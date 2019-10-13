Kenyans Philemo Kiplimo and Brilliant Jepkorir won the men’s and women’s races, respectively, Sunday in the 19th running of the BAA Half Marathon, which meandered through the city’s Emerald Necklace and Franklin Park.

Kiplimo crossed the finish line at White Stadium in 1:01.58, 10 seconds ahead of Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay. Mohamed Hrezi was the top American finisher, placing eighth in 1:03.44. Defending champion Daniel Chebii did not race.

Jepkorir finished in 1:07.40, a full 1:18 ahead of runner-up Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia. Gebreslase also placed second last year. Francesca Hess was the top American woman; she finished sixth in 1:16.10. Defending champion Joan Chelimo also did not participate.