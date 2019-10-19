The power ratings for Massachusetts schools, as determined by formulas created by the MIAA Football Committee.
|DIVISION 1
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Rating
|Central Catholic
|5-1
|117.2
|19.53
|St. John's Prep
|6-1
|116.4
|16.63
|Everett
|6-1
|97
|13.86
|Andover
|4-2
|80.8
|13.47
|Methuen
|4-2
|78.8
|13.13
|Acton-Boxborough
|4-2
|76
|12.67
|Lowell
|3-3
|60.8
|10.13
|Lexington
|2-4
|46.8
|7.80
|Lawrence
|1-5
|30.4
|5.07
|Malden
|0-6
|24.2
|4.03
|Haverhill
|0-6
|22
|3.67
|DIVISION 2
|Lincoln-Sudbury
|5-1
|103
|17.17
|Reading
|5-1
|99
|16.50
|Masconomet
|4-2
|76
|12.67
|North Andover
|3-3
|68
|11.33
|Westford
|3-3
|56.2
|9.37
|Waltham
|2-4
|45.4
|7.57
|Woburn
|2-4
|45.4
|7.57
|Newton South
|2-4
|45
|7.50
|Peabody
|2-4
|40
|6.67
|Medford
|0-6
|34.2
|5.70
|Chelmsford
|1-5
|31.4
|5.23
|Cambridge
|1-5
|26
|4.33
|DIVISION 3
|Danvers
|6-0
|121
|20.17
|Concord-Carlisle
|6-0
|100
|16.67
|Tewksbury
|5-1
|95.8
|15.97
|Winchester
|5-1
|87
|14.50
|Lynn Classical
|4-3
|77.4
|11.06
|Lynn English
|4-2
|64
|10.67
|Beverly
|3-3
|62
|10.33
|Billerica
|3-3
|58.4
|9.73
|Belmont
|2-3
|45
|9.00
|Arlington
|1-5
|31.8
|5.30
|Malden Catholic
|0-6
|28
|4.67
|DIVISION 4
|Melrose
|6-0
|114
|19.00
|Revere
|6-0
|111
|18.50
|North Reading
|6-0
|104
|17.33
|Marblehead
|5-1
|71
|14.20
|Wayland
|4-1
|70.2
|14.04
|Wakefield
|3-3
|67
|11.17
|Dracut
|3-3
|63
|10.50
|Burlington
|3-3
|60
|10.00
|Wilmington
|2-4
|52.4
|8.73
|Boston Latin
|1-5
|38.6
|6.43
|Gloucester
|0-6
|25.6
|4.27
|DIVISION 5
|Pentucket
|5-1
|93.8
|15.63
|Bedford
|6-0
|88
|14.67
|Lynnfield
|5-1
|77
|12.83
|Swampscott
|4-2
|77
|12.83
|Weston
|4-2
|69
|11.50
|Newburyport
|2-4
|52.2
|8.70
|Triton
|1-5
|42
|7.00
|Watertown
|2-4
|38.6
|6.43
|Amesbury
|2-5
|44.8
|6.40
|Somerville
|1-5
|37.6
|6.27
|Saugus
|1-5
|34.8
|5.80
|DIVISION 6
|Shawsheen
|6-0
|105
|17.50
|Greater Lowell
|5-1
|98
|16.33
|Bishop Fenwick
|5-2
|94
|15.67
|Stoneham
|4-2
|84.2
|14.03
|Austin Prep
|3-3
|61
|10.17
|Whittier
|3-3
|56
|9.33
|Ipswich
|2-4
|54.6
|9.10
|Hamilton-Wenham
|2-4
|54.2
|9.03
|Winthrop
|2-4
|45.4
|7.57
|Northeast
|1-5
|43.6
|7.27
|Essex Tech
|1-5
|41
|6.83
