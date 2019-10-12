The power ratings for Massachusetts schools, as determined by formulas created by the MIAA Football Committee.
|DIVISION 1
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Rating
|Central Catholic
|4-1
|80
|16.00
|St. John's Prep
|5-1
|91.2
|15.20
|Methuen
|4-1
|65.6
|13.12
|Everett
|5-1
|77
|12.83
|Andover
|3-2
|63.4
|12.68
|Acton-Boxborough
|3-2
|55
|11.00
|Lowell
|2-3
|40.6
|8.12
|Lexington
|1-4
|27.6
|5.52
|Lawrence
|1-4
|25.6
|5.12
|Malden
|0-5
|17
|3.40
|Haverhill
|0-5
|16
|3.20
|DIVISION 2
|Lincoln-Sudbury
|4-1
|77
|15.40
|Reading
|4-1
|67
|13.40
|Westford
|3-2
|50
|10.00
|Masconomet
|3-2
|49
|9.80
|North Andover
|2-3
|43.8
|8.76
|Woburn
|2-3
|41
|8.20
|Waltham
|2-3
|39.6
|7.92
|Newton South
|2-3
|39
|7.80
|Peabody
|2-3
|34
|6.80
|Medford
|0-5
|25
|5.00
|Chelmsford
|1-4
|23
|4.60
|Cambridge
|1-5
|25
|4.17
|DIVISION 3
|Danvers
|5-0
|90
|18.00
|Concord-Carlisle
|5-0
|79
|15.80
|Tewksbury
|4-1
|74.8
|14.96
|Winchester
|5-0
|72
|14.40
|Beverly
|3-2
|49
|9.80
|Lynn Classical
|3-3
|58.2
|9.70
|Lynn English
|3-2
|47
|9.40
|Billerica
|2-3
|42
|8.40
|Belmont
|1-3
|26.8
|6.70
|Arlington
|1-4
|26.4
|5.28
|Malden Catholic
|0-5
|21.6
|4.32
|DIVISION 4
|Melrose
|5-0
|89
|17.80
|Revere
|5-0
|83
|16.60
|North Reading
|5-0
|82
|16.40
|Marblehead
|5-0
|62
|15.50
|Wayland
|4-1
|66
|13.20
|Dracut
|3-2
|57
|11.40
|Burlington
|3-2
|53
|10.60
|Wilmington
|2-3
|47.4
|9.48
|Wakefield
|2-3
|46
|9.20
|Boston Latin
|1-5
|34.6
|5.77
|Gloucester
|0-5
|18.6
|3.72
|DIVISION 5
|Pentucket
|5-0
|83
|16.60
|Bedford
|5-0
|66
|13.20
|Lynnfield
|4-1
|61
|12.20
|Swampscott
|3-2
|53.6
|10.72
|Weston
|4-2
|61
|10.17
|Newburyport
|2-4
|49
|8.17
|Watertown
|2-3
|34
|6.80
|Amesbury
|2-4
|40.6
|6.77
|Triton
|1-4
|33.6
|6.72
|Somerville
|1-4
|28
|5.60
|Saugus
|1-4
|26.8
|5.36
|DIVISION 6
|Shawsheen
|5-0
|83
|16.60
|Bishop Fenwick
|5-1
|79
|15.80
|Greater Lowell
|4-1
|75
|15.00
|Stoneham
|3-2
|62
|12.40
|Ipswich
|2-3
|47.4
|9.48
|Austin Prep
|2-3
|43
|8.60
|Whittier
|2-3
|39
|7.80
|Hamilton-Wenham
|1-4
|34
|6.80
|Northeast
|1-4
|32.4
|6.48
|Winthrop
|1-4
|31.8
|6.36
|Essex Tech
|1-4
|29
|5.80
|Arlington Catholic
