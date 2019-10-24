Jarvis Landry here, asked how the Browns are going to do coming out of the bye, says, "We're going to win. We're going to win. It's just that simple. We're getting guys back healthy again. And we're going to win." Take it how you will pic.twitter.com/KseklmbBa8

Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry made a bold statement Thursday about Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Speaking with reporters from behind the podium, he said when it comes to Sunday’s contest in Foxborough, the Browns were “going to win.”

Landry was asked about the challenge of facing New England at Foxborough, where the Patriots have lost just two games since the start of the 2017 season.

“The mission [doesn’t] change — it’s the same thing,” he said. “We’re going to win the game.”

Perhaps remembering the Patriots are historially adept at turning slights — either perceived or real — into bulletin-board material, Landry quickly amended his statement to a handful of reporters in the locker room after his press availability. He stressed the Browns are “going there to win” [meaning Foxborough], and saying it was not a guarantee.

Regardless, Patriots’ players told reporters Thursday that Bill Belichick had informed them of Landry’s initial comments. Kyle Van Noy was told by the media Landry guaranteed a win over New England, and he offered a quick reply. “Oh, he did? Nice.”

