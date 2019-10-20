Kang birdied the 15th to pull two strokes ahead, but Korda responded with a birdie of her own on 17. Kang then holed a 3-foot par putt on the 18th to win her third career title.

‘‘It was a really stressful day. I definitely played well out there. It was really tough because you’re definitely watching what Jessica is shooting and scoring, and always just try to keep in my own game,’’ said Kang.

Danielle Kang shot a bogey-free 2-under-par 70 to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai for the second consecutive year Sunday with a tournament record 16-under-par 272. The 27-year-old American began the day one stroke behind compatriot Jessica Korda, who shot a final-round 72 to finish second at 15 under.

‘‘There were a lot of birdie opportunities. I made some really great up and downs. I've never been more nervous than the last putt for some reason, but I made it,’’ Kang said.

Korda had three birdies and three bogeys for even par on the day.

‘‘You know, just couldn’t get anything going today. It was just one of those days where it just wasn’t meant to be, I guess,’’ said Korda.

Liu Yu of China shot a 7-under 65 to surge into a three-way tie for third with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and LPGA rookie Kristen Gillman at 13 under and the best finish of Gillman’s career.

Megan Khang of Rockland, Mass., tied the 18-hole scoring record with an 8-under 64, including a hole-in-one on the par-3 11th to finish tied for seventh.

Brooke Henderson shot a 1-over 73 to drop from third place into a tie for ninth with Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda at 9 under.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai was the first of four straight events in Asia. The tour moves to Busan, South Korea, next week for the BMW Ladies Champ

PGA — Justin Thomas won his 11th career PGA event and his second in South Korea in three years with a final-round 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory over Danny Lee.

Thomas and Lee made it mostly a two-man show Sunday at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. They entered the final round tied and stayed that way through the front nine.

Thomas birdied the 14th to take one-stroke lead, then went up by two when Lee bogeyed the 15th after missing a 10-foot par putt and Thomas made a 2-footer for par. After going from greenside bunker to bunker on the 16th, Lee bogeyed again and fell three behind. But Thomas bogeyed the 17th after his 12-footer for par lipped out, reducing the deficit to two strokes.

On Saturday, Thomas had a three-stroke lead heading into the 18th ahead of a three-shot swing when Thomas bogeyed and Lee made a long eagle putt. On Sunday, there were no such late miracles for Lee: Thomas and Lee both birdied the 18th, with Lee lipping out on his eagle putt to finish with a 69.

Thomas finished with a 72-hole total of 20-under 268 at Nine Bridges.

Hideki Matsuyama (65), last year’s runner-up Gary Woodland (66), and Cameron Smith (69) finished tied for third, five behind Thomas. Jordan Spieth closed with a 71 and was tied with four others at 12-under.

Phil Mickelson finished with a 68 and Jason Day with a 71, both at 7 under.

The PGA Tour’s second of three weeks in Asia continues next week at the Zozo Championship in Japan — which will feature Tiger Woods — and ending with the World Golf Championship event in Shanghai.

European — Nicolas Colsaerts ended more than seven years without a victory when he closed with a 1-over 72 and survived a wild back nine at Le Golf National to win the French Open in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

It was Colsaerts’s first victory since the Volvo World Match Play in 2012, when he was No. 32 in the world and played a role in Europe’s record comeback to win the Ryder Cup at Medinah.

Colsaerts played 214 tournaments worldwide since that last victory.

This one wasn’t easy, even after he stretched his lead to five shots early in the final round.

He had to chip in for eagle on the par-5 14th to regain the lead. Colsaerts gave it right back with a double bogey on the next hole. Joachim Hansen then made double bogey on the 17th hole that allowed Colsaerts to take the lead again.

Colsaerts closed with three pars for a one-shot victory over Hansen, who closed with a 68. George Coetzee, who led by two shots with six holes to play, made triple bogey on the 15th hole and shot 71 to finish two shots behind.

Champions — Heavy rain forecast to last throughout the day in Richmond, Va., forced the postponement of the third round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic until Monday.

The event, the first of three tournaments in the tour’s Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, will resume on the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course at 8 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the course received more than 2 inches of rain overnight and into Sunday morning.

Tommy Tolles and Scott Parel were tied for the lead, one shot ahead of Colin Montgomerie.

Parel won twice last season on the tour for players 50 and over, and Tolles is seeking his first victory in three years on the tour. He entered the week 59th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, and only the top 54 advance to the next event, the Invesco QQQ Championship on Nov. 1-3 in Thousand Oaks, Calif.