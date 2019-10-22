Justin Bethel, a three-time Pro Bowler who has been used almost exclusively on special teams the last few seasons, was signed by the Patriots on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old Bethel, a 6-foot, 200-pounder, played seven seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Ravens this past offseason. With Baltimore this season, he played just 14 defensive snaps, but 159 snaps on special teams — 80 percent of the action to this point in the season.

The Ravens reportedly released Bethel in hopes of recouping a compensatory fourth-round pick, according to coach John Harbaugh.