The power ratings for Massachusetts schools, as determined by formulas created by the MIAA Football Committee.

North
DIVISION 1
Rec.Pts.Rating
Central Catholic5-1117.219.53
St. John's Prep6-1116.416.63
Everett6-19713.86
Andover4-280.813.47
Methuen4-278.813.13
Acton-Boxborough4-27612.67
Lowell3-360.810.13
Lexington2-446.87.80
Lawrence1-530.45.07
Malden0-624.24.03
Haverhill0-6223.67
DIVISION 2
Lincoln-Sudbury5-110317.17
Reading5-19916.50
Masconomet4-27612.67
North Andover3-36811.33
Westford3-356.29.37
Waltham2-445.47.57
Woburn2-445.47.57
Newton South2-4457.50
Peabody2-4406.67
Medford0-634.25.70
Chelmsford1-531.45.23
Cambridge1-5264.33
DIVISION 3
Danvers6-012120.17
Concord-Carlisle6-010016.67
Tewksbury5-195.815.97
Winchester5-18714.50
Lynn Classical4-377.411.06
Lynn English4-26410.67
Beverly3-36210.33
Billerica3-358.49.73
Belmont2-3459.00
Arlington1-531.85.30
Malden Catholic0-6284.67
DIVISION 4
Melrose6-011419.00
Revere6-011118.50
North Reading6-010417.33
Marblehead5-17114.20
Wayland4-170.214.04
Wakefield3-36711.17
Dracut3-36310.50
Burlington3-36010.00
Wilmington2-452.48.73
Boston Latin1-538.66.43
Gloucester0-625.64.27
DIVISION 5
Pentucket5-193.815.63
Bedford6-08814.67
Lynnfield5-17712.83
Swampscott4-27712.83
Weston4-26911.50
Newburyport2-452.28.70
Triton1-5427.00
Watertown2-438.66.43
Amesbury2-544.86.40
Somerville1-537.66.27
Saugus1-534.85.80
DIVISION 6
Shawsheen6-010517.50
Greater Lowell5-19816.33
Bishop Fenwick5-29415.67
Stoneham4-284.214.03
Austin Prep3-36110.17
Whittier3-3569.33
Ipswich2-454.69.10
Hamilton-Wenham2-454.29.03
Winthrop2-445.47.57
Northeast1-543.67.27
Essex Tech1-5416.83
Arlington Catholic0-627.64.60
Salem0-6203.33
DIVISION 7
Manchester Essex4-174.214.84
Lowell Catholic5-183.613.93
Greater Lawrence4-393.413.34
Latin Academy4-273.212.20
St. Marys4-273.212.20
Nashoba Valley Tech4-27312.17
O'Bryant3-25410.80
Georgetown4-374.210.60
Mystic Valley2-446.87.80
East Boston2-4386.33
Chelsea1-535.25.87
Brighton1-5274.50
DIVISION 8
Lynn Tech5-110016.67
KIPP Academy4-274.612.43
Tech Boston4-274.612.43
Keefe Tech3-36711.17
Boston English3-462.48.91
Charlestown2-334.46.88
Minuteman1-4285.60
Roxbury Prep1-635.65.09
Matignon/St. Jos. Prep1-528.64.77
Cathedral1-523.83.97
South Boston/Burke0-619.83.30
South
DIVISION 1
Rec.Pts.Rating
Catholic Memorial7-014220.29
Franklin4-28714.50
BC High3-382.213.70
Brockton3-373.212.20
Framingham3-365.410.90
Newton North3-360.610.10
Attleboro3-356.89.47
Taunton2-448.68.10
Xaverian1-543.27.20
Weymouth1-536.66.10
Needham1-531.85.30
Brookline1-530.65.10
DIVISION 2
Natick6-011118.50
King Philip5-110317.17
Mansfield5-1102.217.03
New Bedford6-010116.83
Wellesley5-19816.33
Barnstable4-28013.33
Marshfield5-291.613.09
Bridgewater-Raynham2-457.49.57
Durfee2-4467.67
Quincy1-5274.50
Braintree0-622.83.80
DIVISION 3
Hingham5-19015.00
Stoughton5-18714.50
Duxbury5-210114.43
Walpole3-365.210.87
Milford3-362.810.47
Whitman-Hanson2-557.29.53
North Attleborough2-4447.33
Bishop Feehan2-549.27.03
Plymouth North2-4416.83
Oliver Ames1-535.85.97
Sharon0-6233.83
DIVISION 4
Milton6-010617.67
Plymouth South5-188.614.77
Nauset4-268.811.47
Silver Lake3-365.410.90
Norwood3-364.610.77
Hopkinton2-4549.00
Westwood2-4518.50
Dighton-Rehoboth1-5457.50
North Quincy2-4427.00
Dartmouth1-538.26.37
Pembroke0-615.62.60
DIVISION 5
Canton6-011318.83
Holliston5-110617.67
Dennis-Yarmouth4-275.812.63
