Curt Schilling is interested in interviewing for the Red Sox’ pitching coach job and/or the Phillies’ managerial opening, according to USA Today. The polarizing 52-year-old, who retired after the 2009 Red Sox season and has no MLB coaching experience, said of the Phillies job that “I think it’s one of the few openings since I left that I ‘fit.’ ” Boston reassigned former pitching coach Dana LeVangie to the pro scouting department earlier this week, while Philadelphia fired Gabe Kapler on Thursday. In August, Schilling said he was considering a run for one of Arizona’s House of Representative seats . . . Phillies managing partner John Middleton fired Kapler despite resistance from team president Andy MacPhail and general manager Matt Klentak , Middleton made clear on Friday, also conceding public opinion played a role in ending the former Red Sox outfielder’s tenure after he went 161-163 in two seasons . . . The price of one-year qualifying offers for Major League Baseball free agents dropped for the first time, the average of this year’s top 125 contracts coming out to $17.8 million, $100,000 less than a year ago. Since beginning after the 2012 season, and only three of 80 qualifying offers have been accepted.

Sam Darnold will start at quarterback for the winless Jets when they host Dallas on Sunday, his first action since a bout with mononucleosis sidelined him for three games. He was cleared by doctors Monday to play, though he will wear customized protective padding around his ribs/spleen area, likely for the rest of the season, just as a precaution. The New York offensive line has allowed an NFL-worst 23 sacks, including 10 last week in Philadelphia . . . Undrafted rookie free agent Devlin ‘‘Duck’’ Hodges will get the start when Pittsburgh (1-4) faces the Chargers (2-3) in prime time. The Steelers ruled quarterback Mason Rudolph out while he continues to recover from a concussion suffered against Baltimore last week . . . Jacksonville listed cornerback Jalen Ramsey as questionable to play against New Orleans, a day after owner Shad Khan said he expected the disgruntled defender to return following a two-week absence because of an apparent back injury. New Orleans, meanwhile, listed running back Alvin Kamara as questionable because of an ankle injury that Saints coach Sean Payton has declined to discuss in specifics . . . Fourth-year fullback Andy Janovich signed a three-year extension with Denver worth $5.7 million. The sixth-round draft pick out of Nebraska is the first member of the Broncos’ 2016 draft class to sign a second contract.

RUNNING

Nike ends Salazar’s Project

Despite backing Alberto Salazar’s efforts to overturn his four-year doping ban, Nike will “wind down” its elite Oregon Project track and field program co-founded and overseen by him. Salazar was found guilty last week by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency of running experiments with supplements and testosterone that were bankrolled and supported by Nike, along with possessing and trafficking testosterone. The verdict didn’t directly implicate runners from the Project, but the company is partly blaming the scrutiny on its stars for its decision to shut the program, begun in 2001.

MISCELLANY

Gauff reaches WTA semis

Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA semifinal match with her first win over a top-10 player, beating top-seeded Kiki Bertens 7-6 (1), 6-4, at the Upper Austria Ladies in Linz. The 15-year-old American, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, is the youngest woman to reach a WTA semifinal since 2004. She will next play 75th-ranked German Andrea Petkovic . . . Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both lost for the first time in the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Federer saved five match points in the second set and received a point penalty in the third in the 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-3, loss to fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev. Djokovic, the defending champion, lost to sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 . . . Weston McKennie had a hat trick just 13 minutes in, and captain Christian Pusilic scored his 14th international goal on a 62nd-minute penalty, as the United States men’s national soccer team beat Cuba, 7-0, in a Nations League match at Washington, D.C. . . . Nikita Nagornyy won his first men’s all-around gymnastics title at the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, with fellow Russian and 2018 champion Artur Dalaloyan and Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine completing the podium . . . Doug Barron bogeyed three bogeys of his last four holes and had to settle for a 6-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead in the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C., the last regular-season event on the PGA Tour Champions before the top 72 advance to the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Northampton’s Tim Petrovic opened with a 68 . . . Five-time European Tour winner Matthew Fitzpatrick took a one-stroke lead after 36 holes of the Italian Open in Rome, moving to 10-under par with seven birdies and one bogey for a 65, while local favorite Francesco Molinari missed the cut.