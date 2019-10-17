Kansas City quarterback Pat Mahomes suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter of Thursday’s Chiefs-Broncos game in Denver, and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.
Mahomes was attempting to convert a fourth-and-short in the second quarter, and while it wasn’t clear just how he suffered the injury. he was in obvious pain after things were blown dead, and had to be helped to the sideline. Backup Matt Moore took the field for the Chiefs.
No good replay because the bodies were just piled on Pat Mahomes. But there was this. Yikes. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/5l6bHFKkVt— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 18, 2019
Mahomes had been dealing with an ankle issue, one of the reasons why the Chiefs had suffered back-to-back losses coming into Thursday’s game. Mahomes, the reigning MVP, has thrown 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He was 10 for 11 for 76 yards and a touchdown against Denver prior to his injury.
