|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|PATRIOTS
|17
|7
|2
|7
|33
|JETS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
At MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. Attendance: 78,523. Time: 3:10.
|Net yards rushing
|NE
|74
|NYJ
|81
|Net yards passing
|NE
|249
|NYJ
|73
|Total net yards offense
|NE
|323
|NYJ
|154
|Time of possession
|NE
|38:27
|NYJ
|21:33
|NE
|NYJ
|First downs
|Total
|22
|12
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalties
|2
|4
|Conversions
|Third down
|7-16
|2-11
|Fourth down
|1-1
|0-1
|Red zone efficiency
|3-4
|0-2
|Rushing
|Attempts
|34
|20
|Average gain
|2.2
|4.1
|Passing
|Comp.-att.-int.
|31-45-1
|11-32-4
|Avg. gain per pass play
|5.5
|2.2
|Sacked-yards lost
|0-0
|1-13
|Total offense
|Plays, pass and rush
|79
|53
|Avg. gain per play
|4.1
|2.9
|Return yards
|Total
|83
|84
|Punt returns-yards
|2-24
|3-14
|Kick returns-yards
|2-45
|3-67
|Int. returns-yards
|4-14
|1-3
|Punting
|Number-average
|7-37.3
|5-46.2
|Had blocked
|0
|0
|Penalties
|No.-yards
|7-92
|8-60
|Fumbles
|No.-lost
|0-0
|3-2
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
New England 7, NY Jets 0
Sony Michel 3 yd run (Mike Nugent kick). Drive: 16 plays, 78 yards, 8:47.
New England 10, NY Jets 0
Mike Nugent 34 yd FG. Drive: 4 plays, -4 yards, 1:27.
New England 17, NY Jets 0
Phillip Dorsett II 26 yd pass from Tom Brady (Mike Nugent kick). Drive: 7 plays, 67 yards, 2:20.
SECOND QUARTER
New England 24, NY Jets 0
Sony Michel 1 yd run (Mike Nugent kick). Drive: 9 plays, 38 yards, 4:53.
THIRD QUARTER
New England 26, NY Jets 0
Team safety. Drive: 2 plays, -3 yards, 0:44.
FOURTH QUARTER
New England 33, NY Jets 0
Sony Michel 1 yd run (Mike Nugent kick). Drive: 11 plays, 59 yards, 4:42.
Rushing
|Att.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Michel
|19
|42
|2.2
|11
|3
|Edelman
|3
|20
|6.7
|9
|0
|D.Harris
|4
|12
|3.0
|13
|0
|Bolden
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|White
|5
|0
|0.0
|3
|0
|Stidham
|2
|-2
|-1.0
|-1
|0
Passing
|Att.
|Com.
|Yds.
|TD
|Int.
|Lg
|Brady
|45
|31
|249
|1
|1
|28
Pass receiving
|Tar.
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|White
|7
|59
|8.4
|22
|0
|Edelman
|7
|47
|6.7
|14
|0
|Meyers
|5
|47
|9.4
|23
|0
|Bolden
|4
|39
|9.8
|28
|0
|Dorsett II
|3
|46
|15.3
|26
|1
|Watson
|3
|18
|6.0
|10
|0
|Tomlinson
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Michel
|1
|-8
|-8.0
|-8
|0
Interceptions
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Gilmore
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|D.McCourty
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|T.Brooks
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Harmon
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
Punting
|In
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|20
|TB
|Bailey
|7
|37.3
|59
|4
|0
Punt returns
|No.
|Avg.
|FC
|Lg
|TD
|Olszewski
|2
|12.0
|1
|22
|0
Kickoff returns
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Bolden
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Edelman
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
Tackles-assists-sacks
Jones 4-1-0, Van Noy 2-3-0, J.McCourty 3-1-0, Guy 3-1-0, Shelton 2-2-0, Simon 1-2-1, D.McCourty 1-2-0, Wise Jr. 1-1-0, Roberts 1-0-0, Slater 0-0-0, Winovich 1-0-0, Richards 0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Hightower 1-0-0, Ebner 0-0-0, Edelman 0-0-0, T.Brooks 0-1-0, Collins Sr. 0-1-0, Bentley 0-1-0, Gilmore 0-0-0, Harmon 0-0-0
Rushing
|Att.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Bell
|15
|70
|4.7
|19
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|9
|4.5
|6
|0
|Powell
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Darnold
|2
|-1
|-0.5
|0
|0
Passing
|Att.
|Com.
|Yds.
|TD
|Int.
|Lg
|Darnold
|32
|11
|86
|0
|4
|20
Pass receiving
|Tar.
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Crowder
|4
|26
|6.5
|9
|0
|Thomas
|3
|42
|14.0
|20
|0
|Ro.Anderson
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Bell
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Griffin
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Berrios
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
Interceptions
|No.
|Yds.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Johnson
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
Punting
|In
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|20
|TB
|Edwards
|5
|46.2
|63
|2
|0
Punt returns
|No.
|Avg.
|FC
|Lg
|TD
|Berrios
|3
|4.7
|1
|7
|0
Kickoff returns
|No.
|Avg.
|Lg
|TD
|Montgomery
|3
|22.3
|25
|0
Tackles-assists-sacks
Roberts 8-0-0, Cashman 6-2-0, Phillips 4-3-0, Copeland 3-3-0, Poole 6-0-0, Ja.Adams 5-0-0, Johnson 3-1-0, Basham 3-0-0, Maye 2-1-0, Jenkins 2-1-0, L.Williams 1-2-0, Fatukasi 1-2-0, C.Mosley 0-3-0, Griffin 0-0-0, Q.Williams 1-1-0, McLendon 1-1-0, Miles 0-0-0, Crowder 0-0-0, Berrios 0-0-0, Langi 1-0-0, D.Brown 0-0-0, Farley 0-0-0, Edwards 0-0-0