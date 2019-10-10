7:55 p.m: I’ve heard all the excuses, but to me, instead of color rush on Thursday night, the league needs to embrace Throwback Thursday and have teams wear old-school uniforms when they play in this one.

7:48 p.m.: When it comes to the latest weather, it’s been back and forth all day, but the latest has showers starting just after nine, so weather could be an issue in the second half of this one. It also figures to be windy, which means it could be a challenge for both kickers. Something worth keeping an eye on as the evening develops.

7:30 p.m: When it comes to the comments from Kraft regarding Gronkowski, I don’t think anyone should be surprised. The combination of the Patriots possibly needing a boost on offense, combined with what could be an itch to return on the part of the Big Fella, likely served as a partial catalyst to reignite the rumor. (I can’t imagine what Bill Belichick must think when he hears quotes like this from the owner.) Gronkowski doesn’t owe anything to anyone -- I’d love to be able to see him walk at the age of 45 -- but if he wants to return, the Pats would love to have him back. I know others have discussed this before, but I fiurmly believe there’s one guy who could bring him back -- if Brady puts the full-court press on him, then, that would be a game-changer. Can you imagine him returning for, say, the game against the Chiefs?

It’s pretty windy here pic.twitter.com/AArmbhdtJY — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 10, 2019

7:19 p.m.: Not a lot of action on the line in the hours leading up to this one, as the Patriots opened the week as a favorite anywhere between 15 and 17 points, and it’s stayed that way pretty much the entire week. Thought this was interesting -- have to imagine the weather will have some sort of impact here. (For what it’s worth, I think it’s going to be a blowout, but a 40-3 game might be a tough target.

Are we going to see a blowout in Foxborough tonight?



Our Super Computer seems to think so.



Matchup page: https://t.co/L5L6QfUVfp pic.twitter.com/QeK879EV6o — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) October 10, 2019

7:05 p.m.: The following players are inactive tonight for the Patriots: Burkhead, Dorsett, Cody Kessler, Damien Harris, Joejuan Williams, Byron Cowart and Kory Cunningham. Again, not a great look for Harris, who is inactive despite the fact the Patriots are also without Burkhead. Likely means a ton of work for Sony Michel and James White, with a little bit of run for Brandon Bolden. No real surprises when it comes to the rest of the list -- Williams, Cowart and Cunningham have all racked up previous inactives. And with no Dorsett, I’d expect more targets for the likes of Josh Gordon and Jakobi Meyers. But we shall see how it all shakes out tonight.

6:47 p.m.: Well, this is interesting.

Robert Kraft is on NFL Network.



He was asked if he thinks Patriots can coax Gronk back.



"We all love Gronk and I think the bottom line is, he hasn't put his retirement papers in. We can pray and hope. ... I think that's a good academic argument that there is hope with Gronk." — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 10, 2019

6:40 p.m.: Welcome back to football! The Patriots are set to meet the Giants tonight at Gillette Stadium. New York’s rookie quarterback Daniel Jones faces a sizable challenge -- no rookie signal-caller has ever won at Gillette against Bill Belichick, and Jones is without Saquon Barkley, making that obstacle even tougher. For the Patriots, we know they’re a little banged up on offense, as they won’t have Rex Burkhead and Phillip Dorsett. The thinking is that between the (expected) bad weather and the New England defense, that’ll be enough to carry the day for the Patriots. We’ll have the inactives before the top of the hour, as well as a weather update, the latest line, and a pregame reading list to get you ready for this one.

