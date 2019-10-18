‘‘We rep that a lot in practice and I’ve got a lot of faith in my holder Bots, and my snapper Kevin,’’ said Winkler. ‘‘I’ve got the easiest job of the 11 guys. I don’t have to block anybody. I’ve just got to kick the ball, so as long as you can hit them straight, there’s nothing to it.’’

The Milton High senior simply trusted the snap of Kevin Swanton and the hold of Luke Botsford and put the ball through the uprights to help the No. 19 Wildcats (6-0, 3-0 Bay State Conference) edge Needham, 31-28, on Friday night.

As he lined up a 19-yard field goal attempt with five seconds remaining in a tie game, Max Winkler didn’t give a second thought to the 34-yard attempt he had missed wide right in the third quarter.

Milton had soared to a 21-7 first-quarter cushion on a 1-yard blast from John Barros, a 30-yard fumble return from Michael Swanton, and a 44-yard TD pass from Chase Vaughan to Jackson McMillan.

But Needham answered, tying the game, 28-28, with 1:30 remaining on a 35-yard scoring strike from Will McDonald to Andrew Barrett, the fourth TD pass of the game for the Rockets QB.

But Milton responded with its defining, 80-yard drive, the winning boot set up by a 25-yard bolt to the 2 by Barros.

Belmont 35, Arlington 33 — Avery Arnold zipped an 8-yard TD pass to toe-tapping Zach Hubbard in the back left corner of the end zone for the go-ahead score in overtime and the senior co-captains hooked up for the winning 2-point conversion to lift the visiting Marauders (2-3). Chad Francis (22 carries, 277 yards) delivered 52- and 90-yard scoring runs for Belmont.

Billerica 35, Malden Catholic 0 — Junior Brian Hamilton rushed for 191 yards and two TDs on 18 carries as the Indians (4-3) used their run game to pound the Lancers (0-6).

Boston English 42, South Boston/Burke 0 — Keesean Kerr scored on a pair 10-yard rushes in the first quarter to lead the Eagles (3-4).

Case 42, Wareham 8 — Danny Silva went 5-for-8 passing with 155 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing four times for 50 yards and a score to lead the undefeated Cardinals (6-0).

Cohasset 35, Bishop Stang 14 — Senior Danny Nolan ran for two touchdowns and 221 yards on 31 carries to lead the Skippers (5-1).

Dover-Sherborn 20, Dedham 13 — Quarterback Kirby Ryan led the Raiders (4-2), completing 19 of 27 passes for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns, one through the air and another on a 15-yard rush.

Duxbury 41, Whitman-Hanson 8 — Senior quarterback Will Prouty finished with two rushing TDs and one passing score, and senior back Tim Landolfi added 12 carries for 108 yards and a TD as the No. 9 Dragons locked up their 12th consecutive Patriot League title.

An early fumble recovery for a touchdown by sophomore Campbell Pang helped Duxbury take a 20-2 lead into halftime, and the Dragons cruised from there. “It’s a lot of pride in the program,” coach Dave Maimaron said. “I don’t think these seniors wanted to be the class not to get it. I’m sure they got a bunch of calls from graduates. They showed up.”

East Bridgewater 34, Falmouth 32 — Shane Graham (three TDs) punched in the winning score from a yard out with 38 seconds remaining to steal a victory for the Vikings (4-3).

Everett 50, Somerville 7 — Duke Doherty accounted for three touchdowns as the No. 5 Crimson Tide (6-1) routed the Highlanders (1-5) to clinch the Greater Boston League title.

The junior rushed for an 11-yard score in the first quarter and threw touchdowns of 41 and 31 yards in the second quarter.

Greater New Bedford 27, Dighton-Rehoboth 10 — Heiser Cacho was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes from Ethan Almeida to propel the Bears.

Hamilton-Wenham 50, Amesbury 44 — After tying the game in the final minute, the Generals (2-4) recovered a muffed kick return, setting up Ian Coffey’s winning 5-yard run with 25 seconds to play.

Coffey finished with three rushing scores and two passing touchdowns. Kyle Donovan scored three touchdowns for the Indians (2-5) in the losing effort.

Holbrook/Avon 20, Atlantis Charter 0 — Jameil Clayton rushed for 109 yards and scored on a 75-yard kickoff return to lead Holbrook/Avon.