Somerset Berkley4-275.412.57
Hanover4-27412.33
Norton4-27312.17
Scituate3-37312.17
Medfield3-370.611.77
Foxborough3-37011.67
Sandwich2-452.88.80
Falmouth2-446.87.80
DIVISION 6
Cardinal Spellman6-011719.50
Rockland7-013519.29
Ashland6-011218.67
Old Rochester5-110116.83
Apponequet4-29115.17
East Bridgewater4-39012.86
Dover-Sherborn4-273.812.30
Norwell3-37212.00
Marthas Vineyard4-265.410.90
Greater New Bedford3-360.810.13
Bishop Stang3-36010.00
Middleborough2-456.69.43
Medway3-352.88.80
Dedham2-440.66.77
Fairhaven1-4316.20
DIVISION 7
Cohasset5-1101.416.90
Case6-010116.83
Seekonk5-297.813.97
Abington4-279.413.23
Mashpee3-25711.40
Nantucket3-360.410.07
Southeastern3-353.68.93
Archbishop Williams3-3498.17
Bellingham1-546.87.80
Bourne1-535.85.97
Carver/Sacred Heart1-5325.33
Bristol-Plymouth1-5294.83
Monomoy1-527.64.60
Diman0-6264.33
DIVISION 8
Old Colony6-010417.33
West Bridgewater6-09215.33
Tri-County4-273.412.23
Blue Hills4-27212.00
Randolph3-36811.33
South Shore Voc-Tech3-36711.17
Upper Cape3-362.610.43
Hull3-36210.33
Wareham2-339.47.88
St. John Paul II2-443.47.23
C&C/Bp. Connolly2-440.66.77
Millis1-540.66.77
Holbrook/Avon2-434.45.73
Cape Cod Tech1-533.25.53
Atlantis Charter0-6132.17
Central
DIVISION 3
Rec.Pts.Rating
Doherty6-012020.00
Wachusett6-011218.67
St. John's (Shrewsbury)4-285.614.27
Shepherd Hill4-27712.83
Shrewsbury3-371.611.93
Leominster2-468.811.47
Algonquin3-36310.50
DIVISION 4
Tantasqua4-274.812.47
Fitchburg4-274.212.37
Nashoba4-261.610.27
Groton-Dunstable2-238.69.65
Grafton2-452.48.73
Westborough2-442.47.07
North Middlesex0-5224.40
Marlborough0-520.44.08
DIVISION 5
Oakmont4-16813.60
Worcester South4-275.212.53
Auburn2-357.811.56
Quabbin3-356.49.40
Northbridge3-353.48.90
Hudson2-4406.67
Nipmuc1-528.44.73
Burncoat1-526.44.40
Worcester North0-6193.17
DIVISION 6
Millbury5-110417.33
Tyngsborough6-09716.17
Uxbridge5-189.414.90
Littleton4-28514.17
Blackstone-Mil./Hopedale4-27512.50
Holy Name4-27011.67
St. Peter-Marian3-348.88.13
Clinton1-534.85.80
Maynard0-629.64.93
DIVISION 7
Leicester5-010521.00
West Boylston5-19515.83
Assabet6-08914.83
Blackstone Valley5-18414.00
Quaboag4-259.89.97
Oxford2-3387.60
Bay Path1-4295.80
David Prouty1-524.84.13
Sutton0-620.43.40
Ayer Shirley0-516.23.24
Abby Kelley Foster0-619.43.23
DIVISION 8
Bartlett4-27712.83
St. Bernard's3-375.212.53
Lunenburg4-273.412.23
Monty Tech4-272.212.03
Narragansett3-371.211.87
Gardner3-14711.75
Murdock4-26911.50
Southbridge2-439.86.63
Worcester Tech1-538.26.37
West
DIVISION 3
Rec.Pts.Rating
Minnechaug6-011218.67
Springfield Central4-210217.00
Chicopee Comprehensive3-38313.83
Westfield4-270.511.75
Agawam2-4559.17
Holyoke/Dean Tech1-535.55.92
DIVISION 5
West Springfield4-28714.50
Amherst-Pelham6-08313.83
Northampton4-27312.17
Easthampton3-25811.60
Belchertown3-36410.67
Longmeadow2-4579.50
East Longmeadow1-5406.67
Ludlow1-5315.17
Commerce0-619.53.25
DIVISION 7
South Hadley5-19616.00
Frontier5-195.515.92
Wahconah5-17813.00
Chicopee4-27712.83
Palmer3-3538.83
Pittsfield1-5538.83
Monument Mtn.2-450.58.42
Taconic2-4477.83
Putnam0-6264.33
DIVISION 8
Hoosac Valley7-012618.00
Ware5-19115.17
Lee4-385.512.21
Mahar4-268.511.42
Drury/St. Joseph Central5-16711.17
McCann Tech1-3338.25
Franklin County Tech2-4498.17
Mohawk Trail/Turn. Falls3-346.57.75
Greenfield2-4406.67
Pathfinder0-630.55.08
Smith Voc.0-5193.80
Athol0-620.53.42