The Warriors established dominance by controlling the clock and line of scrimmage with a pair of long scoring drives to defeat visiting Attleboro, 14-0.

On a cold and wet evening in Wrentham, it was obvious points would be at a premium. And missing two offensive starters, King Philip and coach Brian Lee needed to be creative when moving the ball.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” said Lee. “Be patient. When they’re not moving the ball we don’t have to do anything crazy on offense.”

The Warriors (4-1) were without senior running back Ryan Halliday (broken thumb) and senior lineman Nolan Gunning (broken leg), both injured last week against Mansfield. The Warriors felt those losses early, struggling to move the ball on the ground through much of the first half.

As halftime beckoned, the Warriors finally started to click, engineering a 10-play drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown plunge from senior Sam Callanan with 30 seconds left. Up until that drive, KP had only run 10 plays for 15 yards, punting thrice, with a lost fumble as well.

Attleboro (3-2) had the first chance to score in the first quarter. Facing a second down on the KP 30, four straight pre-snap penalties backed up the Bombardiers, effectively ending the drive. Attleboro finished with less than 70 yards of total offense.

Despite deferring to start the game, Attleboro kicked off again to start the second half, hoping to use the wind to their advantage.

“It’s not unusual,” said Lee. “When you have conditions like this, you don’t know if it’ll get worse. They chose to take the wind and that way we took the ball.”

The Warriors dominance in the trenches led to a 14-play, 60-yard scoring drive, lasting more than eight minutes at the start of the third quarter. KP converted two third downs and a fourth down on the drive, ending on a 12-yard pass from Robbie Jarest to senior Ryan Wassersug.

“They got tired over there, but we made a lot of mistakes,” said Lee. “We just found a way.”

Following the victory, Gunning broke the team huddle from his hospital bed, with teammate Andrew McKinney lifting an iPad allowing the bedridden senior to experience the victory.

“That’s what football is really about,” said Lee. “Winning games is great but those are the memories they all take away.”

Barnstable 38, Nauset 14 — The Red Raiders (3-2) racked up 305 yards rushing yards to halt a two-game losing streak with a Cape & Island Atlantic Division win in Eastham.

Junior Colin Marczely finished with 105 yards and a score on 12 carries and sophomore Eugene Jordan (13-66, 1 TD) and senior Colby Burke (6-72, 2 TDs) also contributed. Burke scored twice in the first half to help Barnstable take a 14-7 lead into halftime before it pulled away from Nauset (4-1, 2-1 Cape & Islands).

“We set out at the beginning of the season to be a tough team that can run the ball,” Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola said. “With the exception of some turnovers the last couple weeks, we’ve been running well all season. The big difference tonight was we didn’t turn the ball over.”

Despite consistent wind gusts as strong as 20 miles per hour, Nauset senior Bobby Joy completed 14 of his 24 passes for 137 yards and two scores, both to senior Henry Blanchard (7 catches, 69 yards).

Belmont 28, Lexington 12 — Junior Chad Francis churned out 204 yards, punctuated by scoring runs of 34 and 53 yards as the host Marauders (1-3) secured their first win.

Beverly 28, Gloucester 0 — Duncan Moreland (19 carries, 165 yards, 3 touchdowns, interception) found paydirt twice in the first quarter to give the Panthers (4-2) a lead that they would not give up. Moreland and Loreti (10 carries, 96 yards, 1 touchdown, 4/4 PATs) scored every point for their team.

Brockton 41, Xaverian 21 — Ahmik Watterson had 10 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns for the Boxers (2-3) in Westwood.

Canton 35, Milford 0 — Johnny Hagan ran for three first-half touchdowns, Gersom Rivera ran for two in the second half and the Bulldogs (5-0) only 57 yards of offense in recording their third shutout of the season.

Central Catholic 41, Lowell 14 — The No. 3 Raiders (4-1) started hot in Lowell, scoring 34 unanswered before host Lowell (2-3) could find the end zone. Sophomore Ayden Pereira turned in another excellent performance, completing 12 of his 18 passes for 86 and two touchdowns. He ran for another two scores to polish off Central Catholic’s second-highest point total of the season.

Charlestown 22, South Boston/Burke 6 — The Townies (1-3) earned their first win behind a ground game paced by Terrell McQueeney (12 carries, 85 yards, 2 touchdowns, one 2-point conversion).

Cohasset 27, Mashpee 8 — Quarterback Trevor Fulton threw for a 40-yard score and ran 46 yards for another to lead the Skippers (3-1).

Dedham 13, Millis 0 — Two rushing touchdowns from Matt DeVirgilio were all the Marauders (2-3) needed to get by the Mohawks (1-5).

Dennis-Yarmouth 34, Falmouth 6 — Mark Pawlina (20 rushes, 185 yard) scored all five touchdowns as the Dolphins (4-1) rolled to the Cape & Islands win. The Clippers (2-3) had a 5-yard run on a keeper by Kyle Connolly.

Duxbury 35, Plymouth North 6 — Will Prouty had a big second quarter, rushing for three TDs and throwing for another, for the ninth-ranked Dragons (4-2, 3-0 Patriot). Prouty threw for another TD in the third quarter in the Keenan Division win over the Panthers (2-3, 0-2).

East Boston 44, Brighton 16 — Juniors Henry Antunez and Juan Arroyave had two touchdowns apiece for the Jets (2-4).

Everett 36, Malden 6 — Junior Samy Lamothe ran for touchdowns of 5 and 4 yards, and junior Tyrese Baptiste had an 11-yard interception return for a TD to lead the No. 5 Crimson Tide (5-1) to the Greater Boston League win after they scored just 6 points in the first half. Malden senior quarterback Jerry Mervil had 11 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Groton 38, Middlesex 34 — As time expired, Caleb Coleman connected with Anthony Romano on a 35-yard halfback option lift the host Zebras (2-1) to the dramatic ISL10 comeback victory.

“I’ve been coaching 29 years, and that was probably the most exciting game I’ve been a part of,” Groton coach Jamie Lamoreaux said. “It’s always a great rivalry game against Middlesex, but I can’t remember a game so exciting.”

Groton trailed, 20-0, in the second quarter before Coleman hauled in the first of his two TD catches from Robbie Long, triggering a 22-0 run for Groton. That set the stage for a back-and-forth fourth quarter. Middlesex held the ball deep in its own territory with less than a minute remaining while nursing a 34-29 lead. Groton’s defense forced a safety with 18 seconds left, giving their offense enough time for one last possession.

The win was Groton’s revenge for their double overtime loss to Middlesex last season. They’ll try to keep the train rolling at St. Georges next Saturday in another ISL10 matchup.

King Philip 14, Attleboro 0 — Sam Callihan blasted in from the 1 in the second quarter and Ryan Wassersug snared a 12-yard scoring strike from Robbie Jarest in the third quarter to power the Warriors (4-1) to the Hockomock win.

Latin Academy 3, Weston 0 — A 26-yard field goal by Jack Sullivan in the second quarter propelled the Dragons (3-2).

Lynn Classical 20, Winthrop 10 — Senior Danny Gisonno had three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) to lead the Rams (3-3).

Lynn Tech 36, Chelsea 0 — Senior Haidar Bdaiwi had 15 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (4-0). Senior Luis Pineiro add six rushes for 32 yards and two scores.

Masconomet 27, Triton 0 — Senior Will Hunter ran for first-half touchdowns of 29, 5, and 45 yards to lead the Chieftains (3-2).

Nashoba Valley Tech 44, Minuteman 0 — Jose Soba got the Vikings (4-1) started with a 1-yard keeper and a 2-yard scoring toss to Tyler Alden in the first quarter, and Randy Delva-LeBlanc scored from 7 and 11 yards out as the hosts pulled away in Westford.

Rockland 35, Medford 0 — Dante Vazquez racked up scoring runs of 58, 4, 9, and 44 yards in the first half as the host Bulldogs (6-0) stayed unbeaten with the nonleague win.

Saugus 36, Salem 18 — Marvens Jean rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Sachems (1-4).

Shawsheen 39, Whittier 22 — Sophomore tailback Dylan Timmons took advantage of every carry he received in the second half, scoring the last three touchdowns on runs of 13, 4, and 11 yards as the Rams (5-0) remained unbeaten.

St. Mary’s 30, Archbishop Williams 22 — Sal Afflitto returned the opening kick 75 yards for the game’s first score as the Spartans (3-2) rattled off 30 points in the first half before surviving a second-half comeback. George Percy accounted for the remaining three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving.

Stoneham 30, Watertown 12 — DeShawn Chase’s two rushing touchdowns helped the Spartans (3-2) secure a Middlesex League win over the Raiders (2-3).

Stoughton 18, Foxborough 7 — The Black Knights (4-1) outlasted the Warriors on touchdown runs from Christian Ais and John Burke in the second half.

Bademba Bah scoops up Boston English/New Mission quarterback Chris Smith’s fumbled snap. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Tech Boston 12, Boston English 6 — In a defensive battle ruled by the rain and wind, the Bears (4-2) pulled ahead in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard scoop-and-score from senior lineman Bademba Bah and Isaiah Monteiro secured the win with a late interception in the Boston City League South win.

TechBoston sophomore Julius Gillard, who entered the evening first in Division 8 in touchdowns with 12, scored the tying TD on a 4-yard run in the third quarter.

“He’s still got a long way to go, he’s still making vital mistakes, and I need him to be more of a leader and to take control,” said TechBoston coach Raul Brown.

Wilmington 21, Burlington 14 — Senior Bailey Smith rushed for two second-half touchdowns and stopped a Burlington rush from the 1 midway through the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats (2-3).

Winchester 21, Wakefield 7 — Quarterback Tommy Degnan ran for 99 yard and three TDs for the Sachems (5-0, 2-0), and added 93 more through the air in a Middlesex League crossover win over the Warriors (2-3, 1-1).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or e-mail hssports@globe.com.