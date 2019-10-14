fb-pixel

Sunday night game

at Minute Maid Park, Houston

NY YANKEESABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b411011.375
Judge rf411211.333
Torres 2b501000.400
Encarnación dh400013.000
Gardner cf-lf502002.222
Sánchez c500003.111
Urshela 3b400000.250
Maybin lf201011.333
Hicks ph-cf100000.000
Gregorius ss400001.125
Totals38262412
HOUSTONABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf-cf411112.125
Brantley lf501001.222
Altuve 2b402010.429
Bregman 3b311021.200
Alvarez dh400013.000
Gurriel 1b500000.000
Correa ss512202.250
Chirinos c400002.000
Marisnick cf100001.000
Tucker ph-rf200002.250
Díaz ph000010.000
Reddick rf000000
Totals37373614

NY Yankees 000 200 000 00 —  2  6  0

Houston 010 010 000 01 —  3  7  0

LOB—NY Yankees 7, Houston 10. 2B—Correa (1). HR—Judge (1), off Verlander, Springer (1), off Ottavino, Correa (1), off Happ. DP—NY Yankees 1.

NY YankeesIPHRERBBSOERA
Paxton2411233.86
Green2000020.00
Ottavino211026.75
Kahnle2000020.00
Britton1000110.00
Chapman1000130.00
Sabathia000000.00
Loaisiga0000200.00
Happ L 0-11110113.50
HoustonIPHRERBBSOERA
Verlander6522272.70
Harris000120.00
Osuna1000020.00
Smith1000100.00
Pressly01000027.00
James W 1-0000010.00

Loaisiga pitched to 2 batters in the 10th. Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 11th. Pressly pitched to 1 batter in the 11th. Inherited runners-scored—Green 2-0, Kahnle 2-0, Happ 2-0, Harris 1-0, Osuna 1-0, Pressly 1-0, James 2-0. WP—Ottavino. NP—Paxton 51, Green 26, Ottavino 14, Kahnle 25, Britton 12, Chapman 25, Sabathia 5, Loaisiga 10, Happ 12, Verlander 109, Harris 14, Osuna 21, Smith 18, Pressly 3, James 10. Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley; Left, Mark Carlson; Right, Bill Welke. T—4:49. A—43,359 (41,168).

