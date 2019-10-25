fb-pixel

At Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

HOUSTONABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf-rf402010.333
Altuve 2b522000.400
Brantley lf402210.417
Osuna p000000
Bregman 3b500001.077
Gurriel 1b501001.286
Correa ss411001.154
Reddick rf-lf401100.111
Chirinos c412101.333
Greinke p100001.000
James p000000
a-Tucker ph000010.500
Peacock p000000
Harris p000000
b-Alvarez ph100000.429
Smith p000000
Marisnick cf000000.000
Totals37411435
WASHINGTONABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Turner ss501001.231
Eaton rf402010.500
Rendon 3b501000.154
Soto lf400013.364
Cabrera 2b402001.385
Zimmerman 1b311012.333
Suzuki c200002.200
c-Parra ph100001.000
Ross p000000
d-Kendrick ph101000.300
Suero p000000
Robles cf301111.200
Sánchez p200002.000
Rodney p000000
e-Adams ph000010
Gomes c100000.000
Totals35191513

Houston 011 011 000 —  4 11  0

Washington 000 100 000 —  1  9  2

a-walked for James in 6th, b-popped out for Harris in 8th, c-struck out for Suzuki in 6th, d-singled for J.Ross in 8th, e-walked for Rodney in 6th. E—Soto (1), Suzuki (1). LOB—Houston 10, Washington 12. 2B—Altuve 2 (3), Correa (1), Rendon (2), Cabrera (1). 3B—Robles (1). HR—Chirinos (1), off Sánchez. SB—Springer 2 (2), Brantley (1), Tucker (1), Robles (1). S—Greinke. Runners left in scoring position—Houston 7 (Springer 2, Bregman 3, Correa 2), Washington 8 (Turner, Eaton, Soto, Cabrera 2, Zimmerman 2, Robles). RISP—Houston 4 for 10, Washington 0 for 10. GIDP—Robles. DP—Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke471136951.93
James W 1-00000186.75
Peacock00021210.00
Harris100002250.00
Smith110002180.00
Osuna S 1110001160.00
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez L 0-15104414936.75
Rodney00020150.00
Ross210000190.00
Suero10000190.00

Inherited runners-scored—James 2-0, Harris 2-0, Rodney 1-0. IBB—off Rodney (Brantley). Umpires—Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, James Hoye; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Sam Holbrook; Left, Jim Wolf; Right, Doug Eddings. T—4:03. A—43,867 (41,376).