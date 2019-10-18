With the TD Garden crowd filling the arena with boos, former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy won a lackluster three-round decision over Ben Sosoli in the highlight of Friday niht’s UFC Boston undercard

It was supposed to be another step for Hardy, 31, who hopes to be the next big star in an aging heavyweight division. Current champion Stipe Miocic is 37. No. 1 contender and former champ Daniel Cormier is 40. Brock Lesnar and Cain Velazquez have departed for the WWE. But Hardy is not ranked in the top 15, and Friday night’s underwhelming win is unlikely to change that.