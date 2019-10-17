Not so this time, after the Americans finished fifth at last month’s global regatta in Austria to grab the last automatic spot for Tokyo, finishing ahead of New Zealand. While they’d hoped to make the podium after just missing last year and claiming a surprise silver in 2017, the US oarsmen earned a chance at a bigger prize without having to roll the dice eight months later.

Switzerland in May is a lovely place to be, especially paddling along Lucerne’s Rotsee lake surrounded by wooded hills. But it is decidedly less pleasant if you have to be there to make it to the Olympics. That was the case for the US men’s eight before the last two Games in Rio de Janeiro and London, when they had to compete in a last-chance qualifier after failing to collect their ticket at the previous World Championships.

“I won’t say I wasn’t disappointed, but I was relieved,” said coach Mike Teti.

Back when seven countries qualified their eights directly, there was more breathing room. Now only five do, which means that a crew needs to be medal-quality just to get to the Games.

“I’ve never seen so many crews that are at the same level,” said Teti, whose boat missed a silver medal last year by two-tenths of a second. “It tightens everything up. Where is the slow boat? New Zealand beat the British at Henley. They’ve all beaten each other. On any given day . . .”

Had the US not qualified this summer, the boat would have had to be put together in the spring in order to race in Lucerne in May and then remain intact for the Games. Now Teti has the luxury of a couple more months to work in up-and-comers from this year’s under-23 crew that won the world silver plus promising collegians.

“You have more time to make sure that enough guys have an opportunity,” he observed. “If you have to rush the selection to go to a qualifier, I want to avoid that.”

Not only did the eight get the job done in Austria, so did the four, stroked by Harvard super-sophomore Clark Dean, who’s taking the year off to prepare for Tokyo and is the only undergrad in camp.

Though the Olympics still are 10 months away, the Americans already are training in Oakland and have brought two boats to the 55th Head of the Charles Regatta, where on Sunday afternoon they’ll be bidding to win consecutive crowns for the first time since 2007, the last time they came here having already clinched an Olympic berth.

Virtually everyone from the eight and the four plus the pair (which has not yet qualified) will be in action, with seven members of the eight racing in the A entry.

“I consider the eight and four together,” said Teti. “This is a group we’re trying to build a sustainable, competitive team for the next 10 years that can win medals. You have to do that piecemeal. If one boat qualifies and the other doesn’t, then people say, that’s the priority boat now.

“It’s just hard for the team dynamic. The fact that both boats qualified makes it easier.”

The Head will be a homecoming for five Harvard alums in that group: former captains Mike DiSanto from Boston, Conor Harrity from Weston, and Liam Corrigan from Old Lyme, Conn., plus Alex Richards from Watertown and Andrew Reed from Wayland.

Their eyes-closed knowledge of every twist and turn of the 3-mile upstream course should give the Yanks a territorial edge over a quintet of overseas challengers from Germany (DRV Dortmund), Italy (Fiamme Gialle), England (Oxford Brookes and Cambridge), and the Netherlands (KNRB).

The US entries also will be chased by the customary cream of the colleges: four-time Head titlist Washington, three-time victor Harvard, three-time defending national champion Yale (the 2015 winner here), plus 2017 titlist California.

The American women, who’ll be going after their fourth straight gold medal in Tokyo after finishing third at worlds, also are bringing two eights in their bid to retain the title for the first time since 2007. They’ll be challenged by a composite international bunch of Olympic medalists representing London’s Imperial College as well as Stanford, last year’s college-level winner, NCAA champion Washington, and former Head victors Princeton and Virginia.

On Saturday afternoon, Newton native Gevvie Stone will be going after a record 10th title in the women’s single and her sixth in a row, which would equal the mark that inaugural champion Gail Pierson set in 1974.

“I’m psyched and nervous,” said the Olympic medalist, who prevailed last year by more than half a minute. “I would love to get to the big double digits. I hadn’t known about the six-in-a-row record.”

Stone, who won her first title in 2008, will have plenty of company along the way: New Zealand’s Emma Twigg and US countrywoman Kara Kohler, the world silver and bronze medalists, plus Cecily Madden, Stone’s doubles partner at the global regatta, plus her Cambridge BC clubmates Mary Nabel and Emily Kallfelz.

“This is likely my last year in the championship single,” said the 34-year-old Stone, who plans on racing in the masters event next year. “Extra motivation to make it a great one.”

With Ben Davison, last year’s champion, racing in a US eight this time, the men’s singles title is up for grabs among a bunch of challengers. The favored one will be Denmark’s Sverri Nielsen, the world silver medalist who’d be the first man from his homeland to win here. He’ll be jousting with seven US world-teamers in course record-holder Andrew Campbell, John Graves, Northeastern grad Kevin Meador, Erik Frid, Justin Keen, Gregory Ansolabehere, and Michael Knippen.

