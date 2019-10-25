Houston 011 011 000 — 4 11 0

Washington 000 100 000 — 1 9 2

a-walked for James in 6th, b-popped out for Harris in 8th, c-struck out for Suzuki in 6th, d-singled for J.Ross in 8th, e-walked for Rodney in 6th. E—Soto (1), Suzuki (1). LOB—Houston 10, Washington 12. 2B—Altuve 2 (3), Correa (1), Rendon (2), Cabrera (1). 3B—Robles (1). HR—Chirinos (1), off Sánchez. SB—Springer 2 (2), Brantley (1), Tucker (1), Robles (1). S—Greinke. Runners left in scoring position—Houston 7 (Springer 2, Bregman 3, Correa 2), Washington 8 (Turner, Eaton, Soto, Cabrera 2, Zimmerman 2, Robles). RISP—Houston 4 for 10, Washington 0 for 10. GIDP—Robles. DP—Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 4 ⅔ 7 1 1 3 6 95 1.93 James W 1-0 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.75 Peacock ⅓ 0 0 0 2 1 21 0.00 Harris 1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 25 0.00 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Osuna S 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez L 0-1 5 ⅓ 10 4 4 1 4 93 6.75 Rodney ⅔ 0 0 0 2 0 15 0.00 Ross 2 1 0 0 0 0 19 0.00 Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored—James 2-0, Harris 2-0, Rodney 1-0. IBB—off Rodney (Brantley). Umpires—Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, James Hoye; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Sam Holbrook; Left, Jim Wolf; Right, Doug Eddings. T—4:03. A—43,867 (41,376).