At Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
|HOUSTON
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.417
|Osuna p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Greinke p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|James p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Tucker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Harris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|3
|5
|WASHINGTON
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.364
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.385
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|c-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Sánchez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Adams ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Gomes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|5
|13
Houston 011 011 000 — 4 11 0
Washington 000 100 000 — 1 9 2
a-walked for James in 6th, b-popped out for Harris in 8th, c-struck out for Suzuki in 6th, d-singled for J.Ross in 8th, e-walked for Rodney in 6th. E—Soto (1), Suzuki (1). LOB—Houston 10, Washington 12. 2B—Altuve 2 (3), Correa (1), Rendon (2), Cabrera (1). 3B—Robles (1). HR—Chirinos (1), off Sánchez. SB—Springer 2 (2), Brantley (1), Tucker (1), Robles (1). S—Greinke. Runners left in scoring position—Houston 7 (Springer 2, Bregman 3, Correa 2), Washington 8 (Turner, Eaton, Soto, Cabrera 2, Zimmerman 2, Robles). RISP—Houston 4 for 10, Washington 0 for 10. GIDP—Robles. DP—Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).
Advertisement
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|4⅔
|7
|1
|1
|3
|6
|95
|1.93
|James W 1-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.75
|Peacock
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|0.00
|Harris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.00
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Osuna S 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez L 0-1
|5⅓
|10
|4
|4
|1
|4
|93
|6.75
|Rodney
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|0.00
|Ross
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Suero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored—James 2-0, Harris 2-0, Rodney 1-0. IBB—off Rodney (Brantley). Umpires—Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, James Hoye; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Sam Holbrook; Left, Jim Wolf; Right, Doug Eddings. T—4:03. A—43,867 (41,376).