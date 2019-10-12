The Los Angeles Angels say they don’t know whether a longtime public relations official had been providing drugs to late pitcher Tyler Skaggs , as detailed in a report Saturday on ESPN’s ‘‘Outside the Lines.’’ Eric Kay , a 24-year employee of the Angels’ PR department, told the Drug Enforcement Agency he had provided opioids to Skaggs and used them with the pitcher for years, according to ESPN. Kay reportedly watched as the 27-year-old Skaggs snorted three lines of crushed pills in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas, on the night before he was found dead. Kay also told the DEA he believes several other Angels players used opioids, ESPN reported. ‘‘We have never heard that any employee was providing illegal narcotics to any player, or that any player was seeking illegal narcotics,’’ Angels president John Carpino said in a statement. ‘‘The Angels maintain a strict, zero tolerance policy regarding the illicit use of drugs for both players and staff. Every one of our players must also abide by the MLB Joint Drug Agreement. We continue to mourn the loss of Tyler and fully cooperate with the authorities as they continue their investigation.’’ Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room July 1 before the start of a series against the Rangers. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said Skaggs died after choking on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol and the painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his body . . . Infielder David Freese , 36, retired after an 11-year career in the majors in which he shone brightest in the postseason, winning a World Series title with the Cardinals in 2011 when he was MVP. Freese batted .315 in 79 games for the Dodgers this season, with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs. He played his final two years with them after two seasons with the Angels and three years in Pittsburgh.

The New York Jets waived quarterback Luke Falk on Saturday to make room on the roster for newly reinstated linebacker Brandon Copeland. Falk started the last two games in place of Sam Darnold, who will play Sunday against Dallas after missing three games while recovering from mononucleosis. Falk went 47 of 73 for 416 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in three games with a 62.4 quarterback rating. The Jets (0-4) have struggled in Darnold’s absence, ranking last in the NFL in total offense. David Fales will serve as Darnold’s backup this week. The Jets also have Mike White on the practice squad. Falk made his Jets debut in Week 2, when he entered the game against Cleveland for an injured Trevor Siemian — who suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Falk then started the next two games — losses at New England and Philadelphia. Copeland was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers. He has denied knowingly using a banned substance and said this week he will sue the supplement company for selling a product that was ‘‘contaminated’’ with an ingredient that wasn’t listed on the label. Copeland should boost the Jets’ pass rush after a career-high five sacks last season . . . Running back Todd Gurley won’t play in the Rams’ divisional meeting with the unbeaten 49ers on Sunday because of a bruised left thigh. The Rams confirmed Gurley is out while signing running back John Kelly to the active roster Saturday. Malcolm Brown is expected to make his second career start in Gurley’s place, with rookie Darrell Henderson as his backup . . . Packers running back Aaron Jones has been fined $10,527 for taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct — in this case, waving goodbye to Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones on his way to the end zone. The gesture came on the third of Jones’s franchise-record-tying four touchdowns in a 34-24 victory Sunday at Dallas.

Basketball

Davis hurts thumb in China

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers did not get out of China unscathed. Davis will have tests Sunday to determine the full severity of a right thumb injury, which the Lakers have initially diagnosed as a sprain. He got hurt in the first quarter of the Lakers’ 91-77 loss to the Nets on Saturday at Shenzhen in the finale of the NBA China Games series. Caris LeVert scored 22 points for Brooklyn, which swept the two matchups between the clubs in China. Taurean Prince scored 14 for Brooklyn, and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 11 rebounds in 19 minutes. Avery Bradley led the Lakers with 14 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 11. The encouraging sign for the Lakers is that Davis — who has a history of being plagued by injuries throughout his career — continued to play for a few minutes after getting hurt while attempting to block a shot. He and LeBron James both shot 2 for 7 and scored 6 points apiece for the Lakers; James, like Davis, played the entire first quarter and then did not return to the game. Brooklyn was without point guard Kyrie Irving, who played only 66 seconds on the two-game trip halfway around the world. Irving was out with what the Nets called a facial contusion; he played briefly Thursday with a mask to protect a facial fracture, then left after his face collided with Rajon Rondo’s upper arm.

Tennis

Gauff, 15, makes first final

American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA final by beating Andrea Petkovic, 6-4, 6-4, at the Upper Austria Ladies in Linz, Austria. The 15-year-old Gauff saved nine of 10 break points against her German opponent. Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the US Open, on Friday became the youngest woman to make the semifinals of a WTA tournament since Nicole Vaidisova won Tashkent in 2004. She did so with a straight-sets victory over the eighth-ranked Kiki Bertens. Gauff will face 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the final. The Latvian saved three match points to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 . . . Third seed Daniil Medvedev flexed his muscles at the Shanghai Masters to reach his sixth consecutive tournament final. The confident Russian, through to his ninth final of the year, outlasted Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5. Medvedev has won a tour-best 58 matches this season, 43 in straight sets. Alexander Zverev now stands between Medvedev winning his seventh career title and third of this year. Zverev ended 11th-seeded Matteo Berrettini’s run by taking their semifinal, 6-3, 6-4. The younger generation took over the semifinals: Medvedev and Berrettini are 23, Zverev is 22, and Tsitsipas is 21. It is the first time an ATP Masters 1000-level tournament has had four semifinalists 23 and under since 1999.

Miscellany

Smith, Klimek take Hartford

Ryan Smith, a 24-year-old runner from Auburn, Maine, captured the 26th Hartford Marathon, crossing the finish line with an unofficial time of 2:18:25. The women’s race went to Marci Klimek, 32, from Arlington, Mass., who finished in 2:35:20. Organizers expected more than 10,000 runners to compete in the main event and its related half-marathon and 5K races . . . Defender Miles Robinson will miss the US national team’s CONCACAF Nations League match against Canada on Tuesday because of a strained left hamstring. Robinson did not play in Friday’s 7-0 win over Cuba, then got hurt in a post-match training session . . . With the Suzuka Formula One circuit shuttered because of the approaching Typhoon Hagibis, the Japanese Grand Prix was in a holding pattern with drivers forced to spend the day at their hotels. Plans were for the race to be run as scheduled Sunday at 2 p.m. local time, with qualifying earlier in the day. The typhoon, which could dump amounts of rain not seen since 1958, is expected to make landfall Saturday evening.