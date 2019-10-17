Back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and Louisville have the Eagles reeling as they get set to host North Carolina State on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. When Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren compared this BC defense to those of the past, the difference was noticeable.

The Eagles have given up the most yards in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Only nine teams in the country have allowed more yards this season.

Boston College’s defense doesn’t strike the same fear in its opponents as it did a year ago. The Eagles expected to go through growing pains after losing eight players to the NFL after last season. But they didn’t expect the defense to struggle as mightily as it has this season.

Advertisement

“They’ve had some elite defensive players in the last couple years,” Doeren said. “There are guys that were drafted in the first and second rounds on defense. Now, they’re kind of like we were two years ago, where they’re replacing all those guys. They’ve got a younger group in there. That’s not to take anything away from their talent — they’re just not as experienced as they were before.”

That inexperience has led to inconsistency and an outright inability to stop the run, which has made it that much harder to put up any resistance in the passing game.

Eagles head coach Steve Addazio came into the season believing BC’s offense could generate enough big plays to offset some of its defensive deficiencies. Instead, the Eagles defense is giving up almost as many explosive plays as the offense is making. The Eagles offense has made at 19 plays of at least 30 yards, but the defense has allowed 13.

Those numbers were telling to Doeren.

“They are giving up more than in the past,” Doeren said. “You can look at the statistics on defense and see the rushing defense stats, explosive plays and different things like that.”

Advertisement

BC’s defense was historically bad two weeks ago against Louisville. The Eagles gave up a school-record 664 yards in the 41-39 loss to the Cardinals. It was the third time the team’s given up at least 600 yards under Addazio.

What’s more troubling is that the Eagles are on their way to having the worst defensive season in school history. The school record for most yards allowed in a season is 5,502 in 2012 and these Eagles are already more than halfway there. They’ve given up 2,857 yards (476.2 per game).

“If you watch our defense right now we’re a little bit of a rollercoaster ride” Addazio said. “And what we have to learn to do is handle adversity a little bit. We make a lot of mistakes right now and we have to learn how to grow up and handle that. It’s not like, ‘Oh, this guy’s getting blocked into here’ and ‘Oh, we’re getting mauled.’ No, no, no. What it is, is we have a lot of mistakes being made and have got some coverages being blown.”

A bye last week gave the Eagles a chance to reset and evaluate.

“I think overall we just need to play better,” said linebacker Max Richardson. “As brutally honest as that sounds, I think it’s just our execution is something that we have not done a good enough job of doing. Obviously coming off two losses, we’re not satisfied with what we’re doing. So we want to execute better and we just want to get back in the win column.”

Advertisement

No other defense in school history has allowed more than 5,000 yards. Last year, the Eagles gave up 4,834. The year before they gave up 4,977.

“What we’re doing right now is developing some good younger players, though,” Addazio said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, there’s no talent.’ No, there’s talent. We’ve just got to mature it, we’ve got to develop it . . . So right now we have got to smooth that out, make less mistakes, and continue to develop on that side of the ball. Clearly, that’s where our focus is right now. But the attitude, the mentality, how hard they practice, what they’re putting into it, [is] phenomenal.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.