Kyrie Irving — who bolted Boston for the Nets this offseason — appeared to get emotional before the start of Brooklyn’s home opener Wednesday night, telling fans he was “eternally grateful” to be with the Nets, and to be “back home” after his time with the Celtics.

“On behalf of us — oh man,” he said while addressing the fans. “I’m sorry, it’s just hitting me now — I appreciate you guys, and I look forward to you guys supporting us all season.”