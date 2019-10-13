The most pivotal came in Glendale, Ariz. Atlanta looked like it would complete a comeback from 17 points down and tie the Cardinals at 34-34 with 1:53 left, but 44-year-old Matt Bryant missed left on the extra point. Bryant had missed just three the past 11 seasons.

Four more misses Sunday ran the season total to 25 prior to the games on Sunday and Monday nights. The previous high through six weeks was 22, set both last year and also in 2016.

The NFL wanted to make kickers work harder to make extra points, and it’s working, as more have been missed in the first six weeks of this season than in any prior season.

‘‘The only thing that matters is how the game ends,’’ said Bryant, after Atlanta kicked off deep, but never got the ball back.

Earlier, Seattle’s Jason Myers missed after Russell Wilson ran for a touchdown in the first quarter, then Browns rookie Austin Seibert missed in the opening seconds of the second in Cleveland.

Ka’imi Fairbairn of the Texans missed his fourth of the season after a second-quarter TD pass by Deshaun Watson. Fairbairn missed only two PATs all last season, when he led the NFL in scoring.

The NFL moved point-after kicks to the 15-yard line from the 2 before the 2015 season.

Tennessee swap under center

Tennessee pulled quarterback Marcus Mariota for backup Ryan Tannehill late in the third quarter of its shutout loss in Denver.

With Mariota running the show, the Titans managed just six first downs and 88 total yards. He was sacked three times, making it 25 total sacks through six weeks, and threw his first two interceptions of the season in the 16-0 defeat. He’d been the NFL’s only every-week starter who hadn’t lost a fumble or been intercepted.

Tannehill came in after Justin Simmons intercepted Mariota, that play leading to a 2-yard touchdown run by Phillip Lindsay that made it 13-0. Tannehill went 13 for 16 for 144 yards, but was sacked four times and picked off by Kareem Jackson on Tennessee’s final drive, which reached the Denver 5-yard line before two offensive penalties and a sack pushed the Titans back to the 30.

Tannehill was acquired by the Titans in a trade with Miami in March to back up Mariota, the No. 2 pick overall in the 2015 draft.

Shaking it up

Richard Sherman made sure nobody would question his pregame handshake etiquette this week. The San Francisco 49ers cornerback gave humorously exaggerated handshakes to the Rams’ captains during the coin toss before their meeting at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Sherman claimed last week that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t shake his hand before their game, even though video later showed that Mayfield did. Sherman used the imagined slight as motivation in the Monday night victory.

Meanwhile in Cleveland, Mayfield didn’t participate in the coin toss before Cleveland’s loss to Seattle.

Something completely different

Carolina’s Joey Slye missed a 60-yard attempt on a rare free kick for a field goal at the end of the first half of their victory in London.

Slye got his opportunity after the Panthers called for a fair catch at midfield with 1 second left in the half. Tampa Bay had false-started three straight times before the punt.

The Panthers chose the option of a free kick. That allowed Slye to kick from the 50 with the Bucs players forced to remain 10 yards back.

The kick went wide right, though Slye made three traditional field goals and four extra points in a 37-26 win.

Will Dissly had to be helped off the field in Cleveland. David Richard/Associated Press/FR25496 AP via AP

Sunday tidbits

■ Seattle tight end Will Dissly, whose 2018 season ended after four games when he tore his right patellar tendon, went down untouched with an Achilles’ injury in the second quarter of the team’s victory in Cleveland. Dissly had been a reliable target for Russell Wilson during the Seahawks’ first five games, with 23 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns.

‘‘It’s serious. It’s a big loss,’’ coach Pete Carroll said. ‘‘He’s been playing great football. It’s a really devastating injury for him.’’

■ Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was carted off the field in the first quarter and did not return as Cincinnati remained winless with a loss to the Ravens.

■ New Orleans got an unexpected — and probably unintentional — backer for their game at Jacksonville: Pope Francis. The head of the Catholic Church tweeted Sunday morning that “Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession.” The hashtag and capitalization of Saints added the team’s Fleur de Lis logo.

People noticed. One fan wrote, ‘‘Who Dat, father?’’ Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone declared, ‘‘Wow, are we blessed or what?!??’’