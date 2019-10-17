Kansas City quarterback Pat Mahomes suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter of Thursday’s Chiefs-Broncos game in Denver, and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Mahomes was attempting to convert a fourth-and-short in the second quarter, and while it wasn’t clear just how he suffered the injury. he was in obvious pain after things were blown dead, and had to be helped to the sideline. Backup Matt Moore took the field for the Chiefs.