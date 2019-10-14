Nevertheless, coach Brad Stevens has said in the past that his first concerns last season emerged during a messy preseason. Those games did not count, either, but there were some alarming tendencies forming. So far, the Celtics have avoided those troubles.

There are major caveats, of course. They have not faced very good teams, all three have been missing key pieces, and, perhaps most important, these games do not even count.

After a sloppy first half in their exhibition opener against the Hornets, the Celtics have been quite dominant this preseason. They are 3-0 and they are outscoring opponents by 23.2 points per 100 possessions. Also, their 81.2 defensive rating is more than 3 points better than the next closest team.

“I just think you have to build habits,” Stevens said. “Nobody in here really pays attention to the scores and all that stuff, but you can pay attention to the habits you’re building and how you’re playing. One of the things that I thought we weren’t good last year was our preseason. And I think that was pretty well-documented.

“I feel good about the direction we’re heading now and how many good days we’ve had out of the first few weeks. It doesn’t mean you’re going to be perfect, but there’s been a lot more good days. There’s a lot of good intent and we’ll just keep building on it.”

Point guard Kemba Walker was not here to witness last season’s frustrations, but he said this group is already taking some promising steps.

“We get along together very well, and I think that’s really important,” Walker said. “Hopefully it carries over. We’re working hard each and every day. We’re not having any bad practices, which I think is really important. So yeah hopefully we can just keep on building.”

Center of attention

Daniel Theis has started the last two games at center and it continues to look like he will be the team’s top option there. Last season, Theis was used in a backup role and sometimes shared the court with big men Aron Baynes or Al Horford, so this will be an adjustment for him.

The 6-foot-9-inch Theis was disappointed that he has missed good chances to face two of the game’s more powerful big men in Magic center Nikola Vucevic and Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, as they both sat out against Boston over the weekend.

“Vucevic, because I mean he is one of the top centers to see down there,” Theis said. “He’s a great post-up player . . . And also [Sunday] I was looking forward to Tristan Thompson. He’s one of the best defensive rebound sets in the NBA. He’s strong.”

If Thompson does not play Tuesday in Cleveland, Theis’s next matchup will come against the Joel Embiid/Al Horford frontline in the season opener against the 76ers on Oct. 23, although Boston’s bigger post players could have a more substantial role in that game.

“So we’ll see how this works out,” Theis said. “It’s going to be hard paying against those guys, especially for me. Philly will have Joel Embiid down there. When I play [center], we got to do it as a team effort. Playing those guys one-on-one is tough for everybody in this league.”

Theis said he believes he’ll be able to combat the size and strength of other centers with his speed and ability to stretch the floor with shooting.

Langford ailing

Celtics guard Romeo Langford missed Monday’s practice because of knee soreness and will not play Tuesday, Stevens said.

Langford slipped and fell during the second half of Boston’s 118-72 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon. He walked off the court and said afterward that he would be fine. Stevens said he did not have a definitive timeline for Langford’s return, but it did not sound like a long-term issue.

Forward Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, missed Monday’s practice due to an illness and did not travel to Cleveland with the team. The Celtics were planning to sit several of their key rotation players in this game anyway.

’Tis the season

The Celtics’ game Tuesday will be their preseason finale, giving them more than a week until next Wednesday’s season opener at Philadelphia. The lengthy break will allow Boston have a kind of extended training camp.

“It gives you a chance to clean up stuff you need to clean up,” Stevens said. “If you want to add something for your opponents that are coming up, you can do that. You’ve got all kinds of flexibility with that. If you’re playing a game on Friday and Sunday, it may be a little bit more difficult to do some of that.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.