The Lions are minus 16 of 21 varsity players, and 64 of 77 goals scored, from a team that advanced it to the Division 1 South final last fall. Globe All-Scholastic Audrey Lavey graduated and is starting at Wesleyan University. Speedy scoring threat Lucy Jenks opted to run cross- country after winning the All-State mile title indoors and outdoors as a junior. Larissa Williams , one of the state’s most dynamic threats and a returning Globe All-Scholastic, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing in the spring.

Now the very young Lions are on the verge of writing a surprising new chapter.

The players on the Newton South girls’ soccer team entered this season bearing the weight of a program history that few of them had any role in creating.

Cassie Lee returned as the only senior starter on a freshman-laden squad one season removed from being ranked in the top five in USA Today’s national poll.

“I talked with the girls at the end of the preseason and told them that this isn’t going to be easy,” Newton South coach Doug McCarthy said.

“Nobody cares that we lost 16 players from last year. All they want to do is come in here and beat Newton South. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. At first, they didn’t know how to respond. But then you started to see they began to believe they not only could they compete, but that they could win. They began to believe in themselves.”

Five games into the season, the Lions sat at 3-2 following a 4-0 wipeout loss on against Westford Academy on their home turf. But starting with a 1-0 victory at Lincoln-Sudbury on Sept. 17, the Lions have gone from rebuilding to reloaded with an eight-game unbeaten streak.

South beat Concord-Carlisle on the road Sept. 24, won the rematch at Westford on Sept. 28, and head into Thursday’s home match vs. L-S tied with Westford for first place in the Dual County League Large at 5-1-1 in the league, and 10-2-1 overall.

“[The players] have realized how seriously you have to take the game,” Lee said. “You not only have to play really well for 15 minutes, but you have to play well the whole game. These big games are not going to be as easy for us as they were last year when we had a few very exceptional players and they helped carry the team. This year everybody has to be putting in a full effort every game.”

Newton South’s Larissa Williams gives a thumbs’ up during a recent practice. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

McCarthy called Williams his “target player” in recent years — either creating scoring chances for herself or her starry surrounding cast. But this season she has had to take on a vocal role on the sideline since she cannot contribute on the field.

“I feel my adrenaline gets pumped, even though I am not playing,” said Williams, a co-captain who attends each game and each practice. “It’s good to be able to be there, and give them encouragement, and let the freshmen know what to expect. I think we’ve come a long way. The freshmen are motivated. There is all this talk about who is not playing, but they want to make a name for themselves.”

In net, the Lions have junior Olivia Dubin as a three-year starter behind a reconstituted defense that includes returning starter junior Lotti McLeod and first-year starters in Masie Abbiati (junior), Viveca Winston-Khan (junior), and freshmen Maddy Genser and Margot Madison. Lee is the heart of the team in the midfield with juniors Maia Kramer, S ahra LaVelle, Grace Penna and freshman Bria Abbiatti helping propel a balanced scoring attack that has produced 14 different goal scorers through 13 games. Jessie Lee and Luka Marceau have also started games as freshmen this season.

Newton South’s Doug McCarthy talks to his team during a recent practice. Mattew J. Lee/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

“It is really a group effort this year,” Lee said. “Last year we kind of relied on 11 kids. This year, it’s everyone on the team pushing each other and being ready every game to play well.

“People were not expecting us to be as successful as we’ve been. Knowing the people that we lost, and how many we lost, they are probably surprised to see the spots filled by young kids who are doing just as well.”

Corner kicks:

■ Winchester (11-1-1) currently sits in first place in the Middlesex League’s Liberty Division with an 11-1-1 record. The defending Division 2 champions feature junior Hannah Curtin (18 goals, 13 assists), the Globe’s reigning D2 Player of the Years, along with league all-star Ally Murphy (13 goals, 7 assists) and Ella Stone (9 goals, 9 assists).

“Obviously those three have been key contributors and very important players for us, but our success as a team lies in our depth and balance,” said coach Rick Emanuel .

“We have talent all over the field that makes it very difficult for opponents to break us down. We’ve only given up eight league goals this season which can sometimes get overshadowed because of our goal scorers.”

■ King Philip (13-0-0) and Natick (7-0-3), still unbeaten entering the week, seemingly are on a collision course to meet in the Division 1 South tourney.

Games to watch:

Wednesday, Franklin at No. 1 King Philip, 3:45 p.m. – A 1-0 final seems to be in the offing of this Hockomock clash. KP has yielded two total goals in 13 games. Franklin (7-3-1) have allowed six.

Thursday, No. 8 Wellesley at No. 6 Brookline, 4 p.m. – Matching 7-1-3 records and each side has allowed eight total goals. Brookline took the first meeting, 1-0.

Friday, No. 3 Winchester at Arlington, 4 p.m. – A clash of the top two teams in the Middlesex League.

Saturday, No. 5 Whitman-Hanson at No. 10 Weymouth, 6 p.m. – The Wildcats aim to sweep the season series against W-H under the lights.

Tuesday, No. 9 Westford at No. 18 Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m. – A Dual County League showdown on Walden Street. C-C can hand Westford its first road loss of the season.

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com. Ethan Nash also contributed.