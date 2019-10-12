fb-pixel

The power ratings for Massachusetts schools, as determined by formulas created by the MIAA Football Committee.

North
DIVISION 1
Rec.Pts.Rating
Central Catholic4-18016.00
St. John's Prep5-191.215.20
Methuen4-165.613.12
Everett5-17712.83
Andover3-263.412.68
Acton-Boxborough3-25511.00
Lowell2-340.68.12
Lexington1-427.65.52
Lawrence1-425.65.12
Malden0-5173.40
Haverhill0-5163.20
DIVISION 2
Lincoln-Sudbury4-17715.40
Reading4-16713.40
Westford3-25010.00
Masconomet3-2499.80
North Andover2-343.88.76
Woburn2-3418.20
Waltham2-339.67.92
Newton South2-3397.80
Peabody2-3346.80
Medford0-5255.00
Chelmsford1-4234.60
Cambridge1-5254.17
DIVISION 3
Danvers5-09018.00
Concord-Carlisle5-07915.80
Tewksbury4-174.814.96
Winchester5-07214.40
Beverly3-2499.80
Lynn Classical3-358.29.70
Lynn English3-2479.40
Billerica2-3428.40
Belmont1-326.86.70
Arlington1-426.45.28
Malden Catholic0-521.64.32
DIVISION 4
Melrose5-08917.80
Revere5-08316.60
North Reading5-08216.40
Marblehead5-06215.50
Wayland4-16613.20
Dracut3-25711.40
Burlington3-25310.60
Wilmington2-347.49.48
Wakefield2-3469.20
Boston Latin1-534.65.77
Gloucester0-518.63.72
DIVISION 5
Pentucket5-08316.60
Bedford5-06613.20
Lynnfield4-16112.20
Swampscott3-253.610.72
Weston4-26110.17
Newburyport2-4498.17
Watertown2-3346.80
Amesbury2-440.66.77
Triton1-433.66.72
Somerville1-4285.60
Saugus1-426.85.36
DIVISION 6
Shawsheen5-08316.60
Bishop Fenwick5-17915.80
Greater Lowell4-17515.00
Stoneham3-26212.40
Ipswich2-347.49.48
Austin Prep2-3438.60
Whittier2-3397.80
Hamilton-Wenham1-4346.80
Northeast1-432.46.48
Winthrop1-431.86.36
Essex Tech1-4295.80
Arlington Catholic0-521.44.28
Salem0-514.42.88
DIVISION 7
Manchester Essex4-06115.25
Lowell Catholic4-169.413.88
Nashoba Valley Tech4-16212.40
O'Bryant3-14812.00
Latin Academy3-259.211.84
St. Marys3-25711.40
Georgetown4-268.211.37
Greater Lawrence3-364.810.80
Chelsea1-4306.00
East Boston2-4366.00
Mystic Valley1-427.65.52
Brighton1-4224.40
DIVISION 8
Lynn Tech4-171.814.36
Tech Boston4-270.411.73
Keefe Tech3-25511.00
KIPP Academy3-252.610.52
Boston English2-448.28.03
Roxbury Prep1-533.65.60
Minuteman1-4265.20
Charlestown1-320.45.10
Matignon/St. Jos. Prep1-421.44.28
Cathedral1-420.24.04
South Boston/Burke0-513.42.68
South
DIVISION 1
Rec.Pts.Rating
Catholic Memorial6-010918.17
BC High3-27014.00
Franklin3-26112.20
Framingham3-25511.00
Newton North3-253.610.72
Attleboro3-25110.20
Brockton2-35110.20
Taunton2-341.68.32
Xaverian1-434.66.92
Weymouth1-429.65.92
Needham1-423.84.76
Brookline1-423.64.72
DIVISION 2
Mansfield4-183.216.64
New Bedford5-08216.40
Natick5-08116.20
King Philip4-17815.60
Wellesley4-17615.20
Marshfield4-275.612.60
Barnstable3-25711.40
Bridgewater-Raynham2-451.28.53
Durfee2-339.47.88
Quincy1-4224.40
Braintree0-516.83.36
DIVISION 3
Hingham4-16412.80
Stoughton4-16412.80
Duxbury4-274.812.47
Milford3-255.611.12
Walpole2-346.89.36
Whitman-Hanson2-4469.20
Plymouth North2-3357.00
North Attleborough2-332.86.56
Oliver Ames1-427.65.52
Bishop Feehan1-5305.00
Sharon0-5183.60
DIVISION 4
Milton5-08517.00
Plymouth South4-165.413.08
Nauset4-162.612.52
Silver Lake2-3479.40
Westwood2-3448.80
Norwood2-340.48.08
Dighton-Rehoboth1-4387.60
North Quincy2-3357.00
Hopkinton1-432.86.56
Dartmouth1-4306.00
Pembroke0-511.62.32
DIVISION 5
Holliston5-09118.20
Canton5-08917.80
Dennis-Yarmouth4-169.813.96
Medfield3-26012.00
Scituate2-354.610.92
Hanover3-253.810.76
Norton3-25310.60
Foxborough2-351.610.32
Somerset Berkley3-249.49.88
Sandwich2-346.89.36
Falmouth2-341.68.32
DIVISION 6
Rockland6-010417.33
Cardinal Spellman5-08316.60
Ashland5-07915.80
Apponequet4-177.215.44
Old Rochester4-17114.20
Norwell3-25711.40
Dover-Sherborn3-256.611.32
East Bridgewater3-366.811.13
Bishop Stang3-25410.80
Marthas Vineyard3-248.49.68
Middleborough2-3489.60
Greater New Bedford2-340.68.12
Medway2-337.47.48
Dedham2-334.66.92
Fairhaven1-4285.60
DIVISION 7
Case5-07915.80
Cohasset4-173.214.64
Seekonk4-277.812.97
Abington3-26212.40
Mashpee2-2399.75
Nantucket2-339.27.84
Archbishop Williams3-346.87.80
Southeastern2-338.47.68
Bellingham1-437.87.56
Bourne1-428.65.72
Carver/Sacred Heart1-4275.40
Bristol-Plymouth1-4244.80
Monomoy1-421.84.36
Diman0-5193.80
DIVISION 8
Old Colony5-08216.40
West Bridgewater5-07014.00
Blue Hills4-16813.60
Tri-County3-25611.20
Upper Cape3-252.410.48
Hull3-2499.80
Randolph2-3448.80
South Shore Voc-Tech2-3438.60
Wareham2-2317.75
C&C/Bp. Connolly2-3367.20
St. John Paul II2-440.26.70
Millis1-429.25.84
Cape Cod Tech1-530.25.03
Holbrook/Avon1-422.24.44
Atlantis Charter0-5112.20
Central
DIVISION 3
Rec.Pts.Rating
Doherty5-08617.20
Wachusett5-07915.80
Shepherd Hill4-165.613.12
St. John's (Shrewsbury)3-265.213.04
Leominster2-356.811.36
Shrewsbury2-35010.00
Algonquin2-344.88.96
DIVISION 4
Tantasqua4-160.412.08
Fitchburg3-25711.40
Nashoba3-241.48.28
Groton-Dunstable1-223.47.80
Westborough2-334.26.84
Grafton1-4336.60
North Middlesex0-415.83.95
Marlborough0-413.63.40
DIVISION 5
Worcester South3-26012.00
Oakmont3-14511.25
Quabbin3-250.210.04
Auburn1-330.87.70
Northbridge2-337.27.44
Hudson2-3336.60
Burncoat1-4234.60
Nipmuc1-4234.60
Worcester North0-5153.00
DIVISION 6
Uxbridge5-08416.80
Tyngsborough5-07314.60
Millbury4-17214.40
Blackstone-Mil./Hopedale4-16713.40
Littleton3-25811.60
Holy Name3-25511.00
St. Peter-Marian3-243.68.72
Clinton1-425.65.12
Maynard0-5224.40
DIVISION 7
Leicester4-07719.25
Assabet5-07314.60
West Boylston4-172.814.56
Blackstone Valley4-16713.40
Quaboag3-242.68.52
Oxford2-2338.25
Bay Path1-3205.00
David Prouty1-418.63.72
Ayer Shirley0-411.22.80
Sutton0-513.42.68
Abby Kelley Foster0-512.42.48
DIVISION 8
Lunenburg4-162.612.52
St. Bernard's3-260.812.16
Gardner2-13511.67
Monty Tech3-256.811.36
Bartlett3-254.810.96
Murdock3-25210.40
Narragansett2-347.89.56
Southbridge2-332.66.52
Worcester Tech1-430.86.16
West
DIVISION 3
Rec.Pts.Rating
Minnechaug5-08116.20
Springfield Central3-27515.00
Chicopee Comprehensive2-35811.60
Westfield3-25010.00
Agawam2-346.59.30
Holyoke/Dean Tech1-4285.60
DIVISION 5
Amherst-Pelham5-06713.40
Northampton4-16613.20
West Springfield3-25911.80
Belchertown3-25611.20
Easthampton2-24010.00
Longmeadow2-347.59.50
East Longmeadow1-4316.20
Ludlow1-5305.00
Commerce0-616.52.75
DIVISION 7
South Hadley5-08416.80
Frontier4-173.514.70
Chicopee4-16713.40
Wahconah4-16012.00
Monument Mtn.2-3418.20
Palmer2-3408.00
Pittsfield1-438.57.70
Taconic1-4336.60
Putnam0-520.54.10
DIVISION 8
Hoosac Valley6-09616.00
Ware4-16513.00
Drury/St. Joseph Central4-15410.80
Lee3-360.510.08
Mahar3-25010.00
Franklin County Tech2-3408.00
Mohawk Trail/Turn. Falls3-2408.00
McCann Tech1-3307.50
Greenfield2-3326.40
Pathfinder0-521.54.30
Smith Voc.0-516.53.30
Athol0-514.52.90