The Harvard men’s basketball team grabbed the top spot in the Ivy League preseason poll Tuesday, receiving 15 of 17 first-place votes by media members. The Crimson, who open the season Nov. 5 against MIT, collected 134 points, followed by Penn (117 points, and two first-place votes), Yale (94), Princeton (88), Brown (62), Columbia (51), and Cornell and Dartmouth (33 apiece) . . . UConn freshman James Bouknight faces several charges after Storrs, Conn., police say he ran from an officer following a crash on campus on Sept. 27 . . . Michigan State guard Cassius Winston was the only consensus selection on the AP preseason All-America team. He was joined by high-scoring Marquette guard Markus Howard, Louisville forward Jordan Nwora, Seton Hall guard Myles Powell, and Memphis freshman James Wiseman.
Soccer
Ronaldo seeks rape case resolution
Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers have filed court documents asking a US judge in Las Vegas to either dismiss a Nevada woman’s lawsuit alleging the soccer star raped her in 2009, or to order closed-door settlement talks. Attorneys representing Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, e-mail, and text messages seeking comment about the two recent court filings about her lawsuit stemming from a 2010 confidentiality agreement and $375,000 hush-money payment . . . Real Madrid and Tottenham both earned their first European wins of the season — but in very different styles. Real had to work hard to win, 1-0, against a Galatasaray team with its own problems, while Tottenham, last season’s finalist, swept aside Red Star Belgrade, 5-0 . . . Chris Wondolowski, the all-time leading scorer in MLS history, signed a one-year contract with the San Jose Earthquakes . . . Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris was named the MLS comeback player of the year.
Tennis
Hewitt sticks with bad boy Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios, currently serving a six-month probation on the ATP Tour after a meltdown at the Cincinnati tournament earlier this year, was tabbed by Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt to play in the revamped Davis Cup finals. Hewitt said he’s confident the 24-year-old Kyrgios — who also called the ATP ‘‘pretty corrupt’’ during the US Open in August — will be on his best behavior at the 18-team Davis Cup finals in Madrid from Nov. 18-24 . . . Rising American Taylor Fritz, ranked 31st in the world, ousted second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Alexander Zverev, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, in the first round of the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Switzerland.
Miscellany
Nevada QB hits bench — and books
Nevada football coach Jay Norvell said he’s benching starting QB Malik Henry — so he can focus on his studies. In three games, Henry has completed just 54 percent of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions . . . Linebacker Justin Strnad, the leading tackler for No. 25 Wake Forest, is out for the season after suffering a ruptured biceps tendon in Saturday’s win over Florida State . . . Jenna Schroeder, who fouled out in two of her first three games as a guard at Saginaw Valley State, was promoted by the NBA to full-time official status, making her the fourth woman on the league’s current referee roster . . . Retired star Dwyane Wade will join TNT as a studio analyst for its NBA coverage this season . . . ESPN’s ‘‘Outside the Lines” will be downsized from its current daily 30-minute afternoon slot to an hour-long Saturday morning edition, the network announced . . . Iran was banned indefinitely from international judo competitions for refusing to let its athletes fight Israeli opponents.
