Three things to watch for in the World Series:

■ 1. In a World Series loaded with aces, who will be king? Gerrit Cole doesn’t have the career cachet of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg or Justin Verlander. But he could be the Bob Gibson of this fall.

■ 2. Houston rookie designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is 7 of 41 in the postseason with one RBI. He had a 1.067 OPS in 86 regular season games and drove in 87 runs. The Astros, who averaged 3.7 runs in the ALCS, need more.