‘‘Those guys are unbelievable,’’ McCaffrey said of his defense. ‘‘I felt like every single time they were on offense our defense had a chance to get a turnover or a sack. Our D-line is pretty vicious. . . . They did an unbelievable job all day. It’s nice when you have a defense like that.’’

McCaffrey scored two touchdowns and Carolina turned five interceptions by Jameis Winston into 17 points to give the Panthers their fourth straight victory, 37-26, over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The way the Carolina defense kept taking the ball away in London, Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers offense didn’t have a whole lot of work to do.

After starting the season with two straight losses with hobbled Cam Newton at quarterback, the Panthers (4-2) have been on a roll with Kyle Allen thanks to McCaffrey’s big plays and an opportunistic defense that had a franchise record-tying seven takeaways, along with seven sacks on the day.

The Panthers took advantage of Tampa Bay’s banged-up line that forced the Bucs (2-4) to use backups on the right side to harass Winston all day. They hit him to help force two of the interceptions and forced fumbles on successive plays late in the second quarter, including a strip sack by Vernon Butler that Bruce Irvin recovered.

‘‘When one guy makes a play, guys feel like, ‘Man, I have to make a play, too,’ ’’ Irvin said. ‘‘It’s special when you’re fighting to get sacks out there. That’s when you know you’re a special group.’’

Winston has five games with at least four turnovers, while no other player has more than two of those games since Winston entered the league in 2015. Winston had five turnovers in all, giving him an NFL-worst 86 in the past five seasons.

‘‘Sometimes I do want to do great things,’’ said Winston, who did enough damage late to total 400 passing yards. ‘‘But you can do great things but protect the team at the same time.’’

Ravens 23, Bengals 17 — Lamar Jackson rambled, shimmied and passed his way through winless Cincinnati, running for a career-high 152 yards and a touchdown, and throwing for 236 as host Baltimore (4-2) retained sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Jackson carried 19 times (including three kneel-downs at the end, finishing just 21 yards shy of Michael Vick’s single-game quarterback rushing record. Cincinnati (0-6) jumped on top when Brandon Wilson took the opening kickoff 92 yards for a score, but failed to a produce an offensive touchdown over the first three quarters in a third straight game.

Vikings 38, Eagles 20 — Kirk Cousins threw to Stefon Diggs for three of his four touchdowns, racking up a season-high 333 passing yards as Minnesota (4-2) ravaged the Philadelphia secondary in Minneapolis. Diggs scored on plays in the first half that covered 51 and 62 yards, becoming the first Viking since Randy Moss in 2000 to post two touchdown receptions of 50-plus yards in one game. His most important catch came late in the third quarter, a double toe tap in the back of the end zone from 11 yards out that pushed the lead to 11 points after Carson Wentz and the Eagles (3-3) had pulled within 24-20 with 17 straight points.

Saints 13, Jaguars 6 — Teddy Bridgewater found Jared Cook for a 4-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and New Orleans (5-1) made it four wins in four games without injured starter Drew Brees. Coming off a 300-yard, four-touchdown performance against Tampa Bay, Bridgewater did enough for New Orleans’ defense, which held Jacksonville (2-4) to a season-low 226 yards. Gardner Minshew was sacked twice, hurried often and threw his first interception as a starter; he threw for just 163 yards, while Bridgewater threw for 240 and picked up a first down on a quarterback sneak in the closing minutes to seal the victory.

Redskins 17, Dolphins 16 — In Miami Gardens, Fla., rookie Terry McLaurin caught touchdown passes of 25 and 33 yards from Case Keenum, and Washington (1-5) stopped Miami’s two-point attempt with six seconds left to claim a battle of winless teams. Adrian Peterson more than doubled his season rushing total with 118 for Bill Callahan in his first game as interim coach. Washington intercepted Josh Rosen twice and sacked him five times in three quarters before he was benched; down 17-3, Ryan Fitzpatrick led two touchdown drives for Miami (0-5), including a 75-yard march that began with 2:02 left, but Kenyan Drake dropped his quick pass with several defenders between him and the goal line when first-year coach Brian Flores went for the win.