|Arlington Catholic
|0-6
|27.6
|4.60
|Salem
|0-6
|20
|3.33
|DIVISION 7
|Manchester Essex
|4-1
|74.2
|14.84
|Lowell Catholic
|5-1
|83.6
|13.93
|Greater Lawrence
|4-3
|93.4
|13.34
|Latin Academy
|4-2
|73.2
|12.20
|St. Marys
|4-2
|73.2
|12.20
|Nashoba Valley Tech
|4-2
|73
|12.17
|O'Bryant
|3-2
|54
|10.80
|Georgetown
|4-3
|74.2
|10.60
|Mystic Valley
|2-4
|46.8
|7.80
|East Boston
|2-4
|38
|6.33
|Chelsea
|1-5
|35.2
|5.87
|Brighton
|1-5
|27
|4.50
|DIVISION 8
|Lynn Tech
|5-1
|100
|16.67
|KIPP Academy
|4-2
|74.6
|12.43
|Tech Boston
|4-2
|74.6
|12.43
|Keefe Tech
|3-3
|67
|11.17
|Boston English
|3-4
|62.4
|8.91
|Charlestown
|2-3
|34.4
|6.88
|Minuteman
|1-4
|28
|5.60
|Roxbury Prep
|1-6
|35.6
|5.09
|Matignon/St. Jos. Prep
|1-5
|28.6
|4.77
|Cathedral
|1-5
|23.8
|3.97
|South Boston/Burke
|0-6
|19.8
|3.30
|DIVISION 1
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Rating
|Catholic Memorial
|7-0
|142
|20.29
|Franklin
|4-2
|87
|14.50
|BC High
|3-3
|82.2
|13.70
|Brockton
|3-3
|73.2
|12.20
|Framingham
|3-3
|65.4
|10.90
|Newton North
|3-3
|60.6
|10.10
|Attleboro
|3-3
|56.8
|9.47
|Taunton
|2-4
|48.6
|8.10
|Xaverian
|1-5
|43.2
|7.20
|Weymouth
|1-5
|36.6
|6.10
|Needham
|1-5
|31.8
|5.30
|Brookline
|1-5
|30.6
|5.10
|DIVISION 2
|Natick
|6-0
|111
|18.50
|King Philip
|5-1
|103
|17.17
|Mansfield
|5-1
|102.2
|17.03
|New Bedford
|6-0
|101
|16.83
|Wellesley
|5-1
|98
|16.33
|Barnstable
|4-2
|80
|13.33
|Marshfield
|5-2
|91.6
|13.09
|Bridgewater-Raynham
|2-4
|57.4
|9.57
|Durfee
|2-4
|46
|7.67
|Quincy
|1-5
|27
|4.50
|Braintree
|0-6
|22.8
|3.80
|DIVISION 3
|Hingham
|5-1
|90
|15.00
|Stoughton
|5-1
|87
|14.50
|Duxbury
|5-2
|101
|14.43
|Walpole
|3-3
|65.2
|10.87
|Milford
|3-3
|62.8
|10.47
|Whitman-Hanson
|2-5
|57.2
|9.53
|North Attleborough
|2-4
|44
|7.33
|Bishop Feehan
|2-5
|49.2
|7.03
|Plymouth North
|2-4
|41
|6.83
|Oliver Ames
|1-5
|35.8
|5.97
|Sharon
|0-6
|23
|3.83
|DIVISION 4
|Milton
|6-0
|106
|17.67
|Plymouth South
|5-1
|88.6
|14.77
|Nauset
|4-2
|68.8
|11.47
|Silver Lake
|3-3
|65.4
|10.90
|Norwood
|3-3
|64.6
|10.77
|Hopkinton
|2-4
|54
|9.00
|Westwood
|2-4
|51
|8.50
|Dighton-Rehoboth
|1-5
|45
|7.50
|North Quincy
|2-4
|42
|7.00
|Dartmouth
|1-5
|38.2
|6.37
|Pembroke
|0-6
|15.6
|2.60
|DIVISION 5
|Canton
|6-0
|113
|18.83
|Holliston
