The initial thought was that Mahomes could miss up to six weeks, but X-rays and an MRI exam returned the best possible result. So while the Chiefs are moving ahead as if Matt Moore will be under center against the Packers, the starting job may not be his as long as expected.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was unwilling to rule out quarterback Patrick Mahomes from their upcoming game against Green Bay, even though it has been less than a week since the reigning league MVP dislocated his kneecap in a victory in Denver.

‘‘I mean, he attacks everything. That’s how he goes about it,’’ Reid said of his young franchise quarterback. ‘‘I think it was important that he hear from the doctors and the trainers that he could proceed . . . so he’s full-steam ahead.’’

While most of the Chiefs were given a couple days off after their victory Thursday night, Mahomes was back at the facility over the weekend getting treatment on his knee. That has continued right into their first practice for the Packers on Wednesday, when Mahomes was expected to do some throwing.

Reid said that Moore would take the majority of reps as the starter. But he indicated that Mahomes could get a few of them.

‘‘Everybody is different,’’ Reid said, ‘‘and really the doctors are telling Patrick what he can do along the way, within reason. He’s been doing that and doing it well. That’s probably what I would tell you. We just have to wait and see how it goes, but that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.’’

The Packers roll in at 6-1 and fresh off a blitzing of the Chiefs’ bitter rival, Oakland. Kansas City is coming in at 5-2 and fresh off a blowout win over the Broncos.

Brees eyes return

Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he plans to play Sunday against Arizona unless his form in practice this week does not meet his expectations. Brees said he is comfortable throwing an NFL ball now that he is more than five weeks out of surgery on his right thumb . . . Falcons coach Dan Quinn said QB Matt Ryan is hopeful he'll return from a sprained ankle to play against Seattle . . . Broncos general manager John Elway said that rookie QB Drew Lock is nowhere near ready to return to action after spending all season on IR with a sprained right thumb . . . Jets guard Kelechi Osemele said he is having surgery on his injured right shoulder Friday despite the team not yet approving the procedure. ‘‘I'm just getting it done myself,’’ Osemele said after he sat out practice. Meanwhile, the Jets are concerned linebacker C.J. Mosley could be dealing with more than just a groin injury after his performance Monday night against the Patriots . . . Left tackle Russell Okung, who has been out all season recovering from a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots, will make his season debut for the Chargers on Sunday at Chicago . . . The Cardinals signed former three-time 1,000-yard rusher Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner to add depth at the banged-up running back position.