|0-5
|21.4
|4.28
|Salem
|0-5
|14.4
|2.88
|DIVISION 7
|Manchester Essex
|4-0
|61
|15.25
|Lowell Catholic
|4-1
|69.4
|13.88
|Nashoba Valley Tech
|4-1
|62
|12.40
|O'Bryant
|3-1
|48
|12.00
|Latin Academy
|3-2
|59.2
|11.84
|St. Marys
|3-2
|57
|11.40
|Georgetown
|4-2
|68.2
|11.37
|Greater Lawrence
|3-3
|64.8
|10.80
|Chelsea
|1-4
|30
|6.00
|East Boston
|2-4
|36
|6.00
|Mystic Valley
|1-4
|27.6
|5.52
|Brighton
|1-4
|22
|4.40
|DIVISION 8
|Lynn Tech
|4-1
|71.8
|14.36
|Tech Boston
|4-2
|70.4
|11.73
|Keefe Tech
|3-2
|55
|11.00
|KIPP Academy
|3-2
|52.6
|10.52
|Boston English
|2-4
|48.2
|8.03
|Roxbury Prep
|1-5
|33.6
|5.60
|Minuteman
|1-4
|26
|5.20
|Charlestown
|1-3
|20.4
|5.10
|Matignon/St. Jos. Prep
|1-4
|21.4
|4.28
|Cathedral
|1-4
|20.2
|4.04
|South Boston/Burke
|0-5
|13.4
|2.68
|DIVISION 1
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Rating
|Catholic Memorial
|6-0
|109
|18.17
|BC High
|3-2
|70
|14.00
|Franklin
|3-2
|61
|12.20
|Framingham
|3-2
|55
|11.00
|Newton North
|3-2
|53.6
|10.72
|Attleboro
|3-2
|51
|10.20
|Brockton
|2-3
|51
|10.20
|Taunton
|2-3
|41.6
|8.32
|Xaverian
|1-4
|34.6
|6.92
|Weymouth
|1-4
|29.6
|5.92
|Needham
|1-4
|23.8
|4.76
|Brookline
|1-4
|23.6
|4.72
|DIVISION 2
|Mansfield
|4-1
|83.2
|16.64
|New Bedford
|5-0
|82
|16.40
|Natick
|5-0
|81
|16.20
|King Philip
|4-1
|78
|15.60
|Wellesley
|4-1
|76
|15.20
|Marshfield
|4-2
|75.6
|12.60
|Barnstable
|3-2
|57
|11.40
|Bridgewater-Raynham
|2-4
|51.2
|8.53
|Durfee
|2-3
|39.4
|7.88
|Quincy
|1-4
|22
|4.40
|Braintree
|0-5
|16.8
|3.36
|DIVISION 3
|Hingham
|4-1
|64
|12.80
|Stoughton
|4-1
|64
|12.80
|Duxbury
|4-2
|74.8
|12.47
|Milford
|3-2
|55.6
|11.12
|Walpole
|2-3
|46.8
|9.36
|Whitman-Hanson
|2-4
|46
|9.20
|Plymouth North
|2-3
|35
|7.00
|North Attleborough
|2-3
|32.8
|6.56
|Oliver Ames
|1-4
|27.6
|5.52
|Bishop Feehan
|1-5
|30
|5.00
|Sharon
|0-5
|18
|3.60
|DIVISION 4
|Milton
|5-0
|85
|17.00
|Plymouth South
|4-1
|65.4
|13.08
|Nauset
|4-1
|62.6
|12.52
|Silver Lake
|2-3
|47
|9.40
|Westwood
|2-3
|44
|8.80
|Norwood
|2-3
|40.4
|8.08
|Dighton-Rehoboth
|1-4
|38
|7.60
|North Quincy
|2-3
|35
|7.00
|Hopkinton
|1-4
|32.8
|6.56
|Dartmouth
|1-4
|30
|6.00
|Pembroke
|0-5
|11.6
|2.32
|DIVISION 5
|Holliston
|5-0
|91
|18.20
|Canton
|5-0
|89
