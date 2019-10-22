The Harvard men’s basketball team grabbed the top spot in the Ivy League preseason poll Tuesday, receiving 15 of 17 first-place votes by media members. The Crimson, who open the season Nov. 5 against MIT, collected 134 points, followed by Penn (117 points, and two first-place votes), Yale (94), Princeton (88), Brown (62), Columbia (51), and Cornell and Dartmouth (33 apiece) . . . UConn freshman James Bouknight faces several charges after Storrs, Conn., police say he ran from an officer following a crash on campus on Sept. 27 . . . Michigan State guard Cassius Winston was the only consensus selection on the AP preseason All-America team. He was joined by high-scoring Marquette guard Markus Howard , Louisville forward Jordan Nwora , Seton Hall guard Myles Powell , and Memphis freshman James Wiseman .

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers have filed court documents asking a US judge in Las Vegas to either dismiss a Nevada woman’s lawsuit alleging the soccer star raped her in 2009, or to order closed-door settlement talks. Attorneys representing Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, e-mail, and text messages seeking comment about the two recent court filings about her lawsuit stemming from a 2010 confidentiality agreement and $375,000 hush-money payment . . . Real Madrid and Tottenham both earned their first European wins of the season — but in very different styles. Real had to work hard to win, 1-0, against a Galatasaray team with its own problems, while Tottenham, last season’s finalist, swept aside Red Star Belgrade, 5-0 . . . Chris Wondolowski, the all-time leading scorer in MLS history, signed a one-year contract with the San Jose Earthquakes . . . Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris was named the MLS comeback player of the year.

Tennis

Hewitt sticks with bad boy Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios, currently serving a six-month probation on the ATP Tour after a meltdown at the Cincinnati tournament earlier this year, was tabbed by Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt to play in the revamped Davis Cup finals. Hewitt said he’s confident the 24-year-old Kyrgios — who also called the ATP ‘‘pretty corrupt’’ during the US Open in August — will be on his best behavior at the 18-team Davis Cup finals in Madrid from Nov. 18-24 . . . Rising American Taylor Fritz, ranked 31st in the world, ousted second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Alexander Zverev, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4, in the first round of the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Switzerland.

Miscellany

Nevada QB hits bench — and books

Nevada football coach Jay Norvell said he’s benching starting QB Malik Henry — so he can focus on his studies. In three games, Henry has completed just 54 percent of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions . . . Linebacker Justin Strnad, the leading tackler for No. 25 Wake Forest, is out for the season after suffering a ruptured biceps tendon in Saturday’s win over Florida State . . . Jenna Schroeder, who fouled out in two of her first three games as a guard at Saginaw Valley State, was promoted by the NBA to full-time official status, making her the fourth woman on the league’s current referee roster . . . Retired star Dwyane Wade will join TNT as a studio analyst for its NBA coverage this season . . . ESPN’s ‘‘Outside the Lines” will be downsized from its current daily 30-minute afternoon slot to an hour-long Saturday morning edition, the network announced . . . Iran was banned indefinitely from international judo competitions for refusing to let its athletes fight Israeli opponents.