‘‘Better to be at home than on the road in Game 5,’’ Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger said.

Advertisement

The Dodgers are trying to reach the NL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive year, while the Nationals have never won a playoff series since the franchise moved from Montreal to Washington in 2005.

Each starter already had a fantastic outing to earn a win in the series: Buehler gave up one hit while tossing six scoreless innings in Game 1; Strasburg struck out 10 and allowed one run in six innings in Game 2.

That lowered Strasburg’s postseason ERA to 0.64, the lowest for anyone with at least four career starts.

‘‘It’s something that you train for, you dream about as a kid,’’ he said, ‘‘and you want to have those opportunities to just see how your stuff stacks up.’’

It’s the sort of production Washington was envisioning when general manager Mike Rizzo held the righty out of the playoffs seven seasons ago, a year after Strasburg had Tommy John surgery.

Buehler will be making his sixth postseason start; he is 1-1 with a 3.03 ERA. Last year, he appeared in one game in the NLDS, two in the NLCS, and one in the World Series, where the Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox.

Advertisement

As important as Strasburg and Buehler are sure to be, the bullpens could hold the key.

Washington’s relievers had the worst ERA in the NL in 2019, but manager Dave Martinez has relied heavily on starters to come out of the ‘pen during the playoffs, with mixed results, including giving away Game 3 of the NLDS during LA’s seven-run sixth.

It was the Dodgers’ turn to struggle in Game 4, when the Nationals produced a four-run inning against relievers.

One thing to keep an eye out for Wednesday: The Dodgers will have three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw available to enter in relief.