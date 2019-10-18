With Zion Williamson already ruled out for the New Orleans Pelicans’ preseason finale against the Knicks on Friday night, ESPN reported that a right knee injury will force the rookie forward to miss multiple weeks to begin the NBA season. Williamson did not travel to New York, instead remaning in New Orleans for further testing. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said he thinks Williamson was injured in Sunday’s preseason game against the Spurs. This year’s No. 1 overall draft pick. Williamson averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 71.4% in four preseason games . . . The Utah Jazz exercised their 2020-21 team options on guard Donovan Mitchell and center Tony Bradley . Mitchell averaged 22.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in his first two seasons, while Bradley averaged 2.1 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Justin Thomas shot a 9-under-par 63 to take a two-stroke lead at the CJ Cup at Jeju Island, putting himself in position to win his second PGA Tour event in South Korea in three years. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour says top-ranked Brooks Koepka withdrew with a knee injury after his second-round 75. Thomas birdied his first four holes, ending with a two-round 13-under 131 overall at Nine Bridges. Danny Lee (66) was in a tie for second with first-round leader Byeong Hun An (69). Jordan Spieth (65) and Emiliano Grillo (66) were tied for fourth, four strokes back in the 78-player, no-cut event . . . Brooke Henderson made a hole-in-one and shot a tournament-record 8-under 64 to take the second-round lead in the Buick LPGA Shanghai. Henderson aced the 144-yard second hole at Qizhong Garden. The 22-year-old Canadian followed that with a bogey, then birdied the next two. She had four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn and added another on the par-5 17th, finishing at 11-under 133 total. Jessica Korda (67) was two strokes back, and Danielle Kang (67) was another shot behind . . . Tommy Tolles closed with a birdie for a bogey-free, 7-under 65 and the first-round lead in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at Richmond, the first of three tournaments in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Colin Montgomerie and Scott Parel shot 66, while Miguel Angel Jimenez, Retief Goosen, and Rocco Mediate were at 67 at The Country Club of Virginia . . . Matt Every was suspended for 12 weeks for what the PGA Tour said was a violation of its conduct policy on drugs of abuse. Every said it was for a legal prescription for cannabis to treat mental health, adding that he knew cannabis was on the list of banned substances and accepts the penalties.

NHL

Hischier inks seven-year, $50.75m extension

Center Nico Hischier signed a seven-year, $50.75 million pact with the New Jersey Devils, according to reports. The No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft could have been a restricted free agent next July 1. Hischier, who sat out Thursday’s win over the Rangers with an upper-body injury, has two assists in six games. He has 101 career points (37 goals, 64 assists).

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Braves’ Freeman undergoes elbow surgery

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow after a nagging injury that limited him late in the season and into playoffs. The procedure involved cleaning out the entire elbow joint, removing three fragmented loose bodies, and cleaning up numerous bone spur formations that had developed. Freeman is expected to be ready to start spring training . . . Belinda Bencic saved two set points in the opening-set tiebreak in beating Kirsten Flipkens, 7-6 (10-8), 6-1 in the Kremlin Cup quarterfinals at Moscow, and is on the verge of claiming the last spot at the season-ending WTA Finals. If Bencic beats Kristina Mladenovic on Saturday she will secure the eighth and final place ahead of Serena Williams at the Oct. 27-Nov. 3 tournament in Shenzhen, China . . . Next week’s ‘‘clásico’’ match between host Barcelona and Real Madrid was postponed by the Spanish soccer federation to avoid coinciding with a large separatist rally in riot-stricken Catalonia. Both teams said they would like to reschedule the match for Dec. 18 . . . Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer is banned from entering horses in the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 1-2 at Santa Anita, where he was barred earlier this year after six horses — four at Santa Anita and two at Golden Gate — died under his care . . . Minnesota Lynx leading scorer Odyssey Sims was suspended for two games to start the 2020 WNBA season, stemming from a drunken-driving charge last summer.