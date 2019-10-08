Over the years, Atlanta is the place where other teams come to celebrate in October.

The St. Louis Cardinals hope to continue that trend when they face the Braves in Game 5 of the NL Division Series on Wednesday.

‘‘I was just a little kid when that happened,’’ Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said. ‘‘History is history. We’re in the moment now. This is a completely different and new team. So we’re going to focus on being the best we can tomorrow.’’

Indeed, Swanson was just 7 years old when Atlanta began a streak of nine straight postseason-round losses with a five-game setback to Arizona in the 2001 NL Championship Series.

Still, it’s impossible to ignore that the Braves are just one series loss away from equaling an ignominious record set by the Chicago Cubs between 1908 and 2003.

Chicago finally ended its playoff misery in Game 5 of the ’03 NL Division Series — at Turner Field, of all places.

‘‘I don’t think any of those guys in there think about any of that,’’ manager Brian Snitker said. ‘‘Most of them don’t remember it. They were probably in grade school. And they talk about that — well, you haven’t won a playoff series, whatever — and again I say, we haven’t won one in a year as far as I'm concerned.’’

The move to SunTrust Park in 2017 didn’t change Atlanta’s fortunes.

Last season, the Braves were closed out at home by the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Perhaps it was only appropriate that this best-of-five series comes to a decisive contest. Three of four games have been decided in the final inning. The margin between the teams has been two runs or fewer in all but three of 37 innings.

‘‘This has been an unbelievable series,’’ Snitker said. ‘‘It’s been a heck of a series on both sides.’’