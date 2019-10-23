“It’s easy to be passive in a new situation, trying to get guys to like you, trying not to do too much,” Walker said Wednesday, before Boston’s season opener against the 76ers. “But at the same time I have to be myself. They brought me here for a reason, and I have to find that balance. That’s probably the biggest adjustment.”

But Walker, who signed a four-year, $130 million contract with Boston in July, said it will be important to seize this new role as this season begins.

PHILADELPHIA — With all the roster changes along with the focus on getting rid of the sour taste from last season, the arrival of three-time All-Star Kemba Walker has probably gone a bit under the radar. And Walker’s mild-mannered personality might add to it.

Advertisement

Walker said that coach Brad Stevens and fellow veterans such as Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, and Jaylen Brown have told him not to be passive, and to just come out and play like he did when he became a star with the Hornets.

Stevens reiterated that he has simply told Walker to be himself.

“I think he looks like he feels more and more comfortable every day,” Stevens said.

Reward for Green

Wing Javonte Green sat courtside before the Celtics’ morning shootaround on Wednesday and gazed around the Wells Fargo Center, soaking it all in. The 26-year-old’s route to this point was long and winding, but now, after playing collegiately at Radford and spending four years overseas, he has made it.

“I guess the hard work paid off,” Green said. “I’m just looking forward to the season. Whatever’s in store, I’m going to attack it.”

Green, who is from southern Virginia, said his family rented a 12-passenger van to make the four-hour trip to Philadelphia. The group includes his parents, his two daughters, and his aunt and uncle.

Advertisement

“It’s a good feeling to be in the States playing the sport that you love rather than people calling you six hours behind,” Green said. “I haven’t felt this feeling since college. My family used to take little trips then to see me no matter where I was, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Learning experience

During training camp Stevens consistently cautioned against reading too much into early-season results. He knows there are challenging games at the start — matchups against the Raptors and Bucks loom soon after Wednesday’s opener — and he knows this team might take some time to find its rhythm.

So he said this early stretch will have purposes that go beyond wins and losses.

“In a lot of ways, it’s information gathering,” Stevens said. “We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves, just all the way through this week right?

“It’s going to be great for us to learn what we need to do to get better. And we’ll be in position where we’ll really be tested, every single night.”

Williams ready to go

Robert Williams returned to the active roster after being sidelined with a concussion. He suffered the injury when taking an inadvertent elbow to the head in Boston’s preseason finale against the Cavaliers on Oct. 15.

“[I was] just dizzy as hell,” Williams said. “Kind of felt like I was going to throw up, major headache, but you know, over time it just eased up.”

Tacko Fall (concussion) and Romeo Langford (knee) were not available to play Wednesday.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.