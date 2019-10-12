Both Griffin and Hubbard are seeking their first PGA Tour titles as are Beau Hossler and Brandon Wu. Hossler (68) and Wu (69) joined Malnati at 9 under.

Mark Hubbard (69) was alone in second place at 10 under. The 36-hole leader, Peter Malnati, was one of three players two shots back. Malnati shot a 73, including bogeys on two of his first three holes and two of his last three.

Lanto Griffin recovered from a rain-delayed double-bogey finish to his second round earlier Saturday to post a 7-under-par 65 — the day’s best score — and secure a single-stroke lead through 54 holes of the Houston Open.

Six players were tied at 8 under, including first-round co-leaders Austin Cook and Talor Gooch.

The winner will receive $1.135 million. Griffin’s earnings over 32 previous Tour starts — two back in 2011, 26 in 2018 (when he missed 13 cuts), and four this season — totaled $837,333.

Champions — Woody Austin birdied his last two holes for another 5-under-par 67 that moved him into a share of the lead with Doug Barron going into the final round of the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.

This is the final regular-season tournament on the PGA Tour Champions until a three-tournament postseason to decide who wins the Schwab Cup.

Barron, who seemingly took control when he chipped in for eagle on the 571-yard 12th hole at Prestonwood Country Club, played the last six holes in 1 over for a 68. They were at 10-under 134.

Jerry Kelly, No. 2 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, had a 67 and was one shot behind. Even if he were to win, Kelly could not replace Scott McCarron atop the Schwab Cup standings.

‘‘Wood is one of the best ball-strikers I’ve ever played with, and Jerry is up there on the money this year as he always is,’’ Barron said. ‘‘You can’t back up coming in. But I’m playing good golf. Like I said, this isn’t life-or-death stuff for me, so I’m having fun.’’

Barron had gone nearly seven years without playing PGA Tour-sanctioned events when he turned 50 in July and decided to fly to England to try to qualify for the Senior British Open. He qualified and then tied for fifth. Three weeks later, he qualified for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open and won the tournament.

Saturday was the fifth time in his 21 rounds on the PGA Tour Champions that he has led or been tied after any round.

‘‘You wouldn’t know if he hadn’t played for 10 years or so because his golf swing is really solid, hits the ball very solid every time, hits it straight as a string,’’ Austin said of Barron, with whom he'll play in the final group Sunday.

The top 72 players on the money list qualify for the postseason. Sandy Lyle is at No. 72, one spot ahead of Joey Sindelar. Lyle also is one shot ahead of Sindelar on the leaderboard at the SAS Championship.

European — A blistering finish from five-time European Tour winner Matthew Fitzpatrick helped him move to 13 under and maintain his one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Italian Open in Rome.

Fitzpatrick birdied four of the last six holes for a 3-under 68, and held off the challenges of rookies Kurt Kitayama and Robert MacIntyre.

‘‘To put myself one in front gives me a little bit of help,’’ Fitzpatrick said. ‘‘I’m just looking forward and I’m ready to go already.

‘‘Coming down the hill on the 12th it didn’t feel like I should be 1 over. I didn’t hit as many good shots as I would have liked around the turn so that cost me a little bit and put me back. To finish the way I did was great.’’

Fitzpatrick is sixth in the Race to Dubai rankings and is looking to regain his spot in Europe’s Ryder Cup team after missing out on the competition last year.

Kitayama was second at 12 under after a 6-under 65. He was a shot ahead of MacIntyre, who leapt from 18th to third after a bogey-free 64 at Olgiata Country Club.

Matt Wallace (67) and Bernd Wiesberger (67), who have 10 European Tour wins between them, were at 10 under.

With a $7 million purse in the Rolex Series event, the Italian Open is back in Rome after 17 years as the local federation attempts to boost interest ahead of the 2022 Ryder Cup at the nearby Marco Simone club.