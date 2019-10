ST. LOUIS AT WASHINGTON, 7:38 p.m.

Flaherty (R) +110 11-8 2.75 18-17 0-0 0.0 0.00 2-1 20.0 1.80 Strasburg (R) -130 18-6 3.32 23-12 1-0 11.2 2.31 2-0 18.0 2.50

Team rec. — Record in games started by pitcher this season