Hopkinton 28, Westwood 7 — Robby Bernardin tossed two touchdown passes, including a 53-yard strike to his younger brother, Tommy, for the game’s first score and kicked all four extra points for the Hillers (2-4).

Latin Academy 29, Brighton 0 — Quarterback Zach Maffeo threw for a touchdown and rushed for two more as the Dragons (4-2) cruised. Rafael Cruz rushed for a 45-yard touchdown, and receiver Takai Whitmore caught a 36-yard touchdown pass.

Lexington 19, Woburn 14 — Mason Hatfield put the Minutemen (2-4) on his back, rushing for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the Middlesex League win.

Lynnfield 28, Ipswich 22 — Down 22-21 late in the fourth quarter, Clayton Marengi (289 passing yards) connected with Bakari Mitchell on a 30-yard touchdown, Marengi’s fourth of the night, to push the Pioneers (5-1) past the Tigers (2-4).

Jack Ford was the recipient for Marengi’s first two touchdown passes; Ford finished with nine catches for 130 yards and an interception on defense.

Marshfield 33, Weymouth 27 — Owen Masterson bookended TD passes of 58 and 21 yards to Cam Bowden, and Ethan Cupple had a pair of scoring runs for the Rams (5-2).

Masconomet 21, Pentucket 14 — The Chieftains (5-1) were led by Will Hunter, who rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown. Hunter also caught the winning touchdown on a 57-yard pass from Alex Theriault.

Foxborough 32, Sharon 0 — Bobby Yerardi scored two rushing touchdowns to lead the Warriors (3-3).

Mashpee 32, Carver/Sacred Heart 14 — Ryan Hendricks rushed for two touchdowns of 22 and 5 yards and threw a strike to Devon Hughes for a 45-yard score in the third quarter of the Falcons’ win.

Melrose 49, Burlington 14 — The No. 14 Red Raiders (6-0) remained unbeaten behind three rushing touchdowns from Chris Cusolito and two from William Pesce.

In the third quarter, Cusolito broke off a 42-yard touchdown run and Pesce took a 76-yard run to the house. Melrose also got scores from Brendan Fennell (20-yard run) and Charlie Haggerty (59-yard interception return).

Old Rochester 34, Nauset 26 — Jackson Cote punched in second-half TDs of 4 and 1 yards to help the Bulldogs (5-1) overpower the host Warriors (4-2).

Plymouth South 41, North Quincy 14 — Cillian Davis had a 35-yard pick-six and a 14-yard TD reception from Hunter Dean (3 TD passes) for the Panthers.

Randolph 42, O’Bryant 20 — Jamarii Robinson (183 yards) rushed for touchdowns of 45, 30, and 80 yards and also fired a 30-yard scoring toss to Anthony O’Campo for the Blue Devils (3-3).

Rockland 14, Norwell 7 — Dante Vazquez ran for 228 yards to help the Bulldogs (7-0) finish the regular season undefeated.

Scituate 50, Pembroke 7 — Senior Will Sheskey ran for two TDs in the first quarter and senior Matt Sciblio threw for two touchdowns in the second quarter for the Sailors (3-3).

Somerset Berkley 35, Apponequet 14 — Brandon Medeiros passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Raiders (4-2) clinched a share of the South Coast Blue Division title.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 58, Xaverian 26 — The Pioneers were able to jump on the Hawks (1-5) behind three first-quarter touchdown passes from Colin Schofield.

Stoneham 43, Wilmington 7 — Seniors DeShawn Chase (four touchdowns) and Victor Fernandez (two TD passes) were the key cogs in a 31-point second quarter for the Spartans (4-2).

Swampscott 21, Peabody 0 — Graham Inzana threw for two touchdowns and added a third score on a short rush for the Big Blue (4-2).

Wakefield 26, Watertown 7 — Aidan Sweeney and Dan Hurley both rushed for two touchdowns for the Warriors (3-4). Sweeney had first-quarter scores of 4 and 75 yards, while Hurley had a pair of 1-yard runs in the second half.

Walpole 38, Braintree 28 — Senior Drew von Klock had three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — and rushed for 117 yards on 11 carries for the Rebels (3-3).