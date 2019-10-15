The evening begins with a gala reception at 6 p.m. where attendees can mix and mingle with one another as well as the Boston sports legends in attendance. The reception is followed by an award ceremony where hosts Jackie MacMullan and Tom Caron sit down with honorees and their presenters for an interview on stage.

Zdeno Chara (Bruins), Manny Ramirez (Red Sox), Michelle Kwan (figure skating), Paul Silas (Celtics), Matt Light (Patriots), and Ben Crenshaw (captain of 1999 Ryder Cup team) will be honored on Nov. 20 at TD Garden.

The lineup for the Sports Museum’s 18th annual gala, The Tradition, has been announced.

More on the honorees:

■ Chara is in his 22nd season in the NHL, and 14th with the Bruins, having led Boston to the Stanley Cup in 2011, followed by trips to the final in 2013 and 2019. He will be presented by Johnny Bucyk.

■ Ramirez won two World Series in seven-plus seasons with the Red Sox. He finished his career with 555 home runs, 274 with the Red Sox. His presenter will be announced at a later date.

■ Kwan, the retired figure skater, two-time Olympic medalist (silver in 1998, bronze in 2002), a five-time World champion (1996, 1998, 2000, 2001, 2003) and a nine-time US champion. Her presenter will be announced at a later date.

■ Silas played 16 seasons in the NBA, including four with the Celtics, where he won two of his three titles. He will be presented by Bob Ryan.

■ Light played 11 seasons with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls and playing in two more while protecting Tom Brady’s blind side at left tackle. He will be presented by Sammy Morris.

■ Crenshaw won 19 events on the PGA Tour. He captained the 1999 US Ryder Cup Team that rallied on the third day to regain the Cup at The Country Club in Brookline. He will be presented by Brad Faxon.

Proceeds will benefit the Sports Museum, the nonprofit institution that has served the Boston area for more than 40 years by providing educational programs to at-risk youth. Tickets are on sale at www.sportsmuseum.org/events/the-tradition.