|17.80
|Dennis-Yarmouth
|4-1
|69.8
|13.96
|Medfield
|3-2
|60
|12.00
|Scituate
|2-3
|54.6
|10.92
|Hanover
|3-2
|53.8
|10.76
|Norton
|3-2
|53
|10.60
|Foxborough
|2-3
|51.6
|10.32
|Somerset Berkley
|3-2
|49.4
|9.88
|Sandwich
|2-3
|46.8
|9.36
|Falmouth
|2-3
|41.6
|8.32
|DIVISION 6
|Rockland
|6-0
|104
|17.33
|Cardinal Spellman
|5-0
|83
|16.60
|Ashland
|5-0
|79
|15.80
|Apponequet
|4-1
|77.2
|15.44
|Old Rochester
|4-1
|71
|14.20
|Norwell
|3-2
|57
|11.40
|Dover-Sherborn
|3-2
|56.6
|11.32
|East Bridgewater
|3-3
|66.8
|11.13
|Bishop Stang
|3-2
|54
|10.80
|Marthas Vineyard
|3-2
|48.4
|9.68
|Middleborough
|2-3
|48
|9.60
|Greater New Bedford
|2-3
|40.6
|8.12
|Medway
|2-3
|37.4
|7.48
|Dedham
|2-3
|34.6
|6.92
|Fairhaven
|1-4
|28
|5.60
|DIVISION 7
|Case
|5-0
|79
|15.80
|Cohasset
|4-1
|73.2
|14.64
|Seekonk
|4-2
|77.8
|12.97
|Abington
|3-2
|62
|12.40
|Mashpee
|2-2
|39
|9.75
|Nantucket
|2-3
|39.2
|7.84
|Archbishop Williams
|3-3
|46.8
|7.80
|Southeastern
|2-3
|38.4
|7.68
|Bellingham
|1-4
|37.8
|7.56
|Bourne
|1-4
|28.6
|5.72
|Carver/Sacred Heart
|1-4
|27
|5.40
|Bristol-Plymouth
|1-4
|24
|4.80
|Monomoy
|1-4
|21.8
|4.36
|Diman
|0-5
|19
|3.80
|DIVISION 8
|Old Colony
|5-0
|82
|16.40
|West Bridgewater
|5-0
|70
|14.00
|Blue Hills
|4-1
|68
|13.60
|Tri-County
|3-2
|56
|11.20
|Upper Cape
|3-2
|52.4
|10.48
|Hull
|3-2
|49
|9.80
|Randolph
|2-3
|44
|8.80
|South Shore Voc-Tech
|2-3
|43
|8.60
|Wareham
|2-2
|31
|7.75
|C&C/Bp. Connolly
|2-3
|36
|7.20
|St. John Paul II
|2-4
|40.2
|6.70
|Millis
|1-4
|29.2
|5.84
|Cape Cod Tech
|1-5
|30.2
|5.03
|Holbrook/Avon
|1-4
|22.2
|4.44
|Atlantis Charter
|0-5
|11
|2.20
|DIVISION 3
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Rating
|Doherty
|5-0
|86
|17.20
|Wachusett
|5-0
|79
|15.80
|Shepherd Hill
|4-1
|65.6
|13.12
|St. John's (Shrewsbury)
|3-2
|65.2
|13.04
|Leominster
|2-3
|56.8
|11.36
|Shrewsbury
|2-3
|50
|10.00
|Algonquin
|2-3
|44.8
|8.96
|DIVISION 4
|Tantasqua
|4-1
|60.4
|12.08
|Fitchburg
|3-2
|57
|11.40
|Nashoba
|3-2
|41.4
|8.28
|Groton-Dunstable
|1-2
|23.4
|7.80
|Westborough
|2-3
|34.2
|6.84
|Grafton
|1-4
|33
|6.60
|North Middlesex
|0-4
|15.8
|3.95
|Marlborough
|0-4
|13.6
|3.40
|DIVISION 5
|Worcester South
|3-2
|60
|12.00
|Oakmont
|3-1
|45
|11.25
|Quabbin
|3-2
