HOUSTON AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf-cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .125 Brantley lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .429 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .200 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 1 3 .000 Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Correa ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .250 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Tucker ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Díaz ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Reddick rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 3 7 3 6 14

NY Yankees 000 200 000 00 — 2 6 0

Houston 010 010 000 01 — 3 7 0

LOB—NY Yankees 7, Houston 10. 2B—Correa (1). HR—Judge (1), off Verlander, Springer (1), off Ottavino, Correa (1), off Happ. DP—NY Yankees 1.

NY Yankees IP H R ER BB SO ERA Paxton 2 ⅓ 4 1 1 2 3 3.86 Green 2 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Ottavino ⅓ 2 1 1 0 2 6.75 Kahnle 2 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Britton 1 0 0 0 1 1 0.00 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 3 0.00 Sabathia ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Loaisiga 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.00 Happ L 0-1 ⅔ 1 1 1 0 1 13.50

Houston IP H R ER BB SO ERA Verlander 6 ⅔ 5 2 2 2 7 2.70 Harris ⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 0.00 Osuna 1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Smith 1 ⅔ 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 Pressly 0 1 0 0 0 0 27.00 James W 1-0 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

Loaisiga pitched to 2 batters in the 10th. Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 11th. Pressly pitched to 1 batter in the 11th. Inherited runners-scored—Green 2-0, Kahnle 2-0, Happ 2-0, Harris 1-0, Osuna 1-0, Pressly 1-0, James 2-0. WP—Ottavino. NP—Paxton 51, Green 26, Ottavino 14, Kahnle 25, Britton 12, Chapman 25, Sabathia 5, Loaisiga 10, Happ 12, Verlander 109, Harris 14, Osuna 21, Smith 18, Pressly 3, James 10. Umpires—Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley; Left, Mark Carlson; Right, Bill Welke. T—4:49. A—43,359 (41,168).