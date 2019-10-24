BAY STATE — Wellesley at Framingham, 4; Newton North at Milton, 7; Walpole at Needham, 7.

BOSTON CITY — Brighton at O’Bryant, 4; Tech Boston at Charlestown, 4; Latin Academy at East Boston, 6.

CAPE & ISLANDS — Monomoy at Sandwich, 6; Nauset at Falmouth, 6.

CAPE ANN — Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield, 7; Ipswich at Triton, 7; Newburyport at Masconomet, 7.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick, 7; Austin Prep at St. John Paul II, 7; Cathedral at Lowell Catholic, 7.

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE — Xaverian at BC High, 7.

COMMONWEALTH — Mystic Valley at Greater Lowell, 6; KIPP Academy at Essex Tech, 7; Whittier at Chelsea, 7.

DUAL COUNTY — Acton-Boxborough at Cambridge, 7; Boston Latin at Concord-Carlisle, 7.

GREATER BOSTON — Somerville at Medford, 6.

HOCKOMOCK — Canton at Sharon, 7; Foxborough at Milford, 7; Mansfield at Attleboro, 7; North Attleborough at Stoughton, 7; Oliver Ames at King Philip, 7; Taunton at Franklin, 7.

MAYFLOWER — Hull at Atlantis Charter, 6; West Bridgewater at Holbrook/Avon, 6; Bristol-Plymouth at Diman, 7.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Billerica at North Andover, 4; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7; Tewksbury at Dracut, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Woburn at Belmont, 6; Arlington at Winchester, 7; Stoneham at Burlington, 7; Wakefield at Wilmington, 7; Watertown at Melrose, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Beverly at Peabody, 7; Marblehead at Danvers, 7; Salem at Revere, 7; Saugus at Lynn Classical, 7; Swampscott at Gloucester, 7; Winthrop at Lynn English, 7.

PATRIOT — Hingham at Whitman-Hanson, 7; North Quincy at Hanover, 7; Plymouth South at Pembroke, 7; Scituate at Quincy, 7; Silver Lake at Plymouth North, 7.

SOUTH COAST — Seekonk at Old Rochester, 4; Bourne at Apponequet, 4; Case at Greater New Bedford, 6:30; Fairhaven at Dighton-Rehoboth, 6:30;; Wareham at Somerset Berkley, 6:30.

SOUTH SHORE — Cohasset at Abington, 7; Middleborough at Norwell, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Ashland at Norwood, 3; Dedham at Norton, 7; Medway at Dover-Sherborn, 7; Millis at Bellingham, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Dennis-Yarmouth at Bridgewater-Raynham, 4; Waltham at Malden Catholic, 6; Bishop Stang at Dartmouth, 7; Blue Hills at Coyle & Cassidy/Bishop Connolly, 7; Durfee at Barnstable, 7; Keefe Tech at Nashoba Valley Tech, 7; Newton South at Malden, 7; St. Marys at Mashpee, 7; Westford at Chelmsford, 7; Weston at Bedford, 7.

NEPSAC

ISL — BB&N at St. Sebastian’s, 3:30; Rivers at Groton, 6:30.

NONLEAGUE — Hamden Hall Country Day at Portsmouth Abbey, 3:30.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Natick at Brookline, 7; Weymouth at Braintree, 1.

CAPE & ISLANDS — Nantucket at Marthas Vineyard, 1:30.

CAPE ANN — North Reading at Pentucket, 1.

COMMONWEALTH — Lynn Tech at Northeast, 10:30a.

DUAL COUNTY — Wayland at Lincoln-Sudbury, 3.

MAYFLOWER — Old Colony at South Shore Voc-Tech, 11a; Cape Cod Tech at Upper Cape, 12; Southeastern at Tri-County, 1.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Lawrence at Methuen, 1; Lowell at Andover, 2:30.

MIDDLESEX — Reading at Lexington, 2.

SOUTH SHORE — Randolph at Carver/Sacred Heart, 11a.

TRI-VALLEY — Westwood at Medfield, 12; Holliston at Hopkinton, 2.

NONLEAGUE — Brockton at New Bedford, 1; Arlington Catholic at Manchester Essex, 2.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Hebron (Maine) at Hyde (Maine), 2; Proctor at Kingswood-Oxford, 3; Holderness at Kents Hill, 3:30; Pingree at New Hampton, 5; Berkshire at St. Paul’s, 6; Wilbraham & Monson at Dexter Southfield, 6.

ISL — Roxbury Latin at St. Mark’s, 2; Belmont Hill at Milton Academy, 3; Brooks at St. George’s, 3; Nobles at Thayer, 3; Tabor at Middlesex, 3; Governor’s Academy at Lawrence Academy, 3:30.

NONLEAGUE — Albany Academy at Tilton, 2; Canterbury at St. Luke’s, 3; Cushing at KLHT, 3; Worcester Academy at Loomis Chaffee, 3:30.

SUNDAY’S GAME

NEPSAC

NONLEAGUE — Phillips Andover at Deerfield, 1.