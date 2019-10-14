Sunday night game
at Minute Maid Park, Houston
|NY YANKEES
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Encarnación dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Gardner cf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Sánchez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Maybin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Hicks ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Totals
|38
|2
|6
|2
|4
|12
|HOUSTON
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.125
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Tucker ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Díaz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Reddick rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|3
|7
|3
|6
|14
NY Yankees 000 200 000 00 — 2 6 0
Houston 010 010 000 01 — 3 7 0
LOB—NY Yankees 7, Houston 10. 2B—Correa (1). HR—Judge (1), off Verlander, Springer (1), off Ottavino, Correa (1), off Happ. DP—NY Yankees 1.
|NY Yankees
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Paxton
|2⅓
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3.86
|Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Ottavino
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6.75
|Kahnle
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.00
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Sabathia
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Loaisiga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|Happ L 0-1
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13.50
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Verlander
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|2.70
|Harris
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0.00
|Osuna
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|Pressly
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
|James W 1-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
Loaisiga pitched to 2 batters in the 10th. Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 11th. Pressly pitched to 1 batter in the 11th. Inherited runners-scored—Green 2-0, Kahnle 2-0, Happ 2-0, Harris 1-0, Osuna 1-0, Pressly 1-0, James 2-0. WP—Ottavino. NP—Paxton 51, Green 26, Ottavino 14, Kahnle 25, Britton 12, Chapman 25, Sabathia 5, Loaisiga 10, Happ 12, Verlander 109, Harris 14, Osuna 21, Smith 18, Pressly 3, James 10. Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley; Left, Mark Carlson; Right, Bill Welke. T—4:49. A—43,359 (41,168).
