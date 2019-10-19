SEATTLE — Jordan Morris scored in the 113th minute to complete a hat trick in the Seattle Sounders’ 4-3 extra-time victory over FC Dallas on Saturday in the first round of the MLS playoffs.

Raul Ruidiaz, who had scored Seattle’s opening goal, took a shot from 8 yards in front that was blocked. The ball deflected into the air, and came down toward Morris, who was positioned at the top left corner of the 6-yard box. Morris’s header bounced off the turf and into the left side of the net. It was Morris’s 13th goal of the season.

Twice, the Sounders had the lead, only to see Dallas come back and tie. Ruidiaz scored in the 18th minute and Morris in the 22nd to put Seattle in front, 2-0. Ruidiaz’s goal was his 12th and ended a six-game scoring drought. He had not scored since tallying twice in a 4-3 victory against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sept. 1.