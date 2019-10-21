Shalane Flanagan is calling it a career. The Marblehead native who became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in 40 years in 2017 announced on Instagram that she was retiring from professional running.

“With happy tears I announce today that I am retiring from professional running,” Flanagan began her post. “From 2004 to 2019 I’ve given everything that’s within me to this sport and wow it’s been an incredible ride!”

Flanagan, 38, attended Marblehead High School, where she was named to the Globe All-Scholastic team before going on to star at the University of North Carolina, winning national cross country titles in 2002 and 2003.