|5-1
|106
|17.67
|Dennis-Yarmouth
|4-2
|75.8
|12.63
|Somerset Berkley
|4-2
|75.4
|12.57
|Hanover
|4-2
|74
|12.33
|Norton
|4-2
|73
|12.17
|Scituate
|3-3
|73
|12.17
|Medfield
|3-3
|70.6
|11.77
|Foxborough
|3-3
|70
|11.67
|Sandwich
|2-4
|52.8
|8.80
|Falmouth
|2-4
|46.8
|7.80
|DIVISION 6
|Cardinal Spellman
|6-0
|117
|19.50
|Rockland
|7-0
|135
|19.29
|Ashland
|6-0
|112
|18.67
|Old Rochester
|5-1
|101
|16.83
|Apponequet
|4-2
|91
|15.17
|East Bridgewater
|4-3
|90
|12.86
|Dover-Sherborn
|4-2
|73.8
|12.30
|Norwell
|3-3
|72
|12.00
|Marthas Vineyard
|4-2
|65.4
|10.90
|Greater New Bedford
|3-3
|60.8
|10.13
|Bishop Stang
|3-3
|60
|10.00
|Middleborough
|2-4
|56.6
|9.43
|Medway
|3-3
|52.8
|8.80
|Dedham
|2-4
|40.6
|6.77
|Fairhaven
|1-4
|31
|6.20
|DIVISION 7
|Cohasset
|5-1
|101.4
|16.90
|Case
|6-0
|101
|16.83
|Seekonk
|5-2
|97.8
|13.97
|Abington
|4-2
|79.4
|13.23
|Mashpee
|3-2
|57
|11.40
|Nantucket
|3-3
|60.4
|10.07
|Southeastern
|3-3
|53.6
|8.93
|Archbishop Williams
|3-3
|49
|8.17
|Bellingham
|1-5
|46.8
|7.80
|Bourne
|1-5
|35.8
|5.97
|Carver/Sacred Heart
|1-5
|32
|5.33
|Bristol-Plymouth
|1-5
|29
|4.83
|Monomoy
|1-5
|27.6
|4.60
|Diman
|0-6
|26
|4.33
|DIVISION 8
|Old Colony
|6-0
|104
|17.33
|West Bridgewater
|6-0
|92
|15.33
|Tri-County
|4-2
|73.4
|12.23
|Blue Hills
|4-2
|72
|12.00
|Randolph
|3-3
|68
|11.33
|South Shore Voc-Tech
|3-3
|67
|11.17
|Upper Cape
|3-3
|62.6
|10.43
|Hull
|3-3
|62
|10.33
|Wareham
|2-3
|39.4
|7.88
|St. John Paul II
|2-4
|43.4
|7.23
|C&C/Bp. Connolly
|2-4
|40.6
|6.77
|Millis
|1-5
|40.6
|6.77
|Holbrook/Avon
|2-4
|34.4
|5.73
|Cape Cod Tech
|1-5
|33.2
|5.53
|Atlantis Charter
|0-6
|13
|2.17
|DIVISION 3
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Rating
|Doherty
|6-0
|120
|20.00
|Wachusett
|6-0
|112
|18.67
|St. John's (Shrewsbury)
|4-2
|85.6
|14.27
|Shepherd Hill
|4-2
|77
|12.83
|Shrewsbury
|3-3
|71.6
|11.93
|Leominster
|2-4
|68.8
|11.47
|Algonquin
|3-3
|63
|10.50
|DIVISION 4
|Tantasqua
|4-2
|74.8
|12.47
|Fitchburg
|4-2
|74.2
|12.37
|Nashoba
|4-2
|61.6
|10.27
|Groton-Dunstable
|2-2
|38.6
|9.65
|Grafton
|2-4
|52.4
|8.73
|Westborough
|2-4
|42.4
|7.07
|North Middlesex
|0-5
|22
|4.40
|Marlborough
|0-5
|20.4
|4.08
|DIVISION 5
|Oakmont
|4-1
|68
|13.60
|Worcester South
|4-2
|75.2
|12.53
