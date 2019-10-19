The surgery standoff between offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele and the New York Jets has escalated. The left guard was fined Saturday for conduct detrimental to the team after he did not practice, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press. Osemele says he needs a season-ending shoulder operation and is waiting for the team to authorize the procedure. The team, however, wants him on the field for Monday night’s game against the Patriots. Osemele was told by the Jets he would face disciplinary action Saturday if he did not take the field with his teammates. After not doing so, he was fined an undisclosed amount by the organization, according to the person who spoke to the AP. Osemele’s agent, Andrew Kessler , told the AP he and his client ‘‘will respond accordingly and continue to do everything the right way.’’ Osemele said Friday that the team doctor and an independent doctor in California both recommended the surgery for a torn labrum. But another person with knowledge of the situation told the AP that both doctors determined it is actually a pre-existing injury and cleared Osemele to play through the injury. ‘‘There’s no avoiding it,’’ Osemele said of the surgery, adding that he doesn’t have the strength in his shoulder to block. ‘‘It’s torn, so until it’s fixed, I can’t really do anything.’’ The two-time Pro Bowl selection who was acquired from Oakland in March said he was initially hurt Aug. 5 during training camp and re-injured his shoulder at New England Sept. 22. He hasn’t played or practiced since. Alex Lewis has started at left guard in his place the last two games. Osemele is listed as doubtful for the game Monday, as are defensive lineman Henry Anderson (shoulder), left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring), linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), and running back Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle). Linebacker Albert McLellan has been ruled out for the game with a concussion. Center Ryan Kalil (shoulder), linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), Lewis (neck), nose tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring), and cornerbacks Nate Hairston (knee) and Darryl Roberts (ankle) are questionable . . . The Tennessee Titans activated first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons , giving the defensive tackle a chance to make his NFL debut Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. The Mississippi State product tore his left ACL in February. The Titans also promoted outside linebacker Derick Roberson to the active roster from the practice squad. To clear space, the Titans waived defensive linemen Brent Urban and Matt Dickerson .

Andy Murray is back in an ATP final for the first time since March 2017 after beating Ugo Humbert, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, in the European Open semifinals in Antwerp, Belgium. Murray will face fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, who beat Italian 18-year-old Janik Sinner, 6-3, 6-2. For the 32-year-old Murray, it’s his biggest success since having hip surgery in January, an injury that him contemplating retirement at one point. He sealed the win against Humbert after 2 hours, 22 minutes with an easy volley winner at the net. The 34-year-old Wawrinka is looking for his first ATP title since the 2017 Geneva Open . . . Belinda Bencic booked the last spot at the season-end WTA Finals after beating Kristina Mladenovic in the Kremlin Cup semifinals. Bencic’s 6-3, 6-4 victory set up a Moscow final with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who defeated Karolina Muchova, 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1. It also enabled Bencic to overtake Serena Williams for the eighth and final place at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China . . . Defending champion Julia Goerges returned to the final of the Luxembourg Open by beating third-seeded Elena Rybakina, 6-3, 6-4. Goerges had to come from a set down in her previous three matches this week but converted all three of her break points to get past Rybakina. She will face Jelena Ostapenko in the final, after the former French Open winner beat Anna Blinkova, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. The pair played together in doubles in 2017, but this will be the first singles final between them. In doubles, American teenagers Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally won their second WTA tour title as a pairing, beating Kaitlyn Christian and Alexa Guarachi, 6-2, 6-2.

GOLF

Korda charges into lead

Jessica Korda shot a 6-under-par 66 in the third round, with eight birdies and two bogeys, to take a one-shot lead at the Buick LPGA Shanghai. Korda, who has a 15-under total of 201, has three LPGA Tour victories in Asia. Defending champion Danielle Kang was in second place after a 66 at Qizhong Garden in the first of four straight events in Asia. The American had bogeys on her first two holes to fall behind by four strokes, but played bogey-free golf the rest of the way, including six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 17th. Second-round leader Brooke Henderson (73) dropped back to third place. The 22-year-old Canadian, a two-time winner this season, fell behind early but recovered with an eagle on the par-4 10th. Henderson had a double bogey on the 18th to finish five strokes back . . . Danny Lee holed a long eagle putt to finish tied with Justin Thomas after three rounds at the CJ Cup. Thomas, who won the inaugural event in 2017 — South Korea’s only PGA Tour stop — bogeyed the 18th for a 70 and he and Lee (68) were tied with a three-round total of 15-under 201. Cameron Smith was in third place, three strokes behind, after a 68. Jordan Spieth shot 70 and was in a three-way tie for fourth, four behind. The CJ Cup is the first of three PGA Tour events in Asia, continuing next week at the Zozo Championship in Japan — which will feature Tiger Woods — and ending with the World Golf Championship event in Shanghai . . . Scott Parel shot his second straight 6-under 66 for a share of the lead with Tommy Tolles in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Parel rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 15th with birdies on the par-5 16th and 18th at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. He won twice last season on the 50-and-over tour. Tolles, the first-round leader, shot a 67. He also birdied 16 and 18 after dropping a stroke on 15.

Auto racing

Hemric clinches pole for NASCAR race

Daniel Hemric gave his hopes of landing a Cup Series ride for next season some help by taking his No. 8 Chevrolet to the pole for Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Hemric, who was told last month that Childress would not pick up his option for 2020, turned a lap of 178.047 miles per hour to edge the retiring David Ragan during qualifying on Saturday. They were joined in the top five by a trio of drivers in NASCAR’s version of the playoffs. Ryan Blaney was third after his rain-delayed win last weekend at Talladega. Brad Keselwoski will start alongside him after qualifying fourth and Kyle Larson will start fifth . . . Brandon Jones raced to his first career Xfinity Series victory at Kansas Speedway after a lapped car wrecked what was shaping up to be an entertaining duel between playoff contenders Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell. It wasn’t the end of the drama, either: Fellow playoff contenders Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick got into a pit-road melee after getting out of their cars. Custer was upset at the way Reddick raced him in the closing laps of the first race in the round of eight in NASCAR’s version of the playoffs. Reddick finished second and Briscoe rallied to finish third, while playoff drivers Michael Annett and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top five. Custer was 11th with Bell right behind him.

Miscellany

McGregor faces new sexual assual charge

Conor McGregor, one of the biggest stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is being investigated over a sexual assault allegation, the second such case in less than 12 months, according to people familiar with the matter. The most recent allegation relates to a complaint that a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in a vehicle parked outside a Dublin pub last week, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of Irish laws surrounding investigations. McGregor, a 31-year-old mixed martial arts fighter who is one of the world’s highest-paid athletes, has not been charged, and the police have yet to interview him about the allegation. He was already waiting to hear whether he would be charged following a complaint that he assaulted a woman in Dublin last December. The police passed the findings of the investigation in the first case to Ireland’s prosecutor’s office earlier this year. McGregor was arrested in January, questioned by law enforcement authorities, and released pending further investigation, per the usual protocol in criminal investigations in Ireland and much of the rest of Europe, where a formal charge does not necessarily follow an arrest. The allegations have not been proved, and the existence of the investigations does not imply that McGregor is guilty of any crime. McGregor appeared in court last week to answer charges of assaulting an elderly man at a pub in April. That case is still pending, with another hearing scheduled for next month . . . The Raptors and Pascal Siakam agreed on a four-year, $130 million maximum extension, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press. Siakam was a breakout player — and the league’s Most Improved Player — last season for the NBA champions, averaging career highs of 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He is entering his fourth season and now is under contract to the Raptors through the 2023-24 season.