When Mike DeFelice was a junior on the Winthrop football team, his father, Bob, resigned after 17 seasons as coach to concentrate on his new role as athletic director and his existing role as the longtime baseball coach at Bentley University.

While DeFelice said the decision stung at the time, he now recognizes that it shaped him into the man he is today, and helped him on his journey to become the new baseball coach at Winthrop.

“As a 40-year-old man, the greatest gift I’ve been given is that I’m [Bob’s] son,” said Mike. “But when you’re 15 years old, you don’t think that way. When your father is an icon in your hometown, there’s all this pressure. So it was one of the best things he ever did for me, to step down and allow me to be myself without his presence or infleunce. I was heartbroken, but it was the smart choice by him.”