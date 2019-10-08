Simone Biles won a record 21st medal at the world gymnastics championships at Stuttgart, Germany, Tuesday as the United States retained its women’s team all-around title. It was Biles’s 15th career gold and broke a tie with Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina for the most medals overall by a woman at the world championships. She’s now two short of Vitaly Scherbo’s all-time record of 23 among men or women. ‘‘Every year it feels better and better just because we’re adding to the legacy,’’ Biles said. ‘‘I feel like I never think of records. I just go out there and do what I came to do, which is compete for the country.’’ The US scored 172.330 points to beat Russia by 5.801 points and win its seventh consecutive team title at an Olympics or world championships.

Zion Williamson soared in his first NBA preseason game Monday night at Atlanta. Showing off the high-flying talents that made him one of the most anticipated rookies in years, Williamson turned in a ferocious slam less than two minutes into his debut with the New Orleans Pelicans and dunked it two more times before the first half was done against the Atlanta Hawks. ‘‘This isn’t high school or college anymore,’’ Williamson said. ‘‘You've got to go up strong. So I went up strong and I was able to finish.’’ Williamson finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, helping the Pelicans to a 133-109 victory before a much larger crowd — announced at 15,441 — than what normally be expected in Atlanta for a weeknight exhibition between two teams that failed to make the playoffs last season.

Soccer

Injured Altidore out for US

Forward Jozy Altidore is hurt again and will miss the United States’ Nations League games against Cuba and Canada. Altidore, who turns 30 next month, left Toronto FC’s regular-season finale Sunday. The US Soccer Federation did not announce the nature of the injury, saying it was up to Toronto. The Americans play Cuba Friday at Washington, D.C., then meet Canada four days later.

Advertisement

Hockey

Sharks bring back Marleau

Patrick Marleau, 39, is returning to San Jose, the Sharks’ all-time leader in games, goals and points signing a one-year, $700,000 contract after spending the past two seasons in Toronto. The Sharks failed to record a point in the first three games for the first time since 1993-94 and only scored three goals in the process . . . The University of Minnesota Duluth and former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller reached a tentative agreement that would settle long-running discrimination claims in state and federal courts. Miller sued the university in federal court in 2015 alleging gender and sexual orientation discrimination and retaliation. Despite being among the most successful women’s hockey coaches, UMD declined to renew Miller’s contract after 16 seasons.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Russia responds to WADA

Russia sent a formal response to the World Anti-Doping Agency after signs of tampering were found in data it handed over regarding past performance-enhancing drug cases. Russia had until Wednesday to explain to the World Anti-Doping Agency why data it handed over appears to have been doctored, with some key evidence missing or altered. Sports minister Pavel Kolobkov said the response addressed 31 questions from WADA and was compiled with the help of ‘‘independent Russian experts in the field of information technology.’’ ‘‘We are confident that we’ve met all the requirements,’’ Kolobkov said. ‘‘We’re ready to continue cooperating, to put this situation behind us quickly and do everything so that there are no more questions for the Russian side.’’ Kolobkov didn’t say how Russia’s response explained the apparent tampering. If WADA rules there’s been yet another Russian doping cover-up — of data which was supposedly secure in the Russian state’s custody — new rules could mean tougher sanctions than ever before.