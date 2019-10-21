7:28 p.m.: A really smart person once told me that the longer between games, the greater the chances are of you talking yourself into an upset. And with no New England action in over a week, I know there are a lot of folks who are thinking the Jets are capable of doing some damage tonight, and (maybe even) winning. I know these games at MetLife can usually be a lot tougher than most New England fans like (with a few exceptions, obviously), but don’t see it happening tonight in North Jersey. I think the Patriots win, 24-13. They’ll struggle to score points at times -- I’m saying there will be one defensive touchdown -- but New England will move to 7-0. (If you’re feeling bold, chime in with your prediction in the comments.)

6:50 p.m: The Patriots inactives for tonight are as follows: Gordon, Burkhead, LaCosse, Izzo, Bennett, Patrick Chung and Korey Cunningham. Chung is a mild surprise -- he was questionable coming into tonight’s game with heel and chest issues, but known as one of the tougher guys on the team, the thought was he’d be able to play through. More time for the rest of the New England secondary, likely the deepest position group on the team. Without Burkhead, Harris is good to go to ostensibly provide depth at running back -- it would be good to see what he can do tonight against the Jets.

6:45 p.m: We already know five of the inacttives for tonight’s game: Josh Gordon, Rex Burkhead, Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo and Michael Bennett. It’ll be interesting to see if Damien Harris gets some run with Burkhead on the bench. The rookie out of Alabama is looking more and more like a candidate for the Shane Vereen/Trey Flowers rookie redshirt year plan, but we’ll see if he gets off the bench tonight.

6:35 p.m.: Welcome back to football! The Patriots are set to meet the Jets in New England’s only “Monday Night Football” appearance of the season. The Patriots are aiming to move to 7-0 on the year, while New York is coming off an impressive home win against the Cowboys. It doesn’t look like weather is going to be an issue this evening in North Jersey, with a forecast that looks to be ideal for late-October football.

New England opened the week as a double-digit underdog, and despite some talk around here this week that this Jets’ team has the capability to keep things close, the oddsmakers see it differently. We’ll have the latest inactive news shortly before 7 p.m. In the meantime, here’s your pregame reading list:

