Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling said he’s decided not to run for Congress. Schilling told a Phoenix sports radio station Tuesday he decided not to run because of ‘‘things that have been said and done’’ to his wife and children since he announced he was thinking about challenging Democratic Representative Tom O’Halleran . Schilling is an outspoken supporter of President Trump and drew a supportive tweet from him after he told a conservative radio host in August that he might run in Arizona. Schilling helped the Arizona Diamondbacks to its only World Series championship in 2001. He won another World Series with the Red Sox in 2004. He was later fired as an ESPN commentator for controversial online comments.

Anthony Davis hopes to return to the Lakers’ lineup for Wednesday’s preseason game after confirming his thumb injury isn’t serious. Davis went through a full practice with the Lakers. The superstar newcomer jammed his thumb while playing in an exhibition game in China last week. An MRI determined the injury was only a sprain, which is what Davis suspected all along.

Trump honors Blues

President Trump honored the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. For the Blues, it was more of a last chance to celebrate the first title in franchise history than a political statement. Like previous NHL champions, they decided to keep with the long-held tradition of visiting the president at the White House. Every returning player from the Cup champions took the tour, met with Trump, and was present for the ceremony in the Rose Garden. ‘‘No matter what we do, we do it as a group,’’ alternate captain Alex Steen said. ‘‘I think that’s how we won. We’re a very tight-knit group.’’

Top official resigns

Bulgaria’s top soccer official stepped down and Europe’s governing body brought charges after racist chanting interrupted the country’s Euro 2020 qualifier game against England. The match, played at the national stadium in Sofia, drew sharp criticism from the UK and elsewhere after television footage showed groups of black-masked fans shouting bigoted epithets against the visiting players. The Union of European Football Associations opened disciplinary inquiries against both teams. For Bulgaria, it cited racist behavior, the throwing of objects, and showing replays on a giant screen. It was charged for anthem disruption along with England, which was also put down for failing to bring enough traveling stewards. The head of the Bulgarian Football Union, Borislav Mihaylov, stepped down at the urging of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Woods writing memoir

Tiger Woods is writing what he describes as his definitive story in a memoir titled ‘‘Back.’’ HarperCollins Publishers announced it has acquired rights to the first memoir written by Woods. It will cover Woods from his youth as a golf prodigy to his rise as the youngest Masters champion and the only player to hold all four major championships at the same time. It will delve into his slide from injuries and his high-profile personal issues that led to divorce, along with his comeback from four back surgeries to win the Masters at age 43.

Sports Museum gala set

The lineup for the Sports Museum’s 18th annual gala, The Tradition, has been announced. Zdeno Chara (Bruins), Manny Ramirez (Red Sox), Michelle Kwan (figure skating), Paul Silas (Celtics), Matt Light (Patriots), and Ben Crenshaw (captain of 1999 US Ryder Cup team) will be honored Nov. 20 at TD Garden. The evening begins with a reception at 6 p.m. where attendees can mingle with one another as well as the Boston sports legends in attendance. The reception is followed by an award ceremony in which hosts Jackie MacMullan and Tom Caron interview the honorees and their presenters . . . Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky will learn next month what his new prison sentence will be for a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction.