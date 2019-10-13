Coco Gauff , 15, beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko , 6-3, 1-6, 6-2, in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies tournament in Linz, making Gauff the youngest winner of a singles trophy on the WTA tour since 2004. And Gauff managed to do it after losing in the last round of qualifying, then moving into the main draw as a ‘‘lucky loser’’ when another player withdrew from the field. This week’s run, which including a victory over Kiki Bertens for her initial top-10 win, was the latest impressive performance for Gauff, who is now expected to rise inside the top 75 when the new WTA rankings are released Monday. Gauff claimed her first WTA doubles title at Washington in August, pairing with Caty McNally , before getting to the third round in singles at the US Open. Gauff is the youngest WTA singles winner since Nicole Vaidisova of the Czech Republic earned two by the age of 15 years, 5 months in 2004 . . . Daniil Medvedev extended the form that made him the hottest player in tennis when he captured the Shanghai Masters title with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexander Zverev . Medvedev picked up his third title in six consecutive finals played since July. He also won in Cincinnati and St. Petersburg, Fla., in that stretch. Last month, the 23-year-old Medvedev also made it to his first Grand Slam final at the US Open where he challenged Rafael Nadal through five sets before the Spaniard secured his career 19th Grand Slam trophy.

NASCAR postponed the final two race stages of the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway until Monday after rain forced a halt moments after William Byron won the first stage. It’s the middle race of Round 2 in NASCAR’s playoffs ahead of an elimination race at Kansas, making stakes high when they hit the track again. Byron, who came in eighth in the standings, took the lead with three laps left in the first stage by passing Daniel Hemric. Three-time Talladega winner Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five. They were followed after Stage 1 by Kyle Larson, the only driver to have already secured a spot in the round of eight . . . A blistering start from Valtteri Bottas from third on the grid helped the Finnish driver win the typhoon-hit Japanese Grand Prix. Bottas surged into the lead almost immediately, passing the Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel, who started from pole, and Charles Leclerc to take the early lead at the Suzuka Circuit. Organizers canceled Saturday’s qualifying session with Typhoon Hagibis set to hit Japan’s main island. Vettel led Ferrari teammate Leclerc in morning qualifying to secure the front row for Ferrari.

College football

LSU soars into No. 2 spot

LSU moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, putting the Tigers behind No. 1 Alabama less than a month before the rivals meet in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers jumped from No. 5, past No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State, after beating Florida, 42-28, in a matchup of unbeaten teams Saturday night. Oklahoma was No. 5 and Wisconsin became the first new team to crack the top six after Georgia suffered the biggest upset of the season so far. The Bulldogs dropped from No. 3 to No. 10 after losing at home to South Carolina, 20-17, in double overtime. Georgia was among a season-high eight ranked teams to lose this weekend, including four to unranked teams. Three teams moved into the rankings for the first time this season — No. 20 Minnesota (6-0), No. 22 Missouri (5-1), and No. 24 Appalachian State (5-0), which made the Top 25 for the second time in school history.

Boxing

Boxer in critical condition after getting KO’d

Super welterweight boxer Patrick Day, a 27-year-old from Freeport, N.Y., suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in extremely critical condition in a coma caused by the injury, his manager said. Lou DiBella said in a posting on his website that Day underwent emergency surgery after being rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after getting viciously knocked out in the 10th round by Charles Conwell on Saturday. Fighting on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon, Conwell landed a right hand early in the 10th. That caused Day (17-4-1, 6 knockouts) to stumble and seconds later Conwell landed a left hook that knocked Day to the canvas.