|50.2
|10.04
|Auburn
|1-3
|30.8
|7.70
|Northbridge
|2-3
|37.2
|7.44
|Hudson
|2-3
|33
|6.60
|Burncoat
|1-4
|23
|4.60
|Nipmuc
|1-4
|23
|4.60
|Worcester North
|0-5
|15
|3.00
|DIVISION 6
|Uxbridge
|5-0
|84
|16.80
|Tyngsborough
|5-0
|73
|14.60
|Millbury
|4-1
|72
|14.40
|Blackstone-Mil./Hopedale
|4-1
|67
|13.40
|Littleton
|3-2
|58
|11.60
|Holy Name
|3-2
|55
|11.00
|St. Peter-Marian
|3-2
|43.6
|8.72
|Clinton
|1-4
|25.6
|5.12
|Maynard
|0-5
|22
|4.40
|DIVISION 7
|Leicester
|4-0
|77
|19.25
|Assabet
|5-0
|73
|14.60
|West Boylston
|4-1
|72.8
|14.56
|Blackstone Valley
|4-1
|67
|13.40
|Quaboag
|3-2
|42.6
|8.52
|Oxford
|2-2
|33
|8.25
|Bay Path
|1-3
|20
|5.00
|David Prouty
|1-4
|18.6
|3.72
|Ayer Shirley
|0-4
|11.2
|2.80
|Sutton
|0-5
|13.4
|2.68
|Abby Kelley Foster
|0-5
|12.4
|2.48
|DIVISION 8
|Lunenburg
|4-1
|62.6
|12.52
|St. Bernard's
|3-2
|60.8
|12.16
|Gardner
|2-1
|35
|11.67
|Monty Tech
|3-2
|56.8
|11.36
|Bartlett
|3-2
|54.8
|10.96
|Murdock
|3-2
|52
|10.40
|Narragansett
|2-3
|47.8
|9.56
|Southbridge
|2-3
|32.6
|6.52
|Worcester Tech
|1-4
|30.8
|6.16
|DIVISION 3
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Rating
|Minnechaug
|5-0
|81
|16.20
|Springfield Central
|3-2
|75
|15.00
|Chicopee Comprehensive
|2-3
|58
|11.60
|Westfield
|3-2
|50
|10.00
|Agawam
|2-3
|46.5
|9.30
|Holyoke/Dean Tech
|1-4
|28
|5.60
|DIVISION 5
|Amherst-Pelham
|5-0
|67
|13.40
|Northampton
|4-1
|66
|13.20
|West Springfield
|3-2
|59
|11.80
|Belchertown
|3-2
|56
|11.20
|Easthampton
|2-2
|40
|10.00
|Longmeadow
|2-3
|47.5
|9.50
|East Longmeadow
|1-4
|31
|6.20
|Ludlow
|1-5
|30
|5.00
|Commerce
|0-6
|16.5
|2.75
|DIVISION 7
|South Hadley
|5-0
|84
|16.80
|Frontier
|4-1
|73.5
|14.70
|Chicopee
|4-1
|67
|13.40
|Wahconah
|4-1
|60
|12.00
|Monument Mtn.
|2-3
|41
|8.20
|Palmer
|2-3
|40
|8.00
|Pittsfield
|1-4
|38.5
|7.70
|Taconic
|1-4
|33
|6.60
|Putnam
|0-5
|20.5
|4.10
|DIVISION 8
|Hoosac Valley
|6-0
|96
|16.00
|Ware
|4-1
|65
|13.00
|Drury/St. Joseph Central
|4-1
|54
|10.80
|Lee
|3-3
|60.5
|10.08
|Mahar
|3-2
|50
|10.00
|Franklin County Tech
|2-3
|40
|8.00
|Mohawk Trail/Turn. Falls
|3-2
|40
|8.00
|McCann Tech
|1-3
|30
|7.50
|Greenfield
|2-3
|32
|6.40
|Pathfinder
|0-5
|21.5
|4.30
|Smith Voc.
|0-5
|16.5
|3.30
|Athol
|0-5
|14.5
|2.90