|Auburn
|2-3
|57.8
|11.56
|Quabbin
|3-3
|56.4
|9.40
|Northbridge
|3-3
|53.4
|8.90
|Hudson
|2-4
|40
|6.67
|Nipmuc
|1-5
|28.4
|4.73
|Burncoat
|1-5
|26.4
|4.40
|Worcester North
|0-6
|19
|3.17
|DIVISION 6
|Millbury
|5-1
|104
|17.33
|Tyngsborough
|6-0
|97
|16.17
|Uxbridge
|5-1
|89.4
|14.90
|Littleton
|4-2
|85
|14.17
|Blackstone-Mil./Hopedale
|4-2
|75
|12.50
|Holy Name
|4-2
|70
|11.67
|St. Peter-Marian
|3-3
|48.8
|8.13
|Clinton
|1-5
|34.8
|5.80
|Maynard
|0-6
|29.6
|4.93
|DIVISION 7
|Leicester
|5-0
|105
|21.00
|West Boylston
|5-1
|95
|15.83
|Assabet
|6-0
|89
|14.83
|Blackstone Valley
|5-1
|84
|14.00
|Quaboag
|4-2
|59.8
|9.97
|Oxford
|2-3
|38
|7.60
|Bay Path
|1-4
|29
|5.80
|David Prouty
|1-5
|24.8
|4.13
|Sutton
|0-6
|20.4
|3.40
|Ayer Shirley
|0-5
|16.2
|3.24
|Abby Kelley Foster
|0-6
|19.4
|3.23
|DIVISION 8
|Bartlett
|4-2
|77
|12.83
|St. Bernard's
|3-3
|75.2
|12.53
|Lunenburg
|4-2
|73.4
|12.23
|Monty Tech
|4-2
|72.2
|12.03
|Narragansett
|3-3
|71.2
|11.87
|Gardner
|3-1
|47
|11.75
|Murdock
|4-2
|69
|11.50
|Southbridge
|2-4
|39.8
|6.63
|Worcester Tech
|1-5
|38.2
|6.37
|DIVISION 3
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Rating
|Minnechaug
|6-0
|112
|18.67
|Springfield Central
|4-2
|102
|17.00
|Chicopee Comprehensive
|3-3
|83
|13.83
|Westfield
|4-2
|70.5
|11.75
|Agawam
|2-4
|55
|9.17
|Holyoke/Dean Tech
|1-5
|35.5
|5.92
|DIVISION 5
|West Springfield
|4-2
|87
|14.50
|Amherst-Pelham
|6-0
|83
|13.83
|Northampton
|4-2
|73
|12.17
|Easthampton
|3-2
|58
|11.60
|Belchertown
|3-3
|64
|10.67
|Longmeadow
|2-4
|57
|9.50
|East Longmeadow
|1-5
|40
|6.67
|Ludlow
|1-5
|31
|5.17
|Commerce
|0-6
|19.5
|3.25
|DIVISION 7
|South Hadley
|5-1
|96
|16.00
|Frontier
|5-1
|95.5
|15.92
|Wahconah
|5-1
|78
|13.00
|Chicopee
|4-2
|77
|12.83
|Palmer
|3-3
|53
|8.83
|Pittsfield
|1-5
|53
|8.83
|Monument Mtn.
|2-4
|50.5
|8.42
|Taconic
|2-4
|47
|7.83
|Putnam
|0-6
|26
|4.33
|DIVISION 8
|Hoosac Valley
|7-0
|126
|18.00
|Ware
|5-1
|91
|15.17
|Lee
|4-3
|85.5
|12.21
|Mahar
|4-2
|68.5
|11.42
|Drury/St. Joseph Central
|5-1
|67
|11.17
|McCann Tech
|1-3
|33
|8.25
|Franklin County Tech
|2-4
|49
|8.17
|Mohawk Trail/Turn. Falls
|3-3
|46.5
|7.75
|Greenfield
|2-4
|40
|6.67
|Pathfinder
|0-6
|30.5
|5.08
|Smith Voc.
|0-5
|19
|3.80
|Athol
|0-6
|20.5
|3.42