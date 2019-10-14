Molly Huddle, 35, of Providence, took home first place in the Reebok 10K for Women race held at Boston Common Monday afternoon, finishing with a time of 31 minutes, 50 seconds.

Rounding out the top three were Iveen Chepkemoi, 22, and Emily Infeld, 29, each finishing within 30 seconds of Huddle.

Huddle was one of two top-10 finishers out of the age 30-39 division, along with Lauren Perkins who finished ninth.