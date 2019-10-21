fb-pixel
At MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. Attendance: 78,523. Time: 3:10.

Net yards rushing
NE74
NYJ81
Net yards passing
NE249
NYJ73
Total net yards offense
NE323
NYJ154
Time of possession
NE38:27
NYJ21:33
NENYJ
First downsTotal2212
 Rushing84
 Passing124
 Penalties24
ConversionsThird down7-162-11
 Fourth down1-10-1
 Red zone efficiency3-40-2
RushingAttempts3420
 Average gain2.24.1
PassingComp.-att.-int.31-45-111-32-4
 Avg. gain per pass play5.52.2
 Sacked-yards lost0-01-13
Total offensePlays, pass and rush7953
 Avg. gain per play4.12.9
Return yardsTotal8384
 Punt returns-yards2-243-14
 Kick returns-yards2-453-67
 Int. returns-yards4-141-3
PuntingNumber-average7-37.35-46.2
 Had blocked00
PenaltiesNo.-yards7-928-60
FumblesNo.-lost0-03-2

Scoring summary

FIRST QUARTER

New England 7, NY Jets 0

Sony Michel 3 yd run (Mike Nugent kick). Drive: 16 plays, 78 yards, 8:47.

New England 10, NY Jets 0

Mike Nugent 34 yd FG. Drive: 4 plays, -4 yards, 1:27.

New England 17, NY Jets 0

Phillip Dorsett II 26 yd pass from Tom Brady (Mike Nugent kick). Drive: 7 plays, 67 yards, 2:20.

SECOND QUARTER

New England 24, NY Jets 0

Sony Michel 1 yd run (Mike Nugent kick). Drive: 9 plays, 38 yards, 4:53.

THIRD QUARTER

New England 26, NY Jets 0

Team safety. Drive: 2 plays, -3 yards, 0:44.

FOURTH QUARTER

New England 33, NY Jets 0

Sony Michel 1 yd run (Mike Nugent kick). Drive: 11 plays, 59 yards, 4:42.

PATRIOTS STATISTICS

Rushing

Att.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Michel19422.2113
Edelman3206.790
D.Harris4123.0130
Bolden122.020
White500.030
Stidham2-2-1.0-10

Passing

Att.Com.Yds.TDInt.Lg
Brady45312491128

Pass receiving

Tar.No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
White7598.4220
Edelman7476.7140
Meyers5479.4230
Bolden4399.8280
Dorsett II34615.3261
Watson3186.0100
Tomlinson111.010
Michel1-8-8.0-80

Interceptions

No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Gilmore188.080
D.McCourty166.060
T.Brooks100.000
Harmon100.000

Punting

In
No.Avg.Lg20TB
Bailey737.35940

Punt returns

No.Avg.FCLgTD
Olszewski212.01220

Kickoff returns

No.Avg.LgTD
Bolden126.0260
Edelman119.0190

Tackles-assists-sacks

Jones 4-1-0, Van Noy 2-3-0, J.McCourty 3-1-0, Guy 3-1-0, Shelton 2-2-0, Simon 1-2-1, D.McCourty 1-2-0, Wise Jr. 1-1-0, Roberts 1-0-0, Slater 0-0-0, Winovich 1-0-0, Richards 0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Hightower 1-0-0, Ebner 0-0-0, Edelman 0-0-0, T.Brooks 0-1-0, Collins Sr. 0-1-0, Bentley 0-1-0, Gilmore 0-0-0, Harmon 0-0-0

JETS STATISTICS

Rushing

Att.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Bell15704.7190
Montgomery294.560
Powell133.030
Darnold2-1-0.500

Passing

Att.Com.Yds.TDInt.Lg
Darnold3211860420

Pass receiving

Tar.No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Crowder4266.590
Thomas34214.0200
Ro.Anderson11010.0100
Bell166.060
Griffin111.010
Berrios111.010

Interceptions

No.Yds.Avg.LgTD
Johnson133.030

Punting

In
No.Avg.Lg20TB
Edwards546.26320

Punt returns

No.Avg.FCLgTD
Berrios34.7170

Kickoff returns

No.Avg.LgTD
Montgomery322.3250

Tackles-assists-sacks

Roberts 8-0-0, Cashman 6-2-0, Phillips 4-3-0, Copeland 3-3-0, Poole 6-0-0, Ja.Adams 5-0-0, Johnson 3-1-0, Basham 3-0-0, Maye 2-1-0, Jenkins 2-1-0, L.Williams 1-2-0, Fatukasi 1-2-0, C.Mosley 0-3-0, Griffin 0-0-0, Q.Williams 1-1-0, McLendon 1-1-0, Miles 0-0-0, Crowder 0-0-0, Berrios 0-0-0, Langi 1-0-0, D.Brown 0-0-0, Farley 0-0-0, Edwards